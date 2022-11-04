Intermittent Wind and Solar

Massachusetts’ 1,200 MW Offshore Wind Project ‘no longer viable’ (rough waters ahead?)

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — November 2, 2022

“… global commodity price increases … sharp and sudden increases in interest rates, prolonged supply chain constraints, and persistent inflation have significantly increased the expected cost of constructing the project.”

Electricity rates are going up because of wind, solar, and batteries being forced upon, and duplicating, the grid. Reliability is going down because of wind and solar intermittency. And higher interest rates are (further) ruining the economics of the infrastructure-heavy, up-front capital necessary to turn “free” wind and solar into electricity.

It’s a perfect storm that might just overcome the taxpayer largesse of the federal subsidies (DOE and IRS) and rate averaging for captive ratepayers. With offshore wind experimental and extra-uneconomic, the worst can be assumed.

An October 30, 2020, article by Colin Young, “Major Massachusetts offshore wind project no longer viable,” explains the fluid situation.

A major offshore wind project in the Massachusetts pipeline “is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward” under the terms of contracts filed in May. Both developers behind the state’s next two offshore wind projects are asking state regulators to pause review of the contracts for one month amid price increases, supply shortages and interest rate hikes….

A one-month freeze, the developer said, “would give the parties an opportunity to evaluate the current situation facing the project and potentially agree upon changes to the PPAs, along with other measures, that could allow the project to return to viability.”

“As has been publicly reported in recent weeks, global commodity price increases, in part due to ongoing war in Ukraine, sharp and sudden increases in interest rates, prolonged supply chain constraints, and persistent inflation have significantly increased the expected cost of constructing the project. As a result, the project is no longer viable and would not be able to move forward absent amendments to the PPAs,” attorneys for Commonwealth Wind wrote in their motion.

The developer’s brief highlights “cost saving measures, tax incentives under the newly enacted Inflation Reduction Act, an increase in the PPA prices, and improvements to Project efficiencies” as the possible approaches to restoring their project to viability. The developer also said that it “remains fully committed to the project and to delivering cost-effective renewable energy from the project to the residents and businesses of Massachusetts in a manner that advances the purposes of [the state’s clean energy law] and the Commonwealth’s energy and climate policies.”

The Boston Globe reported last month that a top Avangrid executive told investors that the company expected Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind (a project intended to provide power to Connecticut) to each be delayed by a year as they sought contract revisions. CEO Pedro Azagra said Commonwealth Wind is now expected to go live in 2028, the Globe reported….

Commonwealth Wind said that “the IRA benefits to the project are not fully known at this time and not anticipated to make the project economic absent other changes to the PPAs,” but told DPU that it “believes there may be potential opportunities to share benefits associated with the IRA with ratepayers and would be willing to explore those opportunities with stakeholders.”

It is unclear when a DPU decision will come, but the agency had previously set a Tuesday deadline for briefs related to the latest offshore wind contract….

Final Comment

The above article comes from the New Bedford Light, not the New York Times. But if the impasse continues without additional subsidies from Massachusetts authorities or captive ratepayers, it will deserve national attention.

One can only hope that local ratepayers reject associated rate hikes and preserve their shorelines at the same time. And may Commonwealth Wind’s problems serve as a warning that not only nuclear (Plant Vogtle) but also offshore wind is subject to significant risk to its developers.

6 Comments
Andy Espersen
November 4, 2022 10:15 pm

Great little bit of information on the eve of the mid-term elections. It might just tip the result – so as to swing the senate vote for the GOP!

John Pickens
November 4, 2022 10:37 pm

These wind systems aren’t “viable” on land, why would anyone think they would be better offshore? The 10 or 15% wind performance improvement offshore vs. land would be chewed up instantly by increased costs of construction and maintenance. Do these pinheads have any idea what a competent offshore construction firm charges for providing workers, ships, barges, and related infrastructure to marine projects? I’m certain it would more than double the cost of a land based equivalent. And don’t forget, the real reason wind turbines are uneconomical is the requirement for 100% backup.

Howard Dewhirst
November 4, 2022 10:53 pm

Building more renewables will never solve the problem that they only work when the sun shines brightly and the wind blows, but not too strongly

Tony Taylor
November 4, 2022 11:36 pm

I wonder if that also goes for the proposed wind farm of south eastern Victoria.

Rod Evans
November 4, 2022 11:50 pm

So the contractor has concluded, unless the DPU the Department of Public Utilities agrees to pay more under the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) or gets additional grants from the state via IRA the Inflation Reduction Act The project is not viable.
That tells us the project was miss sold to the people of Maryland/Connecticut using false cost/income projections.
The idea a change in the present day world price of energy or the current inflation numbers is in some way able to impact a long term contract running out 25 years into the future tells us the people who stuck the deal with the contractors have been suckered into a false promise.
Wind is free remember?……
NB As Great has already revealed, if your desire is to destroy capitalism as stated by the Green Alarmists the most effective route is to advocate the capitalists build more solar arrays and more wind farms.
The path to economic destruction is illuminated and paved with unreliable/intermittent energy systems

Geoff Sherrington
November 4, 2022 11:53 pm

How often, dear readers here, have you been told by ‘official’ sources that wind power is cheaper than competitors? Or renewables in general are cheapest for electricity for you?

It is not possible to discern from the lawyerly words quoted above, whether these specific renewables are the cheapest means of producing large-scale electricity in Massachussetts.

Maybe costs for competitors like hydrocarbons have also increased.

This story highlights the need for some definitive, comprehensive, direct comparisons of costs of the major ways to produce electricity. Every comparison I have seen so far has its own ‘special circumstances’ that cloud the comparison away from like with like. This would be a typical dodge to conceal a poor rank for a chosen, popular proposal, typical of the smarmy advertizing industry, not of proper engineering.

These major projects need their viability determined on actual measured performance, not on variations of acts and regulations and special pleadings by lawyers or politicians or the like.

Global economies are in a sad state, with threats to the lives of people, because there is no single reference that shows what is better than what.

When some sanity returns and the wishful thinking factors are taken out of the fundamental equations, we really ought have fun doing name and shame of the incompetents who mouthed off that this or that was cheapest, while showing no evidence.

