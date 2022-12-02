Humor

Schadenfreuday Funny

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
9 Comments

French and Germans becoming impatient with Climate Limpets.

Always worth a laugh.

First France.

And Germany.

HotScot
December 2, 2022 6:10 am

Excellent!

5
Tom Halla
December 2, 2022 6:10 am

Failure to give the “demonstrators” any real punishment only encourages them.

5
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2022 6:34 am

Tire tracks on a few of them would stop this.

3
Bryan A
December 2, 2022 6:15 am

It’s only a matter of time before someone winds up in the Hospital for their lack of hospitality
Or drivers get really pissed and protesters end up on a morgue table with a toe tag

4
Joseph Zorzin
December 2, 2022 6:21 am

self righteous religious fanatics!

3
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
December 2, 2022 6:37 am

That is why they invented cattle prods.

3
CD in Wisconsin
December 2, 2022 6:52 am

Nice to see the round of applause from the audience when the two were removed from the concert hall. Beethoven would probably have approved.

1
May Contain Traces of Seafood
December 2, 2022 6:55 am

Let’s be honest with ourselves, these people actually have very little support at the street level and if the authorities don’t start ‘discouraging’ these people be actually enforcing the law then we are not just going to see angry members of the public dragging them to the kerb, we are going to see someone drag them off the road and literally beat them into a bloody mess.

Now I am a horrible person, but even I are not sure I want to see any of these idiots actually kills.

Mocked? Sure.

Humiliated? Yup.

But actually permanently injured?

This is where it is heading.

0
Phillip Bratby
December 2, 2022 6:57 am

Climate protesters really are the dimmest of the dims.

0
