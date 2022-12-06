UAH Global Temperature Update for November 2022: +0.17 deg. C

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

December 6th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

Sorry for the late posting of the global temperature update, I’ve been busy responding to reviewers of one of our papers for publication.

The Version 6 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for November 2022 was +0.17 deg. C departure from the 1991-2020 mean. This is down from the October anomaly of +0.32 deg. C

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 now stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 22 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2021 Jan +0.13 +0.34 -0.09 -0.08 +0.36 +0.50 -0.52 2021 Feb +0.20 +0.32 +0.08 -0.14 -0.65 +0.07 -0.27 2021 Mar -0.00 +0.13 -0.13 -0.28 +0.60 -0.78 -0.79 2021 Apr -0.05 +0.06 -0.15 -0.27 -0.01 +0.02 +0.29 2021 May +0.08 +0.14 +0.03 +0.07 -0.41 -0.04 +0.02 2021 Jun -0.01 +0.31 -0.32 -0.14 +1.44 +0.64 -0.76 2021 Jul +0.20 +0.34 +0.07 +0.13 +0.58 +0.43 +0.80 2021 Aug +0.17 +0.27 +0.08 +0.07 +0.33 +0.83 -0.02 2021 Sep +0.26 +0.19 +0.33 +0.09 +0.67 +0.02 +0.37 2021 Oct +0.37 +0.46 +0.28 +0.33 +0.84 +0.64 +0.07 2021 Nov +0.09 +0.12 +0.06 +0.14 +0.50 -0.42 -0.29 2021 Dec +0.21 +0.27 +0.15 +0.04 +1.63 +0.01 -0.06 2022 Jan +0.03 +0.06 -0.00 -0.23 -0.13 +0.68 +0.10 2022 Feb -0.00 +0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.04 -0.30 -0.50 2022 Mar +0.15 +0.27 +0.02 -0.07 +0.22 +0.74 +0.02 2022 Apr +0.26 +0.35 +0.18 -0.04 -0.26 +0.45 +0.61 2022 May +0.17 +0.25 +0.10 +0.01 +0.59 +0.23 +0.19 2022 Jun +0.06 +0.08 +0.04 -0.36 +0.46 +0.33 +0.11 2022 Jul +0.36 +0.37 +0.35 +0.13 +0.84 +0.56 +0.65 2022 Aug +0.28 +0.32 +0.24 -0.03 +0.60 +0.50 -0.00 2022 Sep +0.24 +0.43 +0.06 +0.03 +0.88 +0.69 -0.28 2022 Oct +0.32 +0.43 +0.21 +0.04 +0.16 +0.93 +0.04 2022 Nov +0.17 +0.21 +0.12 -0.16 -0.51 +0.51 -0.56

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for November, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere:

http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere:

http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause:

http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere:

http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...