Schadenfreuday Funny

French and Germans becoming impatient with Climate Limpets.
Always worth a laugh.
First France.
Quand un écologiste rencontre un Lopez, ça donne un joli spectacle ! pic.twitter.com/1ds51igTVk— Alexandre Benalla (@benallaoff) November 28, 2022
And Germany.
CLIMATE PROTESTERS – Really aren’t the brightest of the human race.These idiots glued themselves to a hand rail but it wasn’t fixed to the stage. So security removed them and dumped them in a corridor – Brilliant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hoKDj1shTB— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) December 1, 2022
Excellent!
Failure to give the “demonstrators” any real punishment only encourages them.
Tire tracks on a few of them would stop this.
It’s only a matter of time before someone winds up in the Hospital for their lack of hospitality
Or drivers get really pissed and protesters end up on a morgue table with a toe tag
self righteous religious fanatics!
That is why they invented cattle prods.
Nice to see the round of applause from the audience when the two were removed from the concert hall. Beethoven would probably have approved.
Let’s be honest with ourselves, these people actually have very little support at the street level and if the authorities don’t start ‘discouraging’ these people be actually enforcing the law then we are not just going to see angry members of the public dragging them to the kerb, we are going to see someone drag them off the road and literally beat them into a bloody mess.
Now I am a horrible person, but even I are not sure I want to see any of these idiots actually kills.
Mocked? Sure.
Humiliated? Yup.
But actually permanently injured?
This is where it is heading.
Climate protesters really are the dimmest of the dims.