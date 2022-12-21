Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH – What is Foretold

Guest essay David Archibald

We all know that Santa’s workshop is somewhere in the Arctic, producing toys for the world’s children. Also north of the Arctic Circle is Professor Humlum’s office at the Unversity of Svalbaard wherein he toils each month to update a report on climate. The first chart in that report is the UAH temperature for the lower troposphere, copied following and annotated with lines showing the evident trends:

Figure 1: UAH global temperature anomaly

In the period from 1978 to 2015, the lower bound of the record is shown by the orange line. Then there was a period of a couple of years in which the temperature anomaly was in a narrow, steep uptrend channel. The temperature anomaly broke up from that channel due to the 2016 El Nino.

Since that 2016 El Nino, two parallel upper bounding lines have formed, in downtrend. The lower green one is formed by six points. The upper red line is formed from only two points – the minimum to make a line – but is notable in that it is parallel to the green line. So climate isn’t a randowm walk. There is some physical process that limits how far temperature excursions go.

The uptrend from the beginning of the satellite record in 1978 to 2015 was 0.4°C over 36 years. That equates to 0.000926°C per month. If we take that amount from each monthly temperature anomaly, cumulatively, we produce the following graph of the detrended monthly temperature anomaly distribution from 1978 to 2015:

Figure 2: UAH global lower troposphere temperature anomaly detrended monthly distribution 1978 to 2015

What is apparent is that the detrended temperature anomaly distribution is nearly symmetrical. The temperature likes to stay in the middle of the band. The only excursion from the 0.8°C wide band was for the 1998 El Nino.

Does the temperature record to date tell us anything about what will happen from here? A better chart for that is the NCDC global temperature anomaly, also from Professor Humlum’s update for November:

Figure 3: NCDC global temperature anomaly 1979 to 2022

The uptrend channel 0.8°C wide to 2015 is well defined with the orange upper and lower boundaries absolutely parallel and rising at 0.011°C per annum. Since the 2016 El Nino the trend is now down in a tighter, steeper trend channel that is 0.5°C wide and falling three times as fast at 0.036°C per annum.

From this downtrend, can we say that the Modern Warm Period is over, that global warming is definitely over, dead and buried, when the current downtrend regime takes us below the lower bound of the previous uptrend channel?

That could happen as soon as 2025 if the temperature anomaly stayed within its new downtrend channel. Sooner than that would be better for the world (since global warming is a bad thing, the corollary is also true – the faster it gets colder, the better). But it would be scientifically gratifying if the temperature trend stayed non-random in achieving what we want.

Either way, blessed release is coming.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare

crosspatch
December 21, 2022 6:13 pm

A recent paper in Nature suggests periods of warming and cooling, particularly in the northern hemisphere is cyclical:

Tom Halla
December 21, 2022 6:20 pm

Not quite long enough to show a sinusoid.

bdgwx
December 21, 2022 6:24 pm

David Archibald said: “From this downtrend, can we say that the Modern Warm Period is over”

I’ve heard that before.

In 2006 you predicted a 1.5 C decline in global temperature through 2020.

In 2007 you predicted a 1-2 C decline in global temperature through solar cycle 24.

In 2009 you predicted a 2.2 C decline in mid-latitude temperature through solar cycle 24.

John Tillman
Reply to  bdgwx
December 21, 2022 6:50 pm

Earth has been cooling since Feb. 2016.

Arctic sea ice has trended upward since 2012 and flat line 2007.

Seems David wasn’t far off, and infinetly better than alarmists who predicted constantly warming Earth and the disappearance of Arctic sea ice and snow everywhere, long before now.

bdgwx
Reply to  John Tillman
December 21, 2022 7:44 pm

John Tillman said: “Seems David wasn’t far off”

He was so close, in fact, that…

The UAH global trend from 2006 to 2020 is +0.30 C/decade. That is 0.45 C of warming through 2020. DA was only off by 1.95 C.

The UAH global trend from 2007 through SC24 is +0.32 C/decade. That is 0.42 C of warming through SC24. DA was only off by 1.42-2.42 C.

The UAH mid-latitude trend from 2009 through SC24 is +0.31 C/decade. That is 0.40 C of warming through SC24. DA was only off by 2.6 C.

E. Schaffer
Reply to  bdgwx
December 21, 2022 7:20 pm

Some day he might be right..

John Tillman
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 21, 2022 7:23 pm

He already has been. Years ago.

MarkW
Reply to  E. Schaffer
December 21, 2022 7:45 pm

I have the same opinion of the scare scenarios that global alarmists are always coming up with.
2 differences
They’ve been wrong for a lot longer.
They’re still wrong.

Bellman
December 21, 2022 6:31 pm

Nice bit of trendology. But you should point out that at the current rate we will be almost 3°C colder by the end of the century.

0
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Bellman
December 21, 2022 7:20 pm

Thankfully that is no more likely than +3.

The proper answer is 🤷🏼‍♂️

terry
December 21, 2022 6:42 pm

It would be better if it was colder – really. Dave why don’t you come here to western Canada for the remainder of the winter and see if you survive how you feel about the cold

Hivemind
Reply to  terry
December 21, 2022 7:36 pm

Give the guy a break. He was being sarcastic and forgot the /sarc tag.

hubritic
December 21, 2022 6:52 pm

I am someone here to learn. Spelling out things likes UAH would help us learners. Thanks

1
Curious George
Reply to  hubritic
December 21, 2022 7:06 pm

Foremost, don’t take this post seriously. UAH is the University of Alabama, Huntsville. They measure a tropospheric temperature. For the interpretation of straight lines going up or down, substitute a temperature series of your choice, just like the author did with NCDC. What exactly NCDC stands for is unimportant.

Beta Blocker
Reply to  Curious George
December 21, 2022 7:22 pm

I find the woodfortrees data visualizer to be a very useful tool for plotting straight lines over long trend periods. Especially given that I believe the up/down squiggles seen over short trend periods mean little or nothing by themselves.

We will know that a long term cooling trend is present when the thirty-year running average of global mean temperature turns down and then stays down for another thirty to fifty years.

John Tillman
Reply to  Beta Blocker
December 21, 2022 7:27 pm

The 10-year trend is already down, as would be expected given the natural 30 (or 60-year) cycle.

Bob Meyer
Reply to  hubritic
December 21, 2022 7:07 pm

University of Alabama, Huntsville. The temperature research is done by Roy Spencer and John Christy. The data can be found on Spencer’s blog,

Hivemind
Reply to  Bob Meyer
December 21, 2022 7:39 pm

UAH is one of two groups that analyze the satellite data and produce reports on temperature trends. Their analysis is unique, as far as I know, in that it doesn’t corrupt the real data with modeled temperatures in order to create a scary warming trend.

SAMURAI
December 21, 2022 7:50 pm

According to UAH6, there hasn’t been a global warming trend in 8+ years.

The reason for this is both the PDO and AMO are reentering their respective 30-year ocean cooling cycles as occurred from 1880~1913, and 1945~1980.

The PDO has already reentered its 30-year cool cycle and the AMO Index is at zero now, and will likely reenter its 30-year cool cycle around 2025 after the next El Niño event ends around 2025.

Most of the beneficial warming we’ve enjoyed since 1980 (0.14c/decade) has been from the PDO and AMO 30-year warm cycles (not CO2 forcing) as occurred from 1913~1945 (0.12C/decade-almost identical to present), and this will be proven when PDO and AMO cool cycles restart and global temperatures fall for 30+ years, despite record yearly CO2 emissions…

This idiotic CAGW scam is on the verge of finally being disconfirmed…

John Oliver
December 21, 2022 7:50 pm

I think the only thing that is really going to settle the whole AGW issue is a better understanding ( or a clearer explanation) of the exact nature of the CO 2 molecule itself. It just seems to me like at this stage we should be able to build some physical models of the atmosphere representing the different proportions at various levels of the atmosphere. I’m strictly concerned with the exact nature (reflection , absorption etc.) of the molecule itself . There still seems to be some debate on this. How can we not know this when we are advanced enough to split atoms?

Mike Jonas
Editor
December 21, 2022 7:51 pm

can we say that the Modern Warm Period is over, that global warming is definitely over, dead and buried, when the current downtrend regime takes us below the lower bound of the previous uptrend channel?

Nope. The climate doesn’t understand trend lines, not even ones on arbitrarily-selected short periods. The climate will do what the climate will do, and it will choose when it does it. One thing that we can be sure of is that the climate has a sense of humour, and when it does do something it will show that every prediction ever made was wrong.

