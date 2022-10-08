World Economic Forum: “Society hasn’t Listened. People Want Action” on Climate Change

Essay by Eric Worrall

Who are these people who are not part of society?

How organizations can harness employee power for climate goals

Oct 7, 2022

Holly Teal

Senior Director, Client Management, WTW

Previous social movements in the United States have shown that employees can significantly impact and drive change.

Employees can also drive progress towards climate goals by insisting on a clear strategy for climate change from their employers.

Employers can provide ways for employees to engage in reducing carbon emissions and other environmental work to help stave off climate change.

…

Businesses can harness the power of their employees to solve the enormous challenges they face from climate change. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s also just good business. In a competitive talent market, we know that many employees seek organizations with a purpose beyond improving the bottom line. In light of the pandemic and social justice movement, people are taking stock of what’s important to them.

The reality is that the world is nowhere near achieving the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less. Scientists have been sending warnings about the challenge for decades, but society hasn’t listened.

People want action from their governments and companies. So, it’s up to employers to inspire action inside the workforce and communities, as many employers did during the Black Lives Matter movement.

…