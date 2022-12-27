Energy Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

US Grid Needs Fossil Fuels, Not Wind

47 mins ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Just to follow up yesterday’s post on the Texas grid, here are two charts for the US as a whole.

The first show how total demand rose by more than 100GW during the cold spell just before Christmas.

The second illustrates how wind power halved in the space of 24 hours at the same time:

https://www.eia.gov/electricity/gridmonitor/dashboard/electric_overview/US48/US48

This destroys the idea that the wind is always blowing somewhere, and that all you have to do is distribute surplus power around the country in order to meet demand.

And without gas or some other dispatchable source, how would that loss of wind power and surge in demand have been met?

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ronald Stein
December 27, 2022 2:07 pm

“The nameplate farce”:
There should be financial penalties for wind and solar power plants inability to deliver at least 90% of their permitted nameplate ratings on an ANNUAL basis, like their backup competitors of coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants that provide continuous uninterruptable electricity.

Subsidies for wind and solar power plants are based on “nameplate ratings”, thus they should be penalized when they cannot deliver what they have been permitted for.

Practically every windmill or solar panel requires a backup from coal, natural gas, or nuclear, thus understanding electricity generation’s true cost is paramount to choosing and prioritizing our future electricity generating systems.

1
strativarius
December 27, 2022 2:14 pm

I’d say all our grids need fossil fuels. Wouldn’t you?

1
J Boles
December 27, 2022 2:33 pm

OT a bit but a quick note – I just registered (formerly John Bell) so I am hot to post a comment. I want to share a very interesting series on sustainable air transport, a column called Bjorn’s corner.
Bjorn’s Corner: Sustainable Air Transport. Part 44. eVTOL operating costs. – Leeham News and Analysis I am reading the series (I’m a retired engineer).

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: