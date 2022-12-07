Homemade fusion reactor
Fusion power Ridiculae

World Economic Forum: Hydrogen Boron Nuclear Fusion Anticipated by 2030

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Are greens replacing fantasies of energy sources which don’t work, with fantasies of energy sources which don’t exist?

For a clean energy future, our relationship to the grid must change. Here’s how

Jul 15, 2022

  • Outdated domestic power grids are currently unable to integrate necessary renewable energy sources.
  • As we transition to a carbon-free society we need to transform the way we power and manage the grid.
  • Future grids that capitalize on the potential of distributed energy resources can help flatten the demand curve.

Our current domestic power grids are woefully inept to integrate necessary renewable energy sources – plagued by ageing, outdated technology and a regulatory structure that hampers the ability to upgrade the critical infrastructure required. In the US alone, the power grid operates at about 40% efficiency. 

The answer to solving this problem lies within a new approach to electricity: one that focuses on optimizing the way customers and their technologies interact with the grid. The devastating effects of climate change demand that we take our next steps without introducing more pollution and unsustainable demand on extracted resources. 

A possible path forward

Enabling software and other technologies have only recently emerged, so there’s much to do to realize the potential of this future grid that capitalizes on the potential of DERs. Utility planning capabilities, regulatory structures, and business models are all in the very early stages. One critical requirement will be some type of central registry that classifies assets by type and significant characteristics, (e.g. the what, where, when, and the capacity and energy that can be offered). Each aggregator contract would tie it to specific assets, with that relationship documented in the registry. A permissioned-based approach, supported by appropriate grid architecture, would regulate both communications flows and hierarchy of behaviours (e.g. if a battery is contracted to support the grid, it must be available – it can’t have recently sold its energy for another purpose).

Our relationship to the grid – and how we power and manage it – must change. In the past, creating electricity has typically been an environmentally damaging endeavour – whether it’s extracting and burning coal, or harnessing the power of nuclear fission while creating radioactive waste. Powering our future also means developing sustainable, non-polluting energy that can withstand surges in demand and has more consistent availability than solar and wind power. Hydrogen-boron fusion energy is being developed at TAE Technologies to meet and exceed current demand, without burning coal or creating nuclear waste, with an anticipated date of 2030. The technology will be carbon-free and offer a new, vast supply of energy.

Read more: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/07/clean-energy-future-relationship-to-grid-must-change

A 2030 timetable for hydrogen boron fusion seems absurdly optimistic.

Hydrogen Boron fusion in theory would be far cleaner than deuterium tritium fusion, because it is one of a class of relatively clean “a-neutronic fusion” reactions. But hydrogen boron is just under 10x more difficult than deuterium tritium fusion, which in my opinion puts hydrogen boron fusion well into fantasy land, with anything resembling current levels of technology.

John Tillman
December 7, 2022 6:03 pm

Fusion might actually arrive before the battery or other power storage breakthroughs required to make unreliables capable of providing base load.

pillageidiot
Reply to  John Tillman
December 7, 2022 6:39 pm

For fusion, we understand the physics, but a lot of work remains on the engineering.

For renewable energy battery systems, we understand the engineering, and the Greens don’t understand the physics of getting sufficient materials from exploiting the crust of the earth.

So yes, you are correct. No matter how far off into the future lies practical fusion energy, it will STILL beat the renewable energy-battery grid!

Gary Pearse
Reply to  pillageidiot
December 7, 2022 7:29 pm

Massive grid storage to patch up unreliable renewables was stupid to begin with, but then to go for lithium storage batteries to do the job shows there aren’t any decent engineers in charge of today’s energy technologies.

First, the chief benefit of lithium batteries is their light weight, which is not a specification for stationary energy storage. Lead is $2 a kilo. Lithium battery chemicals (Li2CO3, or LiOH) for Li-ion batteries is $35 a kilo.

wilpost
Reply to  John Tillman
December 7, 2022 6:49 pm

Bull manure on super expensive batteries systems and fusion power plants making expensive, unreliable, wind and solar, reliable!!

JamesB_684
December 7, 2022 6:06 pm

Nuclear fusion is only 20 years away …
… … and always will be.

I actually believe that humans will eventually achieve sustainable and substantially net energy positive fusion power. “Eventually” might be 100 years or 1000 years, but it sure doesn’t mean 8 years.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  JamesB_684
December 7, 2022 6:11 pm

Project Plowshare / Project PACER actually found a way to make nuclear fusion viable. Detonate a small fusion bomb deep underground in a salt cavern, then suck the residual heat out of the molten salt. Rinse and repeat.

Not economically viable, but its a fun proof there is a way to harness nuclear fusion for electricity.

But even the Plowshare guys weren’t optimistic enough to claim hydrogen boron would be viable in the foreseeable future.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 7, 2022 6:44 pm

You’re misreading it Eric. That’s 2,030 million years in the future.

(A wildly optimistic guess even still).

Yes, in the Climastrology religion, fusion is the promise of riches in heaven earned through our sacrifices today.

DMacKenzie
December 7, 2022 6:13 pm

Hydrogen Boron nuclear reactions are not entirely without merit.

[1] Belyaev, V., et al., Observation of neutronless fusion reactions in picosecond laser plasmas. Physical review. E, Statistical, nonlinear, and soft matter physics, 2005. 72: p. 026406. https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.72.026406
[2] Labaune, C., et al., Laser-initiated primary and secondary nuclear reactions in Boron-Nitride. Scientific Reports, 2016. 6: p. 21202. https://www.nature.com/articles/srep21202 https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevX.4.031030
[3] Picciotto, A., et al., Boron-Proton Nuclear-Fusion Enhancement Induced in Boron-Doped Silicon Targets by Low-Contrast Pulsed Laser. Physical Review X, 2014. 4: p. 031030. https://journals.aps.org/prx/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevX.4.031030
[4] Margarone, D., et al., Advanced scheme for high-yield laser driven nuclear reactions. Plasma Physics and Controlled Fusion, 2014. 57(1): p. 014030 https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/0741-3335/57/1/014030
[5] Eliezer, S., et al., Avalanche proton-boron fusion based on elastic nuclear collisions Physics of Plasmas, 2016. 23(5). https://doi.org/10.1063/1.4950824
[6] Hora, H., et al., Fusion energy using avalanche increased boron reactions for block-ignition by ultrahigh power picosecond laser pulses. Laser and Particle Beams, 2015. 33(4): p. 607-619. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0263034615000634
[7] Hora, H., et al., Road map to clean energy using laser beam ignition of boron-hydrogen fusion. Laser and Particle Beams, 2017. 35(4): p. 730-740. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0263034617000799
[9] Santos, J.J., et al., Laser-driven platform for generation and characterization of strong quasi-static magnetic fields. New Journal of Physics, 2015. 17(8): p. 083051. https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1367-2630/17/8/083051
[10] Fujioka, S., et al., Kilotesla Magnetic Field due to a Capacitor-Coil Target Driven by High Power Laser. Scientific Reports, 2013. 3: p. 1170. https://www.nature.com/articles/srep01170
Giuffrida, et. al. (2020). High-current stream of energetic α particles from laser-driven proton-boron fusion. PHYSICAL REVIEW E 101, 013204 https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.101.013204
Hora, H., Laser Plasma Physics, in Laser Plasma Physics, SPIE, Editor. 2016. p. p. 247 https://spie.org/Publications/Book/2073373?SSO=1 https://doi.org/10.1017/S0263034615000634

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 7, 2022 6:16 pm

If they build a hydrogen boron Mr. Fusion by 2030, I’ll print a full apology for doubting them.

I’m not disputing the desirability of hydrogen boron, what I’m suggesting is we should try to walk before we try to run. Lets get deuterium tritium energy producing fusion working, at least at the demonstration plant level, before we get excited about hydrogen boron.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 7, 2022 6:42 pm

First H-Br demo was in 2005 by a Russian team with 2013 major increase in fusion by a French team. Heinrich Hora’s chirped laser design might be able to achieve the required energy concentration.
On your part, no apology would be required…if they apply for a construction permit it would take longer than 2030 to receive permission in any modern Western woke government.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aneutronic_fusion

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 7, 2022 6:48 pm

Creating a fusion plasma, even a boron hydrogen plasma, is not difficult, lasers, electrostatic confinement, even tokamaks / magnetic confinement. The difficult part is producing more energy than the system consumes.

The best hope IMO might be ballistic fusion – using a rail gun, coil gun, laser, or some combination of the above, to accelerate a pellet up to 200km / s, then smash it into a tritium rich target. Or maybe some breakthrough with anti-matter catalysed fusion or muon fusion.

But AFAIK nobody has come to making any of these solutions work with anything close to break even.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 7, 2022 7:15 pm

The hydrogen-boron design doesn’t use magnetic confinement which is the big power consumer in an Iter-type design. Mag confinement requires huge superconducting magnets and associated cryo refrigeration systems. So this design possibly starts life much closer to break even. Plus Hydrogen Boron supposedly directly collects electricity on its spherical containment shell, so doesn’t use steam turbines and heat exchangers to generate electricity, so has an opportunity to be less costly on a smaller scale.
But little is said about the likely incredible cooling required for that containment sphere to not become a puddle…The devil is in the engineering details, and right now the design is mostly optimizing it’s funding collection goals.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  DMacKenzie
December 7, 2022 7:26 pm

Heck Eric, go visit HB11, they’re based in Sydney

wilpost
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 7, 2022 6:44 pm

Stop wasting even more money on the fusion wet dream!

Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 7, 2022 6:24 pm

Hmmm, a centralized registry and a permissions-based distribution system.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 7, 2022 6:50 pm

???

hiskorr
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 7, 2022 7:31 pm

That’s how I read it! Supply not in response to demand (price) but according to government allocation. The basic fallacy of socialism.

wilpost
December 7, 2022 6:42 pm

This hydrogen fusion PR report is to drum up political and financial support for a many-decades-long process, that has proven to be more and more difficult, the closer one gets to one million degree Centigrade, to magnetically contain the “reaction” for more than a second.

Next, they will be telling, “fusion is too cheap to meter”

We need low-cost, 24/7/365 power, year after year, not someone’s pipe dream!

terry
December 7, 2022 6:50 pm

We’re being gently eased into a return to the Middle Ages by promises that it won’t happen

Rich Davis
December 7, 2022 6:54 pm

Let’s use our heads as more than hat racks. If WEF actually believed that commercially-viable fusion power will be available 8 years from now, why would there be any need to radically change how we interact with the grid? Such changes could not possibly be completed before the availability of limitless power would render them unnecessary.

Thomas Finegan
December 7, 2022 6:54 pm

I’ve been hearing about the bright fusion future since high school.
I’m on medicare.

Beta Blocker
December 7, 2022 7:19 pm

See this December 1st 2022 article over on Dan Yurman’s Neutron Bytes blog

How Fast Will Fusion’s Promise Come True?

The article starts off with: “Because fusion developers are in a race to develop unique, first of a kind fusion designs, and because the cost of their efforts have required and will continue to require hundreds or even billions of investors dollars and government financial support, claims made about progress need to be looked at closely. No fusion developer wants investors to be put off by unanswered questions about the challenges they face to achieve success. So here are ten questions for fusion developers.”

The article then goes on to list Yurman’s ten questions. These are the kinds of important questions which apply to any first-of-kind, high complexity, high capital cost technology development project.  

Could any of the fusion development projects now in progress answer all ten of Yurman’s questions before the WEF’s target date of 2030? No way, not a chance. 

ferdberple
December 7, 2022 7:36 pm

There is a sure fire way to make a $$ million from fusion. Start with a $$ trillion.

bnice2000
December 7, 2022 7:43 pm

“to integrate necessary renewable energy sources.”

Say what !! ??

Renewable energy sources are totally unnecessary…

…. except in tiny niche applications.

They are, in fact, a total waste of time, money and resources.

ferdberple
December 7, 2022 7:54 pm

Fusion is the carrot held out before us donkeys The “future grid” is the load we are expected to pull. The carrot will forever remain in the future. The grid will not.

