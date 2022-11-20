Energy Crisis: German Minister President Suggests Heating One Room in Winter Is Enough

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Back to the 19th century…climate-crazed political leader: Washcloths and heating just one room are enough…

Since Germany put itself on the path to de-energize by throttling energy production and creating high prices, some German leaders lately have offered creative ways of dealing with the resulting crisis, among them: advising people to prepare themselves for a possible blackout lasting for days.

Some weeks ago we reported on how the Minister President from Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, suggested that people stop taking hot showers and instead use a washcloth with a sink with some lukewarm water for bathing. This would help to curb a gas supply crisis later this winter.

Heating just one room

Mr. Kretschmann is back in the news again with a new idea, one that he says he himself practices: Allegedly, he heats just one room in the house, the living room, and expects others to follow his lead. This means citizens are now expected to bathe themselves with a washcloth, turn off the lights and to sleep, eat and do their home office work in frosty rooms.

The message in Germany is clear: politicians have no intentions of re-establishing a steady energy supply that would return its citizens to normal comfort. Instead citizens are being asked to return to the 19th century.

Health and property hazard

But there are of course problems with going back to the stone ages. Not only is cold dangerous to people, but not heating the rooms in your home poses another health hazard: toxic black mold. According to the online Karlsruher Insider:

Meanwhile, experts warn against heating only one room or no room at all. The cool air in the room would lead to increased humidity, which would then promote mold growth. Ventilation and adequate heating are therefore both important basics for getting through the winter in good health. Mold can cause lasting damage to the apartment and the house, as well as to one’s own health.”

Everything climate-crazed politicians touch seems to turn into destruction, misery and death.

Also, see here what it will cost on average for a German family to heat a 100 square meter residence tomorrow (1 day).

