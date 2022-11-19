Methane

Methane: Much Ado About Nothing

Guest Blogger
David Archibald

Thanks to Modtran, an online program maintained by the University of Chicago, we know that carbon dioxide’s heating effect is logarithmic.  The first 20 ppm of carbon dioxide heats the atmosphere by 1.5°C. At the current concentration of 412 ppm each extra 100 ppm is only good for 0.1°C. Carbon dioxide is tuckered out as a greenhouse gas.

But what of methane which is the excuse du jour for wrecking livelihoods, towns, industries and whole economies? Methane, with a half life of nine years in the atmopshere, is carbon dioxide’s little brother in the pantheon of the satanic gasses.

Witness this headline about antics in New Zealand:

We return to Modtran to see what that oracle will tell us about methane’s heating effect. This is the model output converted to degrees C:

While not as pronounced as carbon dioxide’s drop off in heating effect with concentration, the effect is still there such that at the current concentration of 1.9 ppm, each extra 0.1 ppm heats the atmosphere by 0.05°C. With the methane concentration currently rising by 0.1 ppm every 20 years, the atmosphere will get an extra 0.2°C of heating by 2100. The reader can decide whether or not he/she/it need be worried by this projection.

But methane has only been going up at that rate for a few years. The atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide has measured since 1958. Methane measurements only started in the mid-1980s and this is what the data looks like:

There is a steep rise at the beginning but then from the early 1990s to 2010 the concentration went sideways for nigh on 20 years. The Cape Grim concentration is particularly flat. NASA has helpfully provided a graph of rate-of-change:

There are three years – 2000, 2001 and 2004 – in which the methane level went down. Let’s disregard the noise and look at the bigger picture evident. And that is the rate of increase declined for 20 years and then went up for 20 years. A few more decades of observations might show whether or not this is cyclic.

But farms that have been going for generations might be wiped out by unnecessary concern about methane while we are waiting for that data.  So we will make a stab at the underlying science. Two factors are likely involved.

Firstly plant productivity has been going up with the increase in the atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration. Parts of the West Australian desert now have 30% more plant matter than a scant 30 years ago. The same is true of the vast stretch of forest and tundra across northern Russia. Unless this vegetation is consumed by fire, its fate is to be the source of methane via termites or rotting. So the hand of Man is not necessarily involved in a rising methane level.

Secondly, the Sun was more active in the second half of the 20th century than it had been in the previous eleven thousand years. That stopped in 2006 with the end of the Modern Warm Period. The Sun has become less active as shown by this graph of solar extreme ultra violet produced by the University of Bremen:

Our current solar cycle, 25, is tracking lower than any of the previous four. The natural enemy of methane is ozone, the most reactive gas in nature. Ozone is produced in the upper atmosphere by radiation with wavelengths less than or equal to 242 nano metres acting on oxygen. So less ozone has been produced since 2006 and this is when the atmospheric methane level stopped falling and started rising again.

Case closed. Nothing to see here. Move along. Only idiots would get hung up on such a minuscule effect that we can’t change anyway. There are real problems coming at humanity that will take all our attention. Destroying the production base in the interim will only make our situation worse.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia

DMacKenzie
November 19, 2022 10:22 am

The world has greened and methane is a byproduct of of the composting of the additional growth especially of boreal forests….plus a bit from more natural gas production that is displacing coal fired generation, and more from rice paddies that are feeding a larger population, and termites. Don’t panic there politicians and gretageddonists! It converts to CO2 when it bumps into ozone and it should reach an equilibrium level or even start declining in a decade or so.

AGW is Not Science
November 19, 2022 10:33 am

Lest we forget, all the Modtran numbers show is the amount of warming that would HYPOTHETICALLY occur, ALL OTHER THINGS HELD EQUAL.

In reality, the hypothetical effects of adding more of either CO2 OR methane is meaningless, since negative, offsetting feedbacks will render them indistinguishable from ZERO.

That is what observations support. At the end of the day, the Earth is a WATER planet. We have never been, are not, and will never be in control of the hypothetical “greenhouse effect,” because over 70% of the Earth’s surface is WATER.

E. Schaffer
November 19, 2022 10:33 am

Another case of the “critical side” involuntarilly supporting “consensus science”. The IPCC does not really like methane forcing for a simplistic reason. Methane decays relatively fast and is not a lasting issue. CO2 of course is neither, but it will circulate a lot longer.

As you can learn from modtran, which is very imprecise in terms of methane, it provided about 1/2 of CO2 forcing, given it went up from 0.7pbb to 1.8bpp. So it is a pretty important anthropogenic GHG, as far as GHGs are important at all.

According to AR6 however, methane only provided 1/4 of CO2 forcing. So relative to CO2 the IPCC downplays the role of methane.

