German Officials Blame Gas Shortage on Consumers, warn “People Will Feel the Cost of The Energy Crisis Hard”

Germany is desperately fighting for every kilowatt-hour of energy…blames consumers for supply shortfalls!

Here’s a winning political strategy the German government is using: Just blame the voters for the problems you’ve created. If their mastermind green plans don’t work, it’s the citizens’ fault!

Germany energy site Blackout News here reports that this seems to be precisely the strategy German officials are using. “Now it’s the consumer’s fault if gas isn’t enough.”

One percent gas reserve drop in a single day

Although that it is well-known to the vast majority of people, it seems to be a surprise to the German officials that citizens would turn up the heat to remain comfortable during the wintertime, especially since the mercury dipped well below freezing During much of December.

And this was also the case on December 12th when the gas storage level in German gas storage facilities dropped by more than one percent. This did not please Klaus Müller [Green Party], head of the German Federal Network Agency, who went on the air on ZDF morning television and admonished consumers to be careful with their gas consumption, even if it’s bitter cold outside, “otherwise we won’t get through the winter with the storage reserves”.

Must reach 20 percent reduction

“Indirectly, Müller thus blames consumers for the fact that gas may not be sufficient,” comments Blackout News. “According to Müller, ‘It will become critical if we do not achieve the minus 20 percent gas savings over the entire winter.’”

“That’s downright cynical, because hardly anyone will turn up the thermostats on a whim given the horrendous gas prices. However also nobody wants to freeze in at home,” Blackout News adds further. “He [Müller] is already trying to blame consumers when there’s not enough gas. However, this is not the fault of consumers, but of the German government’s sanctions policy. The federal government alone is to blame for a possible gas shortage.”

“People will feel the crisis hard”

Müller told Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung daily that the current rate of consumption must not continue, and that it’s a “battle for every kilowatt-hour”.

Not only this winter is going to be a challenge, but also the following 2023/24 winter, warns Müller. Online Welt here reports: “But next year’s winter will be the even bigger challenge, Müller warned. Germany will have to fill storage facilities in the summer without Russian gas, he said. ‘People will feel the cost of the energy crisis hard.’”

