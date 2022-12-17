Meghan and Harry: Private Jet Climate Hypocrites

Essay by Eric Worrall

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix self indulgent Netflix series about their alleged victimhood has mercifully concluded. But a lot of criticisms of their behaviour remain unanswered.

…

Take the events of summer 2019. In July, Harry put out a statement via on the Sussex Royal Instagram, saying “With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”

Later that month, Harry flew to Google Camp via private jet and helicopter, according to the Daily Mail, where he, per Page Six, gave a speech about climate change. Then in August, in the span of 11 days, he and Meghan took four more private jet flights, first to Ibiza and then to the South of France for holidays.

Oh the exquisite irony when, in early September Harry pitched up in Amsterdam to launch a sustainable travel initiative called Travelyst.

That disconnect between his words and deeds has continued. One example: Harry and Meghan reportedly eschewed commercial flights when they headed to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June this year, only for him to address the UN General Assembly the warned about the “havoc” of climate change.

Harry & Meghan would have been the perfect opportunity for the 38-year-old to push back against the ‘Harry the hypocrite’ trope which crops up like clockwork every time they are caught by the paparazzi on the tarmac jetting about the place.

But no, instead we are just more footage of them grinning madly at one another on a beach or a new biting claim about Fleet Street being chucked around.

…