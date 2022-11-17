Climate Hypocrisy

‘Staggering Disconnect’: Climate Summit Boasts Opulent Beef, Seafood Menu Despite Spearheading Anti-Meat Initiatives

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t 1saveenergy

Meat for me, but not for thee!

World leaders and officials attending the United Nations COP27 climate conference can spend up to $100 per entree to eat red meat, seafood and other gourmet menu items. However, the UN has previously discouraged red meat consumption due to the carbon emissions that beef farming creates.

Delegates who arrive at Egypt’s beachside resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss ways to mitigate the “climate crisis” are able to enjoy COPGourmet’s $100 Angus beef medallion which is served with mushroom sauce and sauteed potatoes, according to screenshots obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. However, the UN aims to “minimize emissions per calorie” and to reduce meat consumption in order to prevent the planet from overheating, according to a COP27 food security document. (RELATED: Two Of The World’s Top CO2 Emitters Are Snubbing The UN’s Climate Summit)

“The menu on offer is yet another example of the staggering disconnect between so-called leaders and the people they represent,” Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson for the animal and climate activist group Animal Rebellion, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is hypocritical for delegates at COP27 to be dining on the destruction of our natural world, whilst simultaneously claiming to be trying to protect it.”

“It was amusing to hear about how Angus beef and sea bass was being served to certain officials, while at the same time, side events at COP27 were championing the idea of going vegan and eliminating red meat,” Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow President Craig Rucker told the DCNF.

The VIP menu is only available for COP27 attendees who have security clearance to enter the private, “Blue Zone” of the conference. Such attendees can also purchase the $125 “classic cocktail” package to receive unlimited cocktails, foie gras and other savoury as well as sweet snacks for up to 90 minutes.

The UN organizers vowed to make the conference a sustainable and carbon-neutral event to demonstrate their “ambitious aspiration” towards climate action, according to the COP27 official website.

“The conference also had chilly air conditioning, often left its doors wide open to the desert air and featured some 400 private jets flying into a posh Red Sea resort area in a country that gets 90% of its energy from fossil fuels,” Rucker said.

COPGourmet and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

https://dailycaller.com/2022/11/16/un-climate-summit-lavish-vip-menu/?pnespid=sbw9AjtVL6ECweGbuW_kS4CRvxvwD4JpJLbmzbN6oAdme94JtVw6Pyox.nOaULHgAK8hLobz

Bryan A
November 17, 2022 10:08 pm

comment image
Where’s the Beef

Stephen Reilly
November 17, 2022 10:11 pm

Oh dear. What happened to the roasted bugs?

E. Schaffer
November 17, 2022 10:54 pm

You can critize all those private jets used to travel to a climate summit. But please realize, those emissions provide leverage on reduzing the emissions of you suckers, making it totally worth it.

Just the same is true for the delicious meat they eat. It makes them stronger, helps them to concentrate, on how to get the meat off your plates. You sure would not want to risk such an achievement by having them to starve on bugs they refuse to eat.

See the bigger scope!

Last edited 2 hours ago by E. Schaffer
Peta of Newark
November 17, 2022 11:34 pm

I used to keep Aberdeen Angus cows – they are are very lovely in every way.
Hence I can cheerfully assert that what’s on the plate in the picture up there shows exactly what the cows used to leave behind in the field.

It’ll be alive with bugs, grubs and creeping crawlies underneath while topside should be fizzing with those brown/yellows flies you find exclusively atop of Cow Pies. (Just like House Flies but aren’t)

Just as it is supposed to be and how a Healthy Field, Farm, Soils, Climate and Planet are supposed to operate.
There’ll be nice weather too.

I used to let mine eat (Italian and Perennial) grass though, not whatever them string-beany things are and none too much of that tri-folate weed is – it’s full of Coumarin – AKA: Rat poison
(haha, the human animal cannot lie)

And I don’t see any much fat, of the animal saturate variety, on that plate.

Thus: We really really are on Planet Stupid here and when we do wipe ourselves out, it’s nothing less than we had coming and this/that level of stupidity deserves.
Not least as it extends to nearly aspect of the Rich, Intelligent and Never Better things we call

  • Science
  • Education
  • (all variations on) Politics
  • Healthcare & Food
  • Social Relationships

Everything is now wrong.

John V. Wright
November 17, 2022 11:43 pm

Well done Paul Homewood. Now the bigger task is to get these facts out to a wider audience – the WUWT faithful already know that these people are power-crazed hypocrites but the rest of the world still thinks of them as crusaders for a better world.

Any chance of getting this story into the global media? I’m thinking the FT, Wall Street Journal, P.A., Reuters, some of the networks other than Fox News etc. The BBC, of course, wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole as it goes against its Marxist worldview of what news actually is.

But Paul if you can get this story mainstreaming and in front of people who have not yet woken up to the global climate conspiracy it would deliver a much-deserved kick in the cojones where it is needed – and alert more folk to what is going on.

bnice2000
November 17, 2022 11:57 pm

Be a climate HERO…

Eat Meat !!

eat meat.jpg
bnice2000
November 18, 2022 12:03 am

A comment from elsewhere…

“Carnivores eat meat; their prey subsist on vegetables, insects, and fruit.

Which side of the social divide are you on?”

Coeur de Lion
November 18, 2022 12:30 am

The absence of Hindus makes the menu easier.

Rod Evans
November 18, 2022 12:54 am

The clue is in the name of the get together.
It was the 27th COP Meat in….

