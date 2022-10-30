Climate Physics w/ Professor William Happer on Saifedean Ammous’s THE BITCOIN STANDARD Podcast.

Saifedean Ammous

Princeton Professor Emeritus in Physics, William Happer, joins us to discuss the impact of CO2 on the Earth’s climate and the state of modern science. What is the scientific evidence on the relationship between CO2 and Earth’s climate? Does CO2 drive the Earth’s temperature, or does temperature drive CO2? What does the fossil record tell us about the state of the world’s climate in the past? Is current warming unprecedented? Why don’t scientists study the evidence of prehistoric forests in the Arctic, and what it implies for historical temperatures? Why is there little focus on the enormous benefits of CO2? What is the evidence for CO2 driving ocean acidification? How much better are scientists today from the scientists involved in the Salem witch hunt? How does politicization affect science, and why does Professor Happer think that the more policy-driven a field is, the less trustworthy its conclusions are?

Professor Happer’s 2014 paper Why has global warming paused?:

http://www.dca.iag.usp.br/material/ak…

The CO2 Coalition website:

https://co2coalition.org/

Does ocean acidification alter fish behavior:

https://www.science.org/content/artic…

Elsmere Island Mummified Forest:

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/e….

Professor Happer’s editorial with Harisson Schmitt: In defence of Carbon Dioxide:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB100014…

Professors Lindzen and Happer’s Comment on the SEC’s Proposed Rule:

“The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors.”:

https://co2coalition.org/wp-content/u…

