NSW Government Seizes Control of Coal Markets

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

More expropriation of Aussie fossil fuel assets. Hands up who plans to invest in the Aussie energy market?

Perrottet gives himself dictator-like powers over coal

Aaron PatrickSenior correspondent
Updated Dec 21, 2022 – 4.16pm,first published at 4.01pm

If Dominic Perrottet decides there’s a coal emergency, an emergency there is.

And in such an emergency, the NSW Premier will have powers over the state’s black coal that might cause a Chinese central planner to blush.

Changes to the Energy and Utilities Administration law passed on Wednesday give his Energy Minister the power to set maximum prices, decide who coal will be sold to, and control the use of the coal, for any period. In other words, the government can seize control of the whole market.

The law’s self-declared objective “is to put downward pressure on electricity prices during coal market price emergencies by allowing for the giving of directions in relation to the price and domestic supply of coal used to generate energy”.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/perrottet-gives-himself-dictator-like-powers-over-coal-20221221-p5c81u

The most shocking part of this act of expropriation is the state of New South Wales has an allegedly Conservative government – Dominick Perrottet is a Liberal. You normally expect this kind of behaviour from radical socialists, not a party which claims they support freedom and minimal interference in people’s lives.

But they are a Conservative state government which has bitten deeply into the poison green apple.

I guess the lesson is, don’t believe everything you read on the tin.

I’m not sure what the Liberals think passing such laws will do to coal investment in New South Wales. Even if the powers are never exercised, the threat of expropriation will undermine confidence and have a chilling effect on investment.

Who in their right mind will put money into new NSW coal projects, when the government has just granted themselves the right to seize control of your product, break your contracts without compensation, and redirect supplies to whomever they choose at the price they set? The only rational behaviour in such circumstances is to run the existing mines and facilities into the ground, and get your money out of the state as quickly as possible, before the government expropriates your business and ruins you.

Janice Moore
December 21, 2022 2:15 pm

… before the government expropriates your business and ruins you.

Just like Russia did to Yukos Oil’s chairman… . No need to get violent. They will just tax you exorbitantly (try, 100% — or more!), then, throw you into prison for not paying.

(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mikhail_Khodorkovsky )

Let’s imitate Russia. Sounds like a great plan.🙄

Tom Halla
December 21, 2022 2:16 pm

Richard Nixon, that RINO idiot, put price controls on oil. Socialists never learn, or just do not care.

JamesB_684
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 21, 2022 2:38 pm

Nixon also unleashed the U.S. dollar from the last constraint (gold standard) in 1972, thereby enabling hypertrophy of finance.

Now, trillions of dollars worth of currency slosh around the world every day. The physical world fades into the mist while politicians and financiers amass ungodly fortunes at the expense of everyone else.

JC
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 21, 2022 2:41 pm

But we loved him for it. 55 speed limit, The gasolines stopped, Wind Fall profit Taxes, 12% return on Federal Savings and Loan Insurance accounts, Food was cheap, Textiles were appalling and made from oil, the TV show Dallas, turning the heat down from 78 to 72 and the AC up from 68 to 72, building houses with tiny windows, and buying used caddies cheap and midget Japanese cars that got 50 mpg. It only took 6-7 years to stabilize demand on oil to keep the price on gasoline from becoming European. Maybe it was Jimmie who stabilized the gas thing by looking for allies against the Shiite Iranians. By the 90’s when we had a huge military presence in Saudi Arabian did gases finally drop back to sub 1974 prices.

JC
Reply to  JC
December 21, 2022 2:42 pm

Desert Storm was a pretty high price.

Tom Halla
Reply to  JC
December 21, 2022 2:43 pm

Reagan dropped price controls, which dealt with the shortages.

joel
December 21, 2022 2:22 pm

Cannot agree more with the uncertainty principle.
If you read about FDR’s Great Depression, it was the uncertainty of the regulatory system FDR set up that discouraged businesses from investing.
Imagine: FDR put in place a regulatory state that promoted high prices. If you sold product below a certain state set price, you were breaking the law. This was based on his understanding that depressions are caused by low prices. Politicians should be given very little power.
But, not to get mad. There is no much inefficiency built into such a system, anybody with brains and will can easily get wealthy.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  joel
December 21, 2022 2:44 pm

Price fixing – ‘the worst economic idea in the world’ – Thomas J. DiLorenzo

RickWill
December 21, 2022 2:34 pm

China has a set price of CNY700/tonne for thermal coal mined internally. That price will be set throughout 2023. And it is how they have come to dominate global manufacturing.

All woke companies and countries are “getting out of coal”. So who can get money in Australia to start a coal mine. Who would want to expose their business to the sort of grief Adani had to work though to open a coal mine in Australia.

There is no point investing in coal in Australia while the investment environment is so hostile. Wait until the lights go out and get government subsidies to open up new coal mines. It has happened in Germany.

RickWill
December 21, 2022 2:40 pm

But they are a Conservative state government which has bitten deeply into the poison green apple.

This is why LNP is a lost cause.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 21, 2022 2:52 pm

25 million people are OK with this? It didn’t take long for Australia to go from a democracy to a Marxist state.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
December 21, 2022 2:54 pm

Teaching of business and capitalism in Aussie schools has been downgraded for a long time, outside of specialist business courses. Most people don’t understand where this will lead. Capping prices for now has widespread support, lots of Aussies have swallowed the greedy exploiter narrative.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Streetcred
December 21, 2022 2:57 pm

Un … believable ! I’m shocked … not ! Australian politicians in the main are all trying to out-woke one another.

