The World is Not Ending | Bjørn Lomborg and Jordan Peterson

The Dr Jordan B Peterson Podcast

The World is Not Ending | Bjørn Lomborg | #315

Jordan B Peterson

Dr Peterson’s extensive catalog is available now on DailyWire+: https://utm.io/ueSXh

Dr Jordan B Peterson and Dr. Bjørn Lomborg discuss the present sense of impending doom that has swept the western world- and specifically today’s young people. Together they break down the ideas of social credit and easy activism, and paint the picture of a world we can strive for, without the demonization and destruction of the one we currently inhabit.

Bjørn Lomborg is a Danish author, having written numerous books on climate change such as “False Alarm,” “The Skeptical Environmentalist,” and “How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place.” He is the president of the think tank Copenhagen Consensus Center that focuses on doing the most good, for the most people, with increasingly limited budgets. Previously, Lomborg was the director of the Danish government’s Environmental Assessment Institute.

For Bjørn Lomborg:

Website: https://www.lomborg.com/

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...