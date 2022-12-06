UAH Global Temperature Update for November 2022: +0.17 deg. C

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog
December 6th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Sorry for the late posting of the global temperature update, I’ve been busy responding to reviewers of one of our papers for publication.
The Version 6 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for November 2022 was +0.17 deg. C departure from the 1991-2020 mean. This is down from the October anomaly of +0.32 deg. C
The linear warming trend since January, 1979 now stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 22 months are:
|YEAR
|MO
|GLOBE
|NHEM.
|SHEM.
|TROPIC
|USA48
|ARCTIC
|AUST
|2021
|Jan
|+0.13
|+0.34
|-0.09
|-0.08
|+0.36
|+0.50
|-0.52
|2021
|Feb
|+0.20
|+0.32
|+0.08
|-0.14
|-0.65
|+0.07
|-0.27
|2021
|Mar
|-0.00
|+0.13
|-0.13
|-0.28
|+0.60
|-0.78
|-0.79
|2021
|Apr
|-0.05
|+0.06
|-0.15
|-0.27
|-0.01
|+0.02
|+0.29
|2021
|May
|+0.08
|+0.14
|+0.03
|+0.07
|-0.41
|-0.04
|+0.02
|2021
|Jun
|-0.01
|+0.31
|-0.32
|-0.14
|+1.44
|+0.64
|-0.76
|2021
|Jul
|+0.20
|+0.34
|+0.07
|+0.13
|+0.58
|+0.43
|+0.80
|2021
|Aug
|+0.17
|+0.27
|+0.08
|+0.07
|+0.33
|+0.83
|-0.02
|2021
|Sep
|+0.26
|+0.19
|+0.33
|+0.09
|+0.67
|+0.02
|+0.37
|2021
|Oct
|+0.37
|+0.46
|+0.28
|+0.33
|+0.84
|+0.64
|+0.07
|2021
|Nov
|+0.09
|+0.12
|+0.06
|+0.14
|+0.50
|-0.42
|-0.29
|2021
|Dec
|+0.21
|+0.27
|+0.15
|+0.04
|+1.63
|+0.01
|-0.06
|2022
|Jan
|+0.03
|+0.06
|-0.00
|-0.23
|-0.13
|+0.68
|+0.10
|2022
|Feb
|-0.00
|+0.01
|-0.02
|-0.24
|-0.04
|-0.30
|-0.50
|2022
|Mar
|+0.15
|+0.27
|+0.02
|-0.07
|+0.22
|+0.74
|+0.02
|2022
|Apr
|+0.26
|+0.35
|+0.18
|-0.04
|-0.26
|+0.45
|+0.61
|2022
|May
|+0.17
|+0.25
|+0.10
|+0.01
|+0.59
|+0.23
|+0.19
|2022
|Jun
|+0.06
|+0.08
|+0.04
|-0.36
|+0.46
|+0.33
|+0.11
|2022
|Jul
|+0.36
|+0.37
|+0.35
|+0.13
|+0.84
|+0.56
|+0.65
|2022
|Aug
|+0.28
|+0.32
|+0.24
|-0.03
|+0.60
|+0.50
|-0.00
|2022
|Sep
|+0.24
|+0.43
|+0.06
|+0.03
|+0.88
|+0.69
|-0.28
|2022
|Oct
|+0.32
|+0.43
|+0.21
|+0.04
|+0.16
|+0.93
|+0.04
|2022
|Nov
|+0.17
|+0.21
|+0.12
|-0.16
|-0.51
|+0.51
|-0.56
The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for November, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.
The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:
Lower Troposphere:
http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere:
http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause:
http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere:
http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt