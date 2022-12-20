Energy Fail

German Officials Blame Gas Shortage on Consumers, warn “People Will Feel the Cost of The Energy Crisis Hard”

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Germany is desperately fighting for every kilowatt-hour of energy…blames consumers for supply shortfalls!

Here’s a winning political strategy the German government is using: Just blame the voters for the problems you’ve created. If their mastermind green plans don’t work, it’s the citizens’ fault!

Germany energy site Blackout News here reports that this seems to be precisely the strategy German officials are using. “Now it’s the consumer’s fault if gas isn’t enough.”

One percent gas reserve drop in a single day

Although that it is well-known to the vast majority of people, it seems to be a surprise to the German officials that citizens would turn up the heat to remain comfortable during the wintertime, especially since the mercury dipped well below freezing During much of December.

And this was also the case on December 12th when the gas storage level in German gas storage facilities dropped by more than one percent. This did not please Klaus Müller [Green Party], head of the German Federal Network Agency, who went on the air on ZDF morning television and admonished consumers to be careful with their gas consumption, even if it’s bitter cold outside, “otherwise we won’t get through the winter with the storage reserves”.

Must reach 20 percent reduction

“Indirectly, Müller thus blames consumers for the fact that gas may not be sufficient,” comments Blackout News.  “According to Müller, ‘It will become critical if we do not achieve the minus 20 percent gas savings over the entire winter.’”

“That’s downright cynical, because hardly anyone will turn up the thermostats on a whim given the horrendous gas prices. However also nobody wants to freeze in at home,” Blackout News adds further. “He [Müller] is already trying to blame consumers when there’s not enough gas. However, this is not the fault of consumers, but of the German government’s sanctions policy. The federal government alone is to blame for a possible gas shortage.”

“People will feel the crisis hard”

Müller told Germany’s Süddeutsche Zeitung daily that the current rate of consumption must not continue, and that it’s a “battle for every kilowatt-hour”.

Not only this winter is going to be a challenge, but also the following 2023/24 winter, warns Müller. Online Welt here reports: “But next year’s winter will be the even bigger challenge, Müller warned. Germany will have to fill storage facilities in the summer without Russian gas, he said. ‘People will feel the cost of the energy crisis hard.’”

davidmhoffer
December 20, 2022 10:03 pm

In other news, the price of food has gone up because people are hungry.

9
Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  davidmhoffer
December 20, 2022 10:15 pm

Imagine being an older person, facing a bout of Covid in a cold house, with poor quality food because you need the money for barely affordable heating.

Well done German Greens, you’ve managed to inflict misery on lots of people.

9
Bryan A
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 20, 2022 10:56 pm

Note to Klaus Müller…
Wenn Sie mit einem Finger auf jemanden zeigen, zeigen drei andere auf Sie zurück. Der Verbraucher mag zu einem kleinen Prozentsatz daran schuld sein, dass er versucht, sich warm zu halten, aber die deutsche Politik trägt eine größere Schuld daran, dass sie nicht über eine ausreichende Versorgung im Inland verfügt.

When you point a finger at someone three others are pointing back at you.The consumer may have a small percentage of blame for trying to stay warm but German policy has a larger blame for not having sufficient domestic supply.

1
Redge
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 20, 2022 11:23 pm

Well done German Greens, you’ve managed to inflict misery on lots of people.

Not just German Greens

0
Redge
Reply to  davidmhoffer
December 20, 2022 11:22 pm

Qu’ils mangent de la brioche !

2
Eric Worrall
Admin
December 20, 2022 10:11 pm

Bet they could have used some of that global warming about now.

6
rah
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 20, 2022 10:20 pm

December 5th began the 3 month period of the coldest temps of the winter. Though Western Europe is going to see a little warm up for a week or so, the darkest and coldest days are yet to come.

Just in the personal experience of this old Winter warrior, it always seemed to me that the coldest time in both Europe and the US usually came sometime during the first two weeks of February.

5
Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  rah
December 20, 2022 10:21 pm

I don’t miss British winters, I remember Februaries.

2
rah
December 20, 2022 10:14 pm

I guess blaming it on the Russians wasn’t playing well?

1
Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  rah
December 20, 2022 10:20 pm

Remember how German diplomats laughed, when President Trump warned them they could become totally dependent on Russian energy.

9
hariseldon
December 20, 2022 10:20 pm

A very important issue: The energy crisis in Germany (and in the EU) is definitely home made with some assistance from the “west” (s. the sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines): Long term energy contracts are forbidden in the EU, self made sanctions even against the most basic interests of Germany and EU, etc.

0
Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  hariseldon
December 20, 2022 10:24 pm

I believe they thought all their green energy investments would be doing the heavy lifting by now. Morons.

10
Graham
December 20, 2022 10:46 pm

How could supposedly educated people that have been elected to any parliament in the world collectively make the decision to rely on another country for gas.
Germany needs a massive amount of energy to keep their industry working .
We are are seeing absolutely dumb decisions made in many countries around the world in the name of climate change .
Why would any country ban all new off shore oil and gas exploration and development?
All countries will be using oil and gas and all the products that are made using oil and gas for a very long time.
The world will rely on coking coal to produce iron and steel for as long as people are living on this earth .
For instance nitrogenous fertilizer is essential to feed half of the worlds population and the only way to produce the vast tonnage needed is by using natural gas to manufacture ammonia and then into urea .
What so many people do not acknowledge is that even if the worlds population stabilizes or starts to reduce so much maintenance has to be carried out on all infrastructure.
Highways ,ports ,air ports and all public and private buildings .
The power stations ,manufacturing plants and all machinery ,all housing needs regular maintenance .
I just hope that people will soon come to realize that the world cannot feed the present population and maintain infrastructure without natural gas and fossil fuel .

7
Mike
December 20, 2022 10:59 pm

The day of reckoning is coming.

2
John Oliver
December 20, 2022 11:10 pm

It’s really become a strange world we live in now. I do not know what to call it except mass delusion by the influencers in the MSM who brainwash the sheep that consume the sensational /apocalyptic stories and then put foolish politicians in office that have never had to actually build or create anything practical in the real world. (Except Trump) So what we are left with now is deluded, stupid and corrupt. I fear for the world in 2023.

2
Redge
Reply to  John Oliver
December 20, 2022 11:25 pm

the influencers in the MSM 

That’s why they are known as The Misleadia

0
John
December 20, 2022 11:33 pm

German Government wouldn’t certify Nordstream II for service
American Government/ Western Allies indirectly condoned stabotage of Nordstream I

Now Germany is short of gas

You make your bed and now you have to lay in it

0
