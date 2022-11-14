Climate Politics Government idiocy

Australian Government Hopes China will Lead on Climate Change and Peace in Ukraine

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Another chapter in Australia’s increasingly incoherent climate policy and international diplomacy.

Penny Wong flags cooperation on climate change as Australia tries to reboot relationship with China

Minister also reiterates Australia’s expectation that China use its influence with Vladimir Putin to end Russian invasion of Ukraine

Australia’s foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, has flagged working more closely with China on issues such as climate change as part of ongoing efforts to reboot the fractured relationship after years of public confrontation.

As Anthony Albanese signalled publicly his willingness to meet with China’s leaders during the week-long international summit season in Cambodia, Bali and Bangkok, Wong used a major foreign policy speech in Australia to articulate her objective to stabilise relations with China.

Wong said her objective was to work out areas of “mutual benefit in our relationship, and we are open to working with China in other ways, including to address major transnational challenges like climate change”.

Wong said Australia needed to tread its own path. “If Australia can be effective in our diplomacy, especially in multilateral and mini-lateral groupings, we have will more chance of upholding the international order, maintaining our independence, exercising our agency, and achieving the equilibrium that is the basis of sustainable peace and prosperity.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/nov/13/penny-wong-flags-cooperation-on-climate-change-as-australia-tries-to-reboot-relationship-with-china

What are Australia’s government ministers attempting to achieve?

Do they believe if they cosy up to Xi Jinping, China will build fewer coal plants?

Do they think China has any motivation to try to end the Ukraine war, and to end the Western sanctions which have turned Russia into a captive supplier of cheap energy to China and India?

Does looking weak and needy in any way help Australia placate an increasingly belligerent Chinese leadership, or help the USA maintain a strong front against Chinese aggression in the South China Sea?

The phrase which comes to mind is “amateur hour”.

Bryan A
November 14, 2022 2:05 pm

If CO2 causes Climate Change then, as the leading global emitter, China IS leading the globe on Climate Change. And WRT peace in Ukraine, China could very well assist Russia in dividing that country so long as Xi could walk away with his piece in Ukraine

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Bryan A
November 14, 2022 2:17 pm

Bigoilboob will be along shortly to remind you that China’s per capita emissions are less than western countries. I wonder who signs his paycheck? Don’t worry, though. Our own Joe Bidet is talking to Xi as we speak telling him he expects China to do its part to fight climate change.

Bryan A
Reply to  David Kamakaris
November 14, 2022 2:23 pm

Gotta love laugh at Clueless Joe…why not, the rest of the world does

Peta of Newark
November 14, 2022 2:14 pm

Quote:Wong said Australia needed to tread its own path. “If Australia can be effective in our diplomacy, especially in multilateral and mini-lateral groupings, we have will more chance of upholding the international order, maintaining our independence, exercising our agency, and achieving the equilibrium that is the basis of sustainable peace and prosperity.”

I think my lunch is about to rebound on me…..

mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 14, 2022 2:19 pm

And another country goes down the WEF rabbit hole.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  mleskovarsocalrrcom
November 14, 2022 2:26 pm

We’ve been travelling down that hole for some time now. Nothing is made here anymore, it’s all imported, mostly from China. Danger Dan of Victoria has stated Victoria will be 100% “renewable” by 2030 (I think, it may be 2050). I bet he won’t dispense with the interconnectors.

Rod Evans
November 14, 2022 2:38 pm

Australia has a population of 25 million and lots of coal but it tells itself it does not want it. China has a population of 1400 million and wants all the coal Australia has and does not want any restriction on its availability. .
Can’t think of any scenario where those divergent views about coal could ever cause any tensions between the worlds most powerful nation and one of the world’ weakest political nations with its tiny population…… can you?

Patrick MJD
Reply to  Rod Evans
November 14, 2022 2:44 pm

Australia, at current extraction rates, has about 1200 years of coal reserves. Not sure about gas but we have one of the largest reserves of uranium and yet our politicians want us to leave it in the ground, not to be used by Australians, and go 100% renewable.

Mike Jonas
Editor
November 14, 2022 3:00 pm

“Australia’s increasingly incoherent climate policy and international diplomacy.”. It was quite coherent not long ago, with things like Aukus and Penny Wong showing signs of not kowtowing to Xi Jinping. Now I don’t think anyone knows what Australia is doing, but trying to appease Xi Jinping has got to be dead wrong on every single scale that it can be measured against. And why does Joe Biden say ‘no new cold war’? Why can’t he just say that Xi Jinping is a monstrous dictator in the mould of JS or AH, crushing his own people, and until he changes America will treat him with the contempt that he deserves. Incidentally, note that I say “Xi Jinping”, not “China”. The Chinese people are victims in this too.

