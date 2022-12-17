Meghan Markle. Northern Ireland Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Hypocrisy

Meghan and Harry: Private Jet Climate Hypocrites

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix self indulgent Netflix series about their alleged victimhood has mercifully concluded. But a lot of criticisms of their behaviour remain unanswered.

Take the events of summer 2019. In July, Harry put out a statement via on the Sussex Royal Instagram, saying “With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.” 

Later that month, Harry flew to Google Camp via private jet and helicopter, according to the Daily Mail, where he, per Page Six, gave a speech about climate change. Then in August, in the span of 11 days, he and Meghan took four more private jet flights, first to Ibiza and then to the South of France for holidays. 

Oh the exquisite irony when, in early September Harry pitched up in Amsterdam to launch a sustainable travel initiative called Travelyst.

That disconnect between his words and deeds has continued. One example: Harry and Meghan reportedly eschewed commercial flights when they headed to London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June this year, only for him to address the UN General Assembly the warned about the “havoc” of climate change. 

Harry & Meghan would have been the perfect opportunity for the 38-year-old to push back against the ‘Harry the hypocrite’ trope which crops up like clockwork every time they are caught by the paparazzi on the tarmac jetting about the place. 

But no, instead we are just more footage of them grinning madly at one another on a beach or a new biting claim about Fleet Street being chucked around.

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/the-biggest-lie-in-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-netflix-show/news-story/5a8a160dc64f58732b3c5795bcd6c8d5

Ex Prince Harry made an effort in 2019 to explain why he is such a climate hypocrite – the private jets are needed for personal “security”. He didn’t explain why other users of private jets or passengers on ordinary commercial jets are not entitled to also prioritise their own personal security.

I was in two minds about whether to write this piece, when I think about Harry and Meghan, I see them as an über woke pustulence on the global psyche which refuses to go away. Maybe by writing about them I’m helping to keep their awful whining presence in the public gaze.

The only silver lining is their pantomime accusations of racism and bullying are such a distraction, the rest of the private jetset royals are giving us a break from their usual tiresome woke speeches about the alleged climate crisis.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Case
December 17, 2022 2:10 am

There are lots of issues that would benefit from Harry’s attention, “Climate Change” isn’t one of them.

On edit, that isn’t to say that “Climate Change” is worthy of anyone’s attention.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
5
alastairgray29yahoocom
Reply to  Steve Case
December 17, 2022 2:57 am

I blame the sanctimonious idiot formerly known as Prince for not instilling in the brat some perception of the real world. Mind you for a tree-hugging homeopathy twit who fuels his car with leftover wine and whey what do you expect.
Mostly we would make grappa and protein supplements from such stuff.

1
Rod Evans
Reply to  alastairgray29yahoocom
December 17, 2022 3:45 am

That proper Charlie formally known as Prince failed miserably is so many ways.
He even thinks Boaty McBoatface represents a sane observer of all things Climate Change.

0
HotScot
December 17, 2022 3:06 am

I did rather wonder about the wisdom of wasting time writing as much as you did about this pair Eric however, on second thoughts, someone needs to call them out.

1
Mr David Guy-Johnson
December 17, 2022 3:12 am

The only other Royal who pointedly mentioned climate change was Prince Charles as he then was. To slag them off for talking like the majority of the population do these days, is also rather harsh

0
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Mr David Guy-Johnson
December 17, 2022 3:22 am

Prince William is also a deep green. And I somehow doubt the top topic of conversation of most of the population is how racist their relatives are, and why they must continue to use a private jet, despite their climate beliefs.

1
strativarius
December 17, 2022 3:51 am

“when I think about Harry and Meghan,”

The grasping duchess has spent a grand total of 8 hours in Sussex. Harry is like Charles and Wills – a B in Art and a D in Geography

My advice? Ignore them, they’re damaged goods

Last edited 8 minutes ago by strativarius
0
vuk
December 17, 2022 4:00 am

An adult man (pleb or aristo) without gainful employment is waste of space and unnecessary generator of damaging ‘carbon footprint’, if there is such thing.
Harry should have been retained in military as an officer, only thing he was even remotely ever good at.

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: