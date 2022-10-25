Blocking high pressure system which covered Australia on night of 16th June 2022. Very little wind that night. Source Bureau of Meteorology / JoNova, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

The Australian Government Vision for Our Renewable Future

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

The government has provided a risible $224 million budget for batteries to stabilise a 33GW grid which is expected to be 82% renewable by 2030.

Record boost to clean energy spend as global crunch looms

By Mike Foley
October 25, 2022 — 7.30pm

The ambitious clean energy agenda, announced in Tuesday night’s budget, also includes a plan to have renewable energy provide 82 per cent of the electricity network by 2030, which the government promised during the election campaign would also cut power bills by $275 by 2025.

The renewables push could create political risk because any cost blow outs on tens of billions of dollars of clean energy projects would need to be recouped through taxes or power bills. The budget also forecast energy prices to rise 30 per cent.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the budget was “Australia’s road map to delivering cleaner, more affordable energy to households and businesses”.

“The cheapest form of energy is firmed renewables, even more so as global coal, oil and gas
prices spike,” he said.

Up to 400 batteries will be installed under the $224-million community batteries program to help provide small, remote communities with renewable energy. There is also $102 million to fund solar panels for 25,000 apartment residents and low-income households.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/record-boost-to-clean-energy-spend-as-global-crunch-looms-20221023-p5bs40.html

The budget also includes strengthened provisions for allowing the government to expropriate gas companies, if the domestic market runs short of gas. There is no plan to compensate companies for failing to meet international contracts – they are simply expected to provide gas to the domestic market on demand.

Gas companies in Australia are already struggling with regulatory hostility, such as severe restrictions on exploration and exploitation of new fields, like the state of Victoria’s permanent ban on fracking, which was enshrined in the state constitution in 2021. We can only speculate what difficulties these new expropriation powers will cause for future Australian domestic gas availability.

There is a worse problem.

Earlier this year Australia experienced weather conditions which all but wiped out night time wind generation, across the entire continent (see the weather diagram at the top of the page). Being a blocking southern hemisphere winter high pressure system, it was also very cold in many parts of the country on that night. Such weather conditions are unusual, but not impossibly unlikely.

What would Australia do on such a night post 2030, when most of our dispatchable power generation capacity will have been retired?

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen keeps making speeches in which he flings magic terms like “firmed renewables”, like they are a real thing. But the budget his government has provided for batteries, $224 million, is utterly inadequate for stabilising a grid whose daily demand peaks at just under 33GW. $224 million dollars would buy enough battery capacity to service the grid at peak demand for less than a second, not the hours or days of backup capacity which would be required to make renewable energy halfway reliable.

And we haven’t even considered the additional grid capacity required to service all those EVs everyone is supposed to buy, and the energy required to power the green manufacturing renaissance which is supposed to happen in the coming age of expensive, unreliable energy.

Unless the Australian government reconsiders their renewable energy insanity, “cost blowouts” and economic devastation will be our new normal.

7 Comments
Dennis
October 25, 2022 10:24 pm

The new Federal Labor Government is on a mission, unreliable electricity supply guaranteed, price in 2023 expected to rise by 50 per cent, gas despite the abundance of gas fields locked away from accessing to rise by 40 per cent in 2023.

And after Labor decided on the RET (Renewable Energy Target) around 2010/11 and State Labor followed with privatisation and other changes to electricity supply asset ownership and management the new Federal Labor Government is planning to become shareholders together with State governments in new wind and solar, storage batteries, a new transmission line grid and close down coal fired power stations earlier than scheduled.

Top of a long list of issues is the severe shortage of trades people and labourers to build these things, but Federal Labor also has a policy to construct more housing using the building and construction industry that is already quoting project starts in 2024.

Mr.
October 25, 2022 10:35 pm

Small, remote communities in Oz and elsewhere in the world (think mining operations, cattle stations etc) have been using solar arrays, wind turbines & batteries for decades.

As supplemental $-saving power sources for their huge diesel-scolling generators.

Is Bowen’s plan to also supply the diesel gennies?

Because there’s going to be many long spells without electricity for the remote communities he inflicts the wind, solar & batteries, minus the gennies on.

Klem
Reply to  Mr.
October 25, 2022 11:56 pm

Not likely to supply diesel generators to rural communities because they vote Right, and also because he wants to clear people out of rural areas and move them into rental units in centrally controlled cities. You’ll own nothing and be happy, remember?

dodgy geezer
October 25, 2022 11:06 pm

What will the Australian government do when Atlas shrugs and the gas companies simply close down? I assume that they have plans to nationalise them and run them as government departments…

Cold Comfort
Reply to  dodgy geezer
October 25, 2022 11:43 pm

I’ve told our kids, our Christmas present this year, is a 2.2KVa generator, a 200 litre drum of fuel and a popcorn maker. This idiocy will only end with the lights off for two days, then we’ll get a policy rethink and an “Oh, we didn’t realise that”. Those blocking highs, also happen in the Australian summer. Tragically interesting times ahead. We are needing a dose of reality. No amount of talking gets the message through to these pollies, but irate telephone voters will have their say and hopefully have a positive affect.

Simonsays
October 25, 2022 11:45 pm

I have shamelessly subsidy mined the government largesse for my 30kw solar panels. Now just waiting for them to open up a battery subsidy mine. If you can’t beat them may as well take their money.

Strativarius
October 25, 2022 11:49 pm

Vision?

Cold, hungry people scratching around

