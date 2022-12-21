Puerto Rico Greens Launch a RICO Lawsuit Against Big Oil

Greenland GISP2 Warm Periods. Sourced from and annotated by Joanne Nova.
Essay by Eric Worrall

Big oil is accused of conspiring to deceive the public into thinking the current warming might not have been caused by Anthropogenic CO2.

Big oil is behind conspiracy to deceive public, first climate racketeering lawsuit says

Lawyer in a civil lawsuit launched by towns in hurricane-hit Puerto Rico describes why it is using laws used to target mob bosses

Nina Lakhani @ninalakhaniTue 20 Dec 2022 20.00 AEDT

The same racketeering legislation used to bring down mob bosses, motorcycle gangs, football executives and international fraudsters is to be tested against oil and coal companies who are accused of conspiring to deceive the public over the climate crisis.

In an ambitious move, an attempt will be made to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for “decades of deception” in a lawsuit being brought by communities in Puerto Rico that were devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most affected places by climate change in the world. It is so precariously positioned – they get hit on all fronts with hurricanes, storm surge, heat, coral bleaching – it’s the perfect place for this climate litigation,” said Melissa Sims, senior counsel for the plaintiffs’ law firm Milberg.

Now, the first-ever climate change Rico case alleges that international oil and coal companies, their trade associations, and a network of paid thinktanks, scientists and other operatives conspired to deceive the public – specifically residents of Puerto Rico – about the direct link between their greenhouse gas-emitting products and climate change.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/20/big-oil-is-behind-conspiracy-to-deceive-public-first-climate-racketeering-lawsuit-says

Where do accusations of big oil conspiracy come from?

In 1982, Exxon produced an internal summary document of other people’s research. Since the document became public knowledge, climate activists have held up the internal memo as evidence they “concealed” their knowledge of climate change.

But the document contains rather large caveats, and like I said, was based on public domain research.

Judge for yourself.

Page 1Full PDF Document

Consider the “warning” at the bottom of Page 4, continuing to the top of Page 5:

“There is currently no unambiguous evidence that the earth is warming. If the earth is on a warming trend, we’re not likely to detect it before 1995. This is about the earliest projection of when the temperature might rise the 0.5° needed to get beyond the range of normal temperature fluctuations. On the other hand, if climate modelling uncertainties have exaggerated the temperature rise, it is possible that a carbon dioxide induced “greenhouse effect” may not be detected until 2020 at the earliest”.

Imagine you were an Exxon executive in 1982 reading a statement like that. Would you have a) hit the panic button and explained to shareholders you were going to close the company, or b) regarded Glaser 1982 as an interesting scientific document, of little importance to current operations?

At the bottom of Page 5, Glaser 1982 provides advice on the appropriate response;

Overall, the current outlook suggests potentially serious climate problems are not likely to occur until the late 21st century, or perhaps beyond at projected energy demand rates. This should provide time to remove uncertainties regarding the overall carbon cycle and the contribution of fossil fuel combustion as well as the roles of the oceans as a reservoir for both heat and carbon dioxide. It should also allow time to better define the effect of carbon dioxide and other infrared absorbing gases on surface climate. Making significant changes in energy consumption patterns now to deal with this potential problem amid all the scientific uncertainties would be premature in view of the severe impact such moves could have on the world’s economies and societies.

The Guardian article references a 1998 “conspiracy” to deceive the public, but doesn’t provide details of exactly which document they are talking about. It might be one of the papers published by Naomi Oreskes, a big list of advertisements published by oil companies which cast doubt on claims CO2 drives global warming.

But do these documents and advertisements really represent a conspiracy to commit fraud? Or are they just a constitutionally protected expression of free speech?

Given the current warm period is similar to the Medieval Warm Period, Roman Warm Period and Minoan Warming, and the current warming started around 1850, well before anthropogenic CO2 could have had a significant influence, there is plenty of room to cast doubt on claims that the current warm period was caused by anthropogenic CO2. For what it is worth, I believe anthropogenic CO2 likely does have a warming effect, and probably contributed to the current warm period – but that is not the same as believing the current warm period was entirely caused by CO2.

Even if you believe that CO2 is the main driver of modern warming, do you really believe it should be a crime to disagree?

Another glaring absurdity in the Puerto Rican lawsuit is they still want big oil to continue supplying their evil product. As far as I can tell, there is no demand that big oil cut off the supply of petroleum products to Puerto Rico to protect the global climate.

Such lawsuits deserve our derision, not our respect.

ScienceABC123
December 21, 2022 10:03 am

Question: How long would the lights stay on and cars continue to run in Puerto Rico, if big oil stopped selling their products there?

Bryan A
Reply to  ScienceABC123
December 21, 2022 10:17 am

Tomorrow!!!

Bryan A
Reply to  ScienceABC123
December 21, 2022 10:18 am

Welcome fellow Americans, welcome to Puerto “RICO”

3
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  ScienceABC123
December 21, 2022 10:18 am

ScienceABC123, sorry for answering a question with a question: But what is the time-period equivalent of diddly-squat?

Regards,
Bob

Bryan A
Reply to  ScienceABC123
December 21, 2022 11:42 am

Realistically no longer than a month since virtually all their energy sources are imported

Sunsettommy
Editor
December 21, 2022 10:10 am

Another stupid lawsuit to put up with are these people so mentally damaged by propaganda.

There is no climate change for Puerto Rico and no climate crisis either.

List of Puerto Rico hurricanes

They can stop LYING since they have nothing to present!

Bryan A
Reply to  Sunsettommy
December 21, 2022 10:24 am

Perhaps the Big Green scammers need to start facing RICO Lawsuits for their Collusion

3
Tom Halla
December 21, 2022 10:12 am

1982 was still in the “the next ice age is coming right soon now” phase, so I suppose Exxon disagreeing with the consensus was signs of guilty knowledge?
Or is it that no one knew much then, and still do not know?

2
antigtiff
December 21, 2022 10:13 am

Dump Puerto Rico before the demrats make it a state.

2
MJB
December 21, 2022 10:29 am

Should farmers be held responsible for obesity? They knew obesity causes or exacerbates other health issues, and 100% of obese people eat food, but still they persisted in selling their product.

Should cotton farmers be held responsible for fashion disasters?

/sarc

Vlad the Impaler
Reply to  MJB
December 21, 2022 11:04 am

… and ‘wardrobe malfunctions’?

ThinkingScientist
Reply to  MJB
December 21, 2022 11:34 am

Match and lighter manufactures for arsonists?

Joseph Zorzin
December 21, 2022 11:03 am

“conspiring to deceive the public over the climate crisis”

It’s called freedom of speech! The discussion is not closed. The science is not settled.

Bryan A
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 21, 2022 11:43 am

And it ain’t a crisis only a crysis

terry
December 21, 2022 11:07 am

Given the need to mitigate damages in tort litigation they will need to immediately outlaw fossil fuel use on the island.

1
Reply to  terry
December 21, 2022 11:44 am

Need to bring in some tankers and start pumping OUT

Mike Maguire
December 21, 2022 11:16 am

Want to bring justice to Big OIl.
Present them with a Nobel Prize in several categories as partners in the fossil fuel industry for being responsible for much of the technological advancements in our world.

For greatly increasing life expectancy and greatly enhancing the quality of life. Tripling world food production with synthetic fertilizer and beneficial atmospheric fertilizer, CO2 to reduce food insecurity.
Massively greening up the planet and creating a booming biosphere for most creatures enjoying the current climate optimum…..which is still not as warm as the higher latitudes were during the Holocene climate optimum, between 9,000 to 5,000 years ago when there was less Arctic ice than right now.
Lets be crystal clear about this. We owe almost everything we have today to fossil fuels and this is diabolical fraud and a blatant violation of ethics for self serving political agenda!

2
December 21, 2022 11:31 am

They should SLAPP them silly.

0
December 21, 2022 11:37 am

Interesting to note the estimated uncertainty in 1982 was 1.5 – 4.5 degC. Nothing much changed there despite 40 years of CliSci research.

Exxon is full of very bright people and it shows in the succinct writing and clarity of thought. Some of their back of the envelope calculations are quite interesting too concerning past CO2 concentration assumptions and when a signal might be detected. Draws attention to the fact that if more than expected of the warming is natural then the GW signal may not even be detected.

0
December 21, 2022 11:51 am

Straight back at them – RICO lawsuit for conspiring to deceive the public that any current warming is caused by anthropogenic CO2, that CO2 is causing climate change and that CO2 should be reduced

Test these idiots in the Courts – they do not have settled science on their side, quite the opposite

The current legal case in the Netherlands that Clintel are trying to get involved with, is of similar importance to destroy the alarmist narratives once and for all – you cannot debate with cultists, so smash them

0
