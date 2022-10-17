EV Battery Fire. Source Facebook, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Electric Vehicles Opinion

Another day, another EV Battery Fire

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Public awareness is growing of the apparent tendency of electric vehicles to spontaneously combust, and burn with a blazing hot, difficult to extinguish fire.

The video above discusses how normal fire extinguishers failed to put out the blaze, and also mentions the risk of thermal runaway, a new kind of vehicle fire hazard in which even an extinguished EV battery fire can spontaneously re-ignite, due to chemical processes in the damaged batteries.

But one thing really caught my eye – in this case the vehicle was burning near some trees. Urban trees in a carpark, so no harm done. But what if such a vehicle fire occurred in a less urban setting, in dry woodland?

Obviously fossil fuel powered vehicles can also catch fire. My vehicle once caught fire, the full fuel tank ruptured and produced an impressive blaze – I had just filled up 20 minutes before the fire.

But the fire didn’t spread – a few flames licked up around the sides of the vehicle, but the fire mostly stayed on the ground, under the trunk. And the blaze was controllable – when the fire truck arrived 20 minutes after the blaze started, the fire was extinguished within 5 minutes. If I had thought to carry a vehicle fire extinguisher, I could have probably put the fire out myself.

Electric vehicle fires seem much fiercer than the gasoline fire I experienced. They seem to burn hot, much hotter than the gasoline fire which scorched the rear of my vehicle. Worse, EV fires seem to be very difficult to extinguish, and damaged EV batteries remain dangerous even when you think the fire risk is over.

Are EV mobile fire hazards really the kind of vehicles we want to have driving around in sensitive, high bushfire risk areas like Australia and California?

I guess time will tell, whether the apparent enhanced fire starting potential of defective electric vehicles has a noticeable impact on large scale forest fire risk.

Gjunga Din
October 17, 2022 2:07 pm

If a “red flag” warning is issued for an area, will EV’s be forbidden from entering?
(Or are they a sometimes-moving red flag warning in themselves? 😎

Mike Jonas
Editor
October 17, 2022 2:08 pm

On the face of it, EVs aren’t much of a bush fire threat, because they can’t go far enough to get to the bush. The authorities are onto this, though, and are now planting highly flammable gum trees all up the sides and middle of the major roads, so that a fire can spread easily no matter where it is started.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Mike Jonas
October 17, 2022 2:22 pm

Im sure the US government is planning to put EV charging stations all over the national parks. Drive to the park, plug it in, go for a 6hr hike, and hope your car hasn’t caught fire when you get back.
Can’t wait for the Windmills lining the top of the north rim of the Grand Canyon just to power the EV station.

Chaswarnertoo
October 17, 2022 2:18 pm

Tee hee.

22D3483A-8C40-4790-A83E-CB463749EDD4.png
H.R.
October 17, 2022 2:19 pm

Normally, EV fires wouldn’t concern me as I always have some graham crackers, marshmallows, and a chocolate bar or two in my car for emergencies.

But the fumes from the battery fire are toxic, so no hope of an impromptu snack of s’mores. I think BEVs should be banned for that reason alone.

Aden
October 17, 2022 2:19 pm

Or inside a tower block’s car park

Elliot W
October 17, 2022 2:23 pm

My in-laws live in a glitzy highrise building that allows car owners to recharge their EVs in their underground parking spots. Imagine one of them igniting down there; High heat, toxic fumes, difficult access for fire service vehicles, fire burning for days. I’ve pointed out these dangers, but their faith that govts wouldn’t allow such danger remains undiminished.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Elliot W
October 17, 2022 2:43 pm

I hope your wife’s thinking hasn’t been polluted by her family’s naive trust in government. If the politicians’ policy is to push EVs onto people, good bureaucrats ignore all other imperatives. They also don’t bring complicating facts (e.g. safety) to the politicians’ attention; its a good way to get replaced.

Rud Istvan
October 17, 2022 2:23 pm

EV fires are ‘fun’, but I don’t think one of the main EV problems:

  1. Range anxiety cannot be solved by rapid charging, which reduces battery life, or bigger batteries, which increase weight and cost.
  2. EVs are more expensive and will become ever more so as lithium supply pinches.
  3. There is simply not enough lithium ore of all three types (brine, spodumene, enriched clay) to enable a lithium EV solution without lithium recycling. And the Tesla battery recycling experimental program is succeeding with aluminum, copper, and nickel—but not (yet) lithium or cobalt.
auto
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 17, 2022 2:35 pm

And if uncontrollable fires are NOT one of the three main problems …..

Auto

Richard Greene
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 17, 2022 2:52 pm

“EVs are more expensive”

EVs are so much more expensive than ICEs that the prices are not even comparable.
﻿
For example (excluding options, destination charge and sales tax):

2022 Tesla Model 3 “clown car” MSRP = $46,990,
+67% more than a Camry Hybrid

2023 Toyota Camry LE Hybrid MSRP = $28,080
— Camry has much higher quality
— Camry will have lower insurance cost
— Camry is a mid-sized car — Tesla 3 is a compact car.
— Camry Hybrid 51mpg city and 53 mpg highway

Surrr
October 17, 2022 2:25 pm

What happens if an EV spontaneously combust parked right next to the main support of a high rise apartment building, and worse, the underground car park is full of EVs.

Thomas
October 17, 2022 2:32 pm

But we subsidized billionaires to build those cars. Maybe we can ask for a refund.

Ossqss
October 17, 2022 2:34 pm

IIRC, I believe the lithium batteries create their own O2 when burning. Hence, hard to smother.

Terry
October 17, 2022 2:36 pm

BC Ferries where I live says they have the most modern foam fighting equipment and can handle an electric car fire on an enclosed ferry. Obviously they haven’t spoken to Elon who says don’t use foam. Guess some folks just have to die.

Richard Greene
October 17, 2022 2:43 pm

This article is deliberate electric vehicle scaremongering with no data to support the implication that electric vehicles are more dangerous than ICE vehicles due to fires.

This scaremongering is not worthy of this website.
The facts are that the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says that vehicle fires account for nearly one in every eight reported fires
That was 173,000 highway vehicle fires in 2020.
189,500 in 2018.

If electric vehicles catch fire more often than ICE vehicles, let’s see some data. Highlighting every single EV fire with videos and images creates an impression that may be false. No one bothers to provide useful data for an unbiased analysis. Science requires useful data, not scary videos.
﻿ I’ve seen several ICE car fires on the highway — they look scary too,

Curious George
Reply to  Richard Greene
October 17, 2022 2:57 pm

Richard, you are right – but this article only shows that lithium battery fires are difficult to extinguish. Feel free to provide more data.

Bob
October 17, 2022 2:44 pm

Have radical environmentalists ever been right about anything?

Richard Greene
Reply to  Bob
October 17, 2022 2:56 pm

Radical environmentalists are right about several things:
— There is a greenhouse effect
— CO2 is a greenhouse gas
— CO2 probably contributed to the global warming since 1850

That’s about it.
I would never buy a used car from an environmentalist
or a consensus climate scientist. However, it does take a special talent to make 100% wrong climate predictions since the 1960s.

Ed Reid
October 17, 2022 2:56 pm

I am far more concerned about spontaneous battery fires in school buses and transit buses. The fires appear to develop very quickly.

