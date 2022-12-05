Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

The Exploitation of Green Energy

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

From The Washington Times:

Wealth, with no ethical or moral standards for those of lesser means, can be dangerous and fatal to the cheap labor of disposable workforces.
We have seen the effects on the disposable workforce when Qatar “needed” to build seven stadiums in a decade to be ready for the 2022 World Cup. The World Cup in Qatar kicked off on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium, but the “acceptable” toll of more than 6,500 migrant laborers who died between 2011 and 2020, helping to build World Cup infrastructure with a cheap, disposable workforce, will provide viewers and participants with many lingering questions about our ethical and moral beliefs resulting from the grim toll.
Decades ago, it was sweatshops in the textile industry that grabbed the world’s humanitarian attention. Today it is the green movement, which is dominated by poorer developing countries mining the exotic minerals and metals that support the wealthy countries that are going green at a great cost to humanity.
The wealthy countries understand that developing countries have virtually no environmental laws or labor laws, which allows those locations unlimited opportunities to exploit people with yellow, brown and black skin and inflict environmental degradation on their landscapes.
Showing no moral or ethical concerns for the disposable workforce, wealthy countries continue to encourage subsidies to procure electric vehicles and build more wind and solar energy infrastructure. Those subsidies are providing financial incentives to the developing countries mining for those green materials to continue their exploitation of poor people and environmental degradation of their landscapes.
The 2021 Pulitzer Prize-nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations” reveals the lack of transparency regarding the green movement’s impact on humanity. Exploitation is occurring in developing countries that are mining the exotic minerals and metals required to create the batteries needed to store “green energy.” In these developing countries, mining operations exploit child labor and are responsible for egregious human rights violations of vulnerable minority populations. These operations are also directly destroying the planet through environmental degradation.
Last month, President Biden provided validation to the book’s message when his administration declared that batteries from China may be tainted by child labor, a move that could upend the electric vehicle industry while giving fresh ammunition to critics of the White House’s bizarre climate policies.
The Department of Labor said it would add lithium-ion batteries to a list of goods made with materials known to be produced with child or forced labor under a 2006 human trafficking law. The decision was based on many batteries using cobalt, a mineral largely mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where children have been found to work at some mining sites. The department released the list in the form of a report that excoriated “clean energy” supply chains for using forced labor. It grouped Chinese batteries together with polysilicon — a key material used in solar panel cells — made in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.
Whatever the plan to satisfy our sports entertainment values and “green” environmental policies, our political leaders best not forget that they have ethical and moral responsibilities to continue to address the quality-of-life needs of those 8 billion on this planet now.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/nov/30/exploitation-of-green-energy/?mc_cid=232c44ba14&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph Zorzin
December 5, 2022 6:04 am

more than 6,500 migrant laborers who died between 2011 and 2020, helping to build World Cup infrastructure”

For real?

1
strativarius
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 5, 2022 6:13 am

Yes, for real. Their passports confiscated and treated like crap

Where are the woke protests?

My favourite moment? The England team taking the knee while watched by a slightly bewildered US team.

You certainly can export this nonsense.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by strativarius
0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  strativarius
December 5, 2022 6:25 am

It’s just that with so many deaths and injuries on a construction site- it makes you wonder about the quality of the work.

0
strativarius
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 5, 2022 6:44 am

Surely the quality (ie values etc) of the regime are what count.

Having built 7 venues or stadia, what will they do with them when the tournament concludes?????

0
mkelly
December 5, 2022 6:05 am

If people die due to mining rare minerals or because there is a lack of energy for heat it accomplished the intended goal.

Greens hate humanity so the goal by any means is acceptable.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by mkelly
2
Tom Halla
December 5, 2022 6:08 am

“Xinjiang” equals Uighur slave labor.

0
strativarius
December 5, 2022 6:11 am

I am proud to report that over the last week my emissions have gone through the roof – up the chimney, actually.

Our fireplaces were restored as a feature not really intended for daily use, after all we have gas heating….

Funny how times change.

1
Ron Long
December 5, 2022 6:28 am

This is a good report of the general problem of CAGW Loonies pushing their religion without regard to consequences. There is a small problem, however. Let’s focus on cobalt, mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, by a mixture of legitimate mining companies and corrupt and clandestine “artesanal” miners, which commonly feature child labor. Here’s the problem, the small pay the children get buys them and their family food, and you can’t just stop this (we had to starve them to set them free?) without a substitute plan. And good luck with that.

0
Steve Case
December 5, 2022 6:40 am

“Those subsidies are providing financial incentives to the developing countries mining for those green materials to continue their exploitation of poor people and environmental degradation of their landscapes.”
______________________________________

But of course if rich people are asked to degrade their landscapes:

     Group to file lawsuit Wednesday against wind farm planned for
     waters off Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket – – – Boston Herald

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: