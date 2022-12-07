ENSO

Australia Sees Coldest and Wettest Spring in Decades Amid Third La Niña in A Row

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

By Die kalte Sonne.
(Translated/edited by P. Gosselin)

2007 La Nina. Symbol image, from NASA. 

When it comes to German TV meteorologists, warm and dry weather is no longer good weather, but bad weather. At least that’s what often we read. Australia has at present very beautiful weather by this logic. ABC reports about an unusually cold season down under.

“The exceptionally cloudy conditions this spring kept maximum temperatures well down on recent years.

Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra all shivered through maximums at least one degree below average and the lowest since 1992. Brisbane’s spring was the coldest in 12 years, and for Perth it was the coldest in six.

Sydney’s maximums were the lowest in four years but the mean temperatures, which includes the minimums, was the coldest since 2003 and the city failed to reach 30C for the first time in three decades.

Hobart was colder in 2021 and Darwin does not have a spring.

Even more unusual is some western suburbs of Sydney, including Penrith, failed to hit 30 degrees for the first time on record.

This spring was only the second time in a decade the mean maximum averaged across Australia was below the long-term average.

Of the 42 seasons since winter 2012, the only other season with colder than normal days was summer 2020-2021.”

The article does not name a changing climate as the cause, also known as climate heating because with such cooling, that would be a bit difficult, although it is also often argued that it is getting colder because it is getting warmer. It is the La Niña situation that is bringing Australia the humidity but also the cold. In 2010 there were also such temperatures and also then there was a strong La Niña.

What is unusual this time is that it is already the third La Niña in a row.

“In many ways this spring just followed the script and had no chance of being the often romanticised warm and sunny version depicted in fairy tales.

Throughout the past 20 years only one other spring has been colder than normal for maximums, and that was 2010 — also a year with a strong negative Indian Ocean Dipole and La Niña.

What was a surprise though was the abnormally cold November which eventuated after numerous pulses of polar air escaped from Antarctica and took a vacation on our shores.

The result was rare late spring snow as far north as Central West NSW and the coldest November on record for some towns, including Forbes and Ivanhoe, where maximums were more than five below average.”

We remind you once again that the U.S. Weather Bureau always makes its forecast regarding El Niño and La Niña only for a period of about 6 months. There is a reason for this: longer-term forecasts, such as those made by PIK in 2019, turn out to be wrong. Instead of an El Niño, a La Niña came. One has heard little about further forecast attempts since this misprediction. We reported on the failure at the time. Reliable forecasts would undoubtedly be important in order to be able to adjust to the conditions, but perhaps “science is settled” is not yet the last word in wisdom. Or to put it philosophically in the style of Plato: We know that we know nothing. The World Meteorological Organization cautiously assumes that we can expect La Niña conditions for the next few months.

  • “”The tropical Pacific has been in a La Niña state since September 2020 with a short break in June-August 2021; this La Niña situation is still continuing as of mid-November 2022, with La Niña event thresholds exceeded for both oceanic as well as atmospheric conditions.
  • Model predictions and expert assessment indicate that La Niña is very likely to continue, with about a 75% probability, during December-February 2022/2023. The chance of ENSO-neutral is about 25% and for El Niño is near-zero. For January-March 2023, the probability for La Niña decreases to about 60%.
  • Transition of the current La Niña to ENSO-neutral is favored during February-April 2023, with about a 55% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions in this period, increasing to about 70% during March-May.
  • The chance of El Niño developing is negligible until later in boreal spring, increasing to around 25% during May-July 2023.”
Tom Halla
December 7, 2022 2:08 pm

Of course, the ENSO has nothing to do with it?
Anyone who paid attention to weather in California is well aware of the effects of an El Nino, but tying those to climate change does not seem easy.

Bryan A
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 7, 2022 2:17 pm

That’s because the engine that drives El Niño and La Niña doesn’t play with models
Models, We don’ need no steenkin models

Forrest Gardener
December 7, 2022 2:18 pm

“There’ll be bush-fires for sure, me man,
There will, without a doubt;
We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“Before the year is out.”

RickWill
December 7, 2022 2:24 pm

The BoM has a real challenge on its hands to keep a warming trend in the face of inevitable cooling in the Southern Hemisphere.

The BoM homogenisers will feel they are being left in the cold, literally, compared with their northern counterparts who will not even need to try to get a warming trend. Climate change is doing that for them.

Must be hard for M. Mann to reconcile what he sees around him now in this warming world:
https://www.news.com.au/national/fluffy-snow-covers-penn-states-main-campus/video/e6c41c04fd93db91aa617291be1e0c42

The Southern Hemisphere has just turned down from its recent highest average annual solar input of 357W/m^2 while the Northern Hemisphere has just started its long climb from its recent lowest average annual input of 349W/m^2. An 8W/m^2 difference that will be reverse in 23,000 years. NH has a lot of warming to come and a LOT more snow.

MarkH
December 7, 2022 2:32 pm

I’m sure that Tim Flannery is feeling quite embarrassed right now. I mean, surely he’s drafting up a contrite apology of his claims that it would never rain again (and if id did it wouldn’t be enough to fill the dams). Claims that were used by politicians to de-prioritize maintenance and improvement of flood mitigation infrastructure, which has now resulted in much destruction. I’m sure he must feel really bad about what he said, right?

1
Forrest Gardener
Reply to  MarkH
December 7, 2022 2:46 pm

Flannery? Embarrassed? Feeling really bad?

Doubt it. I’ve seen no sign of introspection whatsoever among doom mongers.

sherro01
December 7, 2022 2:35 pm

The satellite tale for Australia, updated yesterday.
Geoff S
http://www.geoffstuff.com/uahdec2022.jpg

RickWill
Reply to  sherro01
December 7, 2022 3:10 pm

The Southern Hemisphere is cooling south to north as the average solar intensity moves northward.

Pacific in interesting because it takes the cold waters in the south northwest meaning the southern Pacific is cooling west to east in the subtropical zone.

Ken
December 7, 2022 2:38 pm

“Sydney’s maximums were the lowest in four years but the mean temperatures, which includes the minimums, was the coldest since 2003 and the city failed to reach 30C for the first time in three decades.”
﻿
I hate to be pedantic but it’s maxima, not maximums and minima, not minimums.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Ken
December 7, 2022 2:45 pm

Good catch, Ken. Just so no one blames author Pierre Gosselin, he was quoting this Australian:

Tom Saunders is a Meteorologist with the ABC in NSW.
﻿
(https://www.abc.net.au/news/tom-saunders/101602016)

from Saunders’ article here:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-30/weather-australia-experienced-coldest-spring-in-decades/101712340

Shoki
December 7, 2022 3:05 pm

Distilled: They have no idea of causation or the likelihood of a given condition. But, they are certain that unless we destroy modern society, we all gonna die.

