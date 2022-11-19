Bad science journalism COP conferences

AP COP 27 Article Grossly Misrepresents Global Energy and Emissions Reality

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The AP’s climate alarmist propaganda reporter Seth Borenstein wrote a ridiculous article that was published in the Orange County Register (shown below) that grossly misrepresented global energy and emissions reality in an attempt to falsely justify the need for the world’s developed nations to commit energy suicide (abandon cost effective reliable fossil fuels while foolishly increasing use of costly unreliable renewable energy) which has led to energy and economic debacles in the UK and EU with U.S. Democrats pushing this same energy incompetence and idiocy in the U.S. 

The AP article supported the contrived proposition that “it’s the wealthiest nations who cause more carbon pollution” and therefore “it’s best to look at the major northern emitters to begin with” in establishing future global energy policy to address the world’s growing emissions that are driven by these “wealthiest nations consumption patterns.” 

The AP article deceptively and dishonestly conceals the reality of global energy use “consumption patterns” as presented in the EIA IEO 2021 Report data shown below.

The world’s wealthiest nations are represented by the OECD countries (the AP articles “major northern emitters”) with the EIA data showing that these nations year 2020 energy use “consumption patterns” accounted for only 38.7% of world energy use while the non-OECD developing nations energy use “consumptions patterns” accounted for 61.3% of total year 2020 global energy use. 

Furthermore, EIA data projects that the non-OECD developing nations growing energy use “consumption patterns” will further increase these nations share of the world’s total energy use to 68.3% by year 2050 while the OECD nations energy use share declines to only 31.7% by year 2050.

Therefore, by year 2050 EIA projects that the growing energy use “consumption patterns” of the world’s non-OECD nations will account for over 83% of the world’s growth of total energy use from year 2020.

The EIA IEO 2021 Report also presents global population data from year 2020 to year 2050 as shown below.

The year 2020 data shows that the OECD nations represent only 17.7% of the world’s population compared to the non-OECD nations global population share of 82.3% with this latter figure further increasing to 84.7% by year 2050. These huge population numbers for the non-OECD nations account for why these nations energy use “consumption patterns” dominate total global energy use which the AP article deceptively and dishonestly conceals.

The AP article headline highlights that the world is getting “hotter” but failed to provide recent global temperature anomaly trend data addressing this issue. Climate alarmists first established a “climate emergency declaration” in year 2016 and have been hyping that alarmist propaganda claim for the last 7 years.

NOAA’s latest global temperature anomaly trend data covering the last 7 years as shown below establishes that the global temperature anomaly trend has been declining since 2016 at a rate of -1.3 degrees C per century.

This declining global temperature anomaly trend since 2016 established by NOAA is also present in other global temperature anomaly measurement systems including the NASA GISS, UAH and RSS systems with the average declining trend measured by these systems being about -1.56 degrees C per century since the “climate emergency declaration” was hyped by climate alarmists.

During the period of this global temperature anomaly decline world energy use has increased by more than 8.6% with the world’s non-OECD nations energy use “consumption patterns” climbing by 15.8% while the OECD nations energy use “consumption patterns” were decreasing by -1.3% according to the year 2022 BP World Statistical Energy Report.  

The world’s OECD energy use “consumption patterns” data presented here along with the clearly established world dominance of the energy use “consumptions patterns” by the non-OECD nations does not support the incompetent climate alarmist propaganda demands that the OECD nations commit energy use suicide in the future as demanded by energy and climate clueless Democrats in California and Congress including our so called “President”.  

strativarius
November 19, 2022 6:42 am

carbon pollution”

Utter nonsense.

Scissor
Reply to  strativarius
November 19, 2022 6:51 am

The weather this week every day so far has made me ask where is the warming? Even on my quick trip to Vegas it was unexpectedly cold.

Further, having a window seat on my way out, I was reminded how empty this part of the country is, for the most part. The ability for a modern city like Vegas to survive in the desert is remarkable, perhaps mostly possible because of the damming of the Colorado.

Joseph Zorzin
November 19, 2022 6:53 am

“The AP article supported the contrived proposition that “it’s the wealthiest nations who cause more carbon pollution”

I’d have at least a minimal amount of respect for such idiots if they could at least say “CO2 pollution” rather than carbon pollution. Not much, but at least I’d know what the hell their trying to say.

Scissor
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 19, 2022 7:17 am

Media is filled with photosynthesis deniers and corruption deniers.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 19, 2022 7:46 am

Or per Capita emissions. Most of the “Rich” countries have a good supply of natural resources and energy relative to their population. There seems to be a cause and effect scenario that some countries like Japan are able to overcome through responsible governance and ambition of their population.

Michael in Dublin
November 19, 2022 7:29 am

I would like to confront Seth Borenstein with the sitution in just one African country, South Africa. The country had a reliable supply of very cheap electricity 30 years ago. Today the supply is in a complete shambles while this and other countries are made to believe renewables will solve their problems.

Eskom (the public electricity utility) said on Tuesday it has burned over R12 billion ($690 million) worth of diesel over the course of the year – double what it initially budgeted – trying to keep the country’s light’s on.

The utility, which is waiting for more details on government’s plan to take on a significant portion of its R400 billion ($23 billion) debt, says that it is now financially untenable to burn more diesel at its Open Cycle Gas Turbines.

SA municipalities currently owe Eskom around R52 billion ($3 billion).

“We will be forced to implement load shedding because we don’t have the money to burn diesel,” COO Jan Oberholzer said at Eskom’s state of the system briefing.
He said those municipalities that owed Eskom needed to consider their role in causing more load shedding.

Load shedding has hit a record 159 days thus far. The utility’s forecast for the rest of summer and winter next year predict even more load shedding and diesel spend. (my emphasis)

In reality, if South Africa cannot even manage power supply with plentiful fossil fuels, it will be even worse with unreliable renewables. If they cannot succeed neither will other African countries. Enforcing renewables will mean increased poverty, starvation and civil wars in African countries with even greater numbers fleeing to Western countries in the hope of work or generous welfare.

a_scientist
November 19, 2022 7:31 am

You (industrial age humans) are the carbon they want to eliminate.;

Ed Reid
November 19, 2022 7:56 am

Showing a graph of the global land and ocean temperature anomaly beginning in 1996 (super El Nino) is as disingenuous as Borenstein’s article.

