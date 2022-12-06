Electric Vehicles

The Mirage of Electric Vehicles

1 hour ago
Willis Eschenbach
14 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

For those who think that electric vehicles make a difference … think again.

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Lab has just released a study showing that in 2021, US privately-owned plugin hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) “saved about 690 million gallons of gasoline.”

But that is a huge exaggeration because fossil fuels provide 61% of the electricity in the US … so only about a third of that apparent savings is a real reduction in fossil fuel use, the equivalent of maybe 130 million gallons.

The Argonne report also says that from 2010 to 2021, EVs have saved 2.1 billion gallons of gas. So let’s be generous and say that in 11 years, EVs have saved about a third of that, the equivalent of about 750 million gallons of gas.

Now that sure sounds like a lot of gasoline, three-quarters of a billion gallons.

However, as always, a sense of perspective is required. The US uses about 370 million gallons of gas per day … so that’s only about two days’ worth of gas.

I say again. Over the last eleven years, electric vehicles in the US have saved Two. Days. Worth. Of. Gasoline.

Hmmm …

And how much has that cost?

Direct taxpayer subsidies for EVs have cost you and me $10 billion dollars to date, and we’re on the hook for more. The government just extended the EV subsidy until 2032 and removed the cap on the number of vehicles eligible for the subsidy.

It gets worse. The US government also just approved spending an additional $7.5 billion of taxpayer money on EV charging stations.

So to date, we’re spending TWENTY-THREE DOLLARS for each gallon of gasoline saved … economic suicide.

Who is benefitting from this lunatic waste of taxpayer money? The richest 20% of the US population, of course. Surely you don’t think the actions of the climate activists would benefit the poor?

According to research from the University of California at Berkeley, 90% of the tax credits accrue to America’s top income quintile. A May 2019 Congressional Research Service report found that 78% of the tax credit’s recipients had an adjusted gross income of $100,000 per year or more.

On top of that, we have to consider the fact that the $7,500 per electric vehicle subsidy is a tax credit, not a direct payment … so unless you’re paying more than $7,500 in Federal taxes, you don’t get the full credit. For lower-income people, this means they may only get a kilobuck or so. How upside-down is that? The richer you are, the larger the subsidy you get for buying a mostly fossil-powered sparky car! Say what?

It’s nothing but a money-transfer scam to benefit the wealthy. Lower and middle-class people are paying for the vanity-signaling EVs of doctors, CEOs, lawyers, and politicians.

And how well are the electric vehicles selling? Here’s how people think they are selling, compared to how they are actually selling.

Note that the electric car data in the graphic above (yellow/black line) is the same in both panels …

There’s a much larger problem with EVs, however—we’re rapidly running out of both the generation capacity and the grid capacity to recharge them. California can’t even keep the lights on, and our insane Governor’s response is to forbid selling gasoline-powered cars after 2035 …

… and meanwhile, Switzerland is already having to bite the EV bullet. If current European energy shortages continue, they plan to ban EVs from anything but “essential” journeys this winter …

Not only that, but going to a “net-zero” all-electric economy by 2050, as many people advocate, is economically, physically, and politically impossible. I discuss this in my post “Bright Green Impossibilities“.

The problem with electric vehicles is that they are a hugely expensive imaginary solution to an imaginary problem. There is no “climate crisis”, that’s just a lie to keep people scared and compliant. I go over the facts in my post “Where Is The Climate Emergency“. I’ve posted it all over the web, and no one has found a single flaw in it.

Unless we can stop the insane war on fossil fuels, it is going to bankrupt us all, driving energy costs through the roof, leaving low-income people shivering in the winter, and denying poor countries the energy they need to escape grinding poverty. For details about how this plays out down at the bottom of the economic ladder, see my post “We Have Met The 1%, And He Is Us“.

Grrrr …

w.

As Always: I ask that when you comment, you quote the exact words you’re discussing. This avoids endless misunderstandings as to what and who is being discussed.

Tom Halla
December 6, 2022 10:07 am

Only ten billion? I would have thought more.

1
viejecita
December 6, 2022 10:16 am

Bravo Willis !!!

1
rwbenson66
December 6, 2022 10:17 am

I appreciate the way that you summarize the issue and put into perspective – A. 2 days of gasoline saved; B. $23 cost per gallon saved.
However, it is unlikely that anyone in the Media will pick up the fact that taxpayers are paying $23 for every gallon of gasoline saved. I have found that the Media and the Climate Alarmists have no interest in facts that may be relevant to the decisions that are being made regarding Climate Change.

1
mikelowe2013
December 6, 2022 10:28 am

Do you want proof that we need to elect far-fewer technically-illiterate politicians worldwide? Here in New Zealand, our ex-burger-bar helper Prime Minister has declared “no more petrol- or diesel-fuelled cars to be sold after 2035”, without any suggestion of proof of any cause or even the existence of that elusive “climate emergency”! I think she should be the first person to volunteer to cease emiting her own carbon dioxide output!

0
HotScot
Reply to  mikelowe2013
December 6, 2022 10:56 am

Lead by example?

Don’t be stupid.

0
strativarius
December 6, 2022 10:30 am

It isn’t only the numpty-economics. A man down the street has a Mini EV. He has a charger at the front of his house and as long as he can park outside his house he can charge up

And when he can’t? He runs a bog standard domestic extension cable to it

The whole thing is bonkers

0
ResourceGuy
December 6, 2022 10:35 am

“Not only that, but going to a “net-zero” all-electric economy by 2050, as many people advocate, is economically, physically, and politically impossible.”

Let’s assume trying to get there at a faster than reasonable policy speed creates 1) a more volatile economy with more inflation-recession cycles and 2) higher long term interest rates to fund uncontrolled deficit spending and debt service. Both of these assumptions imply higher fossil fuel consumption as compensation for assaults on household prosperity–Families must work harder to stay in place without Latin American style inflation implosion while EVs remain out of reach or impractical. We also need to factor in multiple impacts such as we’re seeing today in Europe with declining competitiveness, rising utility bills, declining currency, and greater reliance on sovereign debt.

0
abolition man
December 6, 2022 10:42 am

Thanks for the breakdown, Willis!
It seems quite clear that the greatest benefactors of GangGreen and the EV scam are our wealthy elites and China! I can’t wait for little St. Nick to magically appear and explain to us ignoramuses how you are wrong and what “The Truth” actually is! That’s always good for a laugh or two.

0
Fran
December 6, 2022 10:46 am

“Unless we can stop the insane war on fossil fuels, it is going to bankrupt us all, driving energy costs through the roof, leaving low-income people shivering in the winter, and denying poor countries the energy they need to escape grinding poverty.”

Bankrupting, reducing living standards and reducing population are the objectives of the schemes. You have to realize that humans are a plague on a “beautiful planet”.

0
HotScot
December 6, 2022 10:51 am

I think under certain circumstances EV’s make sense*.

  1. They are used primarily for short trips of perhaps 50 miles or so a day (which eliminates ‘high mileage’ Tesla’s etc).
  2. Users have access to off road parking to charge them from a domestic source (45% of UK households don’t have off road parking).
  3. They are used in favourable, warm weather or the discharge is too high (even with Tesla’s etc.)
  4. The don’t spontaneously combust (in which case off road parking is desirable, see point 2.)
  5. The public charging network will evolve across the planet between now and 2035, when the petroleum industry took 120 years to evolve the reliable global network of gas stations.
  6. National electricity grids can be built to capacity by 2035, having taken 150 years or so to evolve to the parlous state they are in now.
  7. Tax regimes to mimic those imposed on ICE vehicles are introduced immediately to have EV’s compete on a level playing field with ICE vehicles.
  8. All politicians jump off a bridge.

Unlike meekly complying to a covid jab, perceptibly, vehicular travel plays a vital and large part of our daily existence. I suspect resistance will be met in this ridiculous bureaucratic endeavour to have people conform to ideological nirvana.

*The list is by no means exhaustive.

0
avejons26
December 6, 2022 10:51 am

clougho
December 6, 2022 10:52 am

The only electric vehicles that make any sense to me are either Aurora AFX or Tyco brands!

0
Rud Istvan
December 6, 2022 10:55 am

There is another ‘tiny’ EV reality problem. There aren’t enough lithium and cobalt ore reserves to make the global fleet EV—even IF the grid could support it and the economics made sense, which they cannot and don’t.
And so far Tesla’s battery recycling efforts have succeeded (nevermind cost) in recovering the aluminum and copper and nickel but NOT the lithium or cobalt.

When you cannot get there from here it is best not to foolishly try. Which says something about Biden, Newsom, and Ahern.

0
Redge
December 6, 2022 10:56 am

Lower and middle-class people are paying for the vanity-signaling EVs of doctors, CEOs, lawyers, and politicians.

It’s Dennis Moore Time!

All together now
🎶 🎶
Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore
Riding through the land
Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore
Without a merry band
He steals from the poor
And gives to the rich
Stupid bitch🎶

0
