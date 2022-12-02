LIVE at NOON CST: ClimateTV – The #COP27 Failure

The United Nations’ COP27 climate change summit has concluded, bringing another year of doomsday predictions, destructive policy promises, and a sharp uptick in private jet use. As the 27th summit, one may expect that delegates would stop sounding the alarm as predictions prove false again and again. Instead, we’re left with promises of climate reparations and claims of unprecedented weather events. However, developing nations have switched course.

Many argued that they should be allowed the freedom to use fossil fuels to lift their citizens out of poverty rather than rely on developed nations that promise infrastructure for renewables but never deliver it. Also, the panel discusses the recently concluded hurricane season. The media predicted a rampant hurricanes brought on by climate change.

Did this prediction hold true? Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, Linnea Lueken, and H. Sterling Burnett break these topics down on today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable.

Watch LIVE here:



