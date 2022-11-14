ClimateTV Consensus

New ClimateTV Video Debunks ‘97% Climate Consensus’

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
10 Comments

A new poll of scientists conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University found that only 59 percent of respondents think global climate change will cause “significant harm” to the “living conditions for people alive today.” That is far short of the “97 percent consensus” narrative pushed by climate alarmists and their media allies across the globe.

The survey, conducted in September and October 2022 by Fairleigh Dickinson University and commissioned by The Heartland Institute, polled only professionals and academics who held at least a bachelor’s degree in the fields of meteorology, climatology, physics, geology, and hydrology.

The key question of the survey asked: “In your judgement, what will be the overall impact of global climate change on living conditions for people alive today, across the globe?” Fifty-nine percent said “significant harm.” Thirty-nine percent said either “significant improvement,” “slight improvement,” “no change,” or “slight harm.” Two percent were not sure.

Among respondents with the most experience – those at least 50-years-old – less than half expect significant harm for people alive today. Scientists 30-years-old and younger were the only age group for which more than 60 percent expect significant harm.

For more information, and to see the poll results, click on the link below.

https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/97-consensus-on-climate-change-survey-shows-only-59-of-scientists-expect-significant-harm

DMacKenzie
November 14, 2022 12:05 pm

“….polled only professionals and academics who held at least a bachelor’s degree in the fields of meteorology, climatology, physics, geology, and hydrology…”

What about Engineering ?

RickWill
Reply to  DMacKenzie
November 14, 2022 1:00 pm

Engineers understand how things work and build things of value. They have no place in climate science. You would not ask an engineer to explain god. The deal in facts, not beliefs.

Imagine asking an engineer if they believed the bridge was strong enough?

alastairgray29yahoocom
November 14, 2022 12:18 pm

While I dont doubt the validity of the poll, and as a geophysicist/geologist /physicist, I agree with the results and would have voted in accordance with the quoted results, I would like to know more about the sample size, method of selection etc.
I am sure that the results are valid but the climate paragons of Penn State U, George Mason U, and James cook U will immediately, given half a chance, holler “cherry picking Fossil fuel shills” in order to shout down or ignore the survey

bigoilbob
November 14, 2022 12:25 pm

I’d like to see a breakdown of the 39%. I’d also like to see an update, aksing the question(s) that resulted in the 97% consensus. Since they aren’t these, what got debunked…

David Wojick
Reply to  bigoilbob
November 14, 2022 12:52 pm

Most, maybe all, of the 97% studies are not polls. They are goofy literature analyses.

Steve Case
November 14, 2022 12:27 pm

Doran & Zimmerman 2009 didn’t ask if climate change will cause “significant harm” to the “living conditions for people alive today.”

If those 77 respondents answered that 2009 survey honestly, they would have answered, “Yes” to the questions. It’s a wonder it wasn’t 100%. In other words, it was meaningless. But pointing that out to your average reporter is unproductive.

n.n
November 14, 2022 12:38 pm

41% diversity. One voice, with hypothesis, observation, and experiment, would be sufficient in the scientific domain.

Neil Lock
Reply to  n.n
November 14, 2022 12:51 pm

Einstein said essentially the same, when confronted by 100 hostile authors: “If I was wrong, one would be enough.”

Ron Long
November 14, 2022 12:55 pm

OK, a change from 97% doomsday to “only” 59%. The real take-away here is what a large segment of the, at least educated, population has been brainwashed and conscripted into the Greenie nonsense.

n.n
November 14, 2022 1:00 pm

A cargo consensus… cult.

0
