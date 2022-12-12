Climate News Cold wave Forecasting Snow Weather

Christmas Day Forecast: Snowiest and Coldest Since 2000

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
9 Comments

Legendary forecaster Joe Bastardi writes on Twitter: (and provides graphics to back it up)

Coldest Christmas with most widespread snow over since 2000 IMO.

GEFS Christmas temp anomalies vs 2000, and ensemble snow before that.

Impressive for an ensemble that far out.

This is what the most reliable forecast model (ECMWF) shows for surface temperature on Christmas Day:

Here is the Climatology:

And here is what the forecast model GFS shows for snow on Christmas Day – snow as far south as Louisana and Houston Texas:

Images courtesy of WetaherBell.com

Pat from Kerbob
December 12, 2022 10:06 am

Thats just weather

ResourceGuy
December 12, 2022 10:13 am

Thematically, this has differing impacts. In ski towns this is called great news. At agenda news outlets and certain campuses this is called climate change impact. And in the few remaining science-minded holdouts it’s called weather.

Bryan A
December 12, 2022 10:13 am

So, Snow in Every State

Bryan A
Reply to  Bryan A
December 12, 2022 10:14 am

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Bob Tisdale
Editor
December 12, 2022 10:36 am

Brrr-[expletive deleted]-rrrrr!!!!

Regards,
Bob

goldminor
December 12, 2022 10:42 am

It is 10:30 am and temps outside are at 27 F. The 10 day forecast is showing night time lows in the low 20s F for every night. It snowed about a foot+ here 2 days ago.

John Hultquist
Reply to  goldminor
December 12, 2022 10:46 am

On comments such as this can we get a general geographic location.
I guess you are not in Bermuda, but otherwise I’m stumped.

MarkW
December 12, 2022 10:50 am

I don’t know if this counts as irony or not, but I opened up the web page for my local news service to check the local weather report, and they are advertising for Disney on Ice, Frozen.

David Wojick
December 12, 2022 11:03 am

It is images courtesy of Weatherbell.com, where Joe dwells.

