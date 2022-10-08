Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
World Economic Forum: “Society hasn’t Listened. People Want Action” on Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Who are these people who are not part of society?

How organizations can harness employee power for climate goals

Oct 7, 2022
Holly Teal
Senior Director, Client Management, WTW

  • Previous social movements in the United States have shown that employees can significantly impact and drive change.
  • Employees can also drive progress towards climate goals by insisting on a clear strategy for climate change from their employers.
  • Employers can provide ways for employees to engage in reducing carbon emissions and other environmental work to help stave off climate change.

Businesses can harness the power of their employees to solve the enormous challenges they face from climate change. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s also just good business. In a competitive talent market, we know that many employees seek organizations with a purpose beyond improving the bottom line. In light of the pandemic and social justice movement, people are taking stock of what’s important to them.

The reality is that the world is nowhere near achieving the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less. Scientists have been sending warnings about the challenge for decades, but society hasn’t listened.

People want action from their governments and companies. So, it’s up to employers to inspire action inside the workforce and communities, as many employers did during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read  more: https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/10/how-organizations-can-harness-employee-power-for-climate-goals/ (backup pdf)

The World Economic Forum has some interesting ideas about society and the future, like their famous Great Reset, in which “you’ll own nothing and be happy“. So I’d love to read or hear their explanation of why they appear to believe society doesn’t include ordinary people, like employees of companies.

That ENSO Guy
Editor
October 8, 2022 2:07 am

The post begins, “Who are these people who are not part of society?”

Thanks, Eric, that made me laugh!

Regards,
Bob Tisdale

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  That ENSO Guy
October 8, 2022 2:11 am

My first thought was someone should check the water cooler in Holly’s office…

HotScot
October 8, 2022 2:07 am

WEF = We Eat Flies.

Strativarius
October 8, 2022 2:11 am

“Society hasn’t Listened. “

Society has very real problems to deal with. The WEF isn’t a fan of democracy, quite the contrary.

Eric Vieira
October 8, 2022 2:14 am

That sounds a lot like the discussion of a green politician in Switzerland:
“Everybody wants to have bio-food”. When you go to the supermarket, the often poor quality bio-vegetables and bio-fruits are available in a small corner, and practically no one buys them. These people are really fantastic (/sarc). They’re capable of reading minds and know de facto what “everybody” wants…

Derg
Reply to  Eric Vieira
October 8, 2022 2:24 am

You can eat bugs while the Davos crowd eats steak.

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Derg
October 8, 2022 2:39 am

You will own nothing, be happy and freeze to death.

Michael
Reply to  Derg
October 8, 2022 2:40 am

The employer can always suggest that his employees use bicycles to and from from work.

He will provide racks for their cycles.

Michael VK5ELL

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Eric Vieira
October 8, 2022 2:57 am

Doesn’t bio-food need a lot of dung from methane belching cows, and battery chickens? Just asking for a friend.

Chaswarnertoo
October 8, 2022 2:38 am

Delete the WEF. A damned good start.

Richard Page
October 8, 2022 2:49 am

Society HAS listened, we just haven’t heard anything worthwhile. We don’t want action on climate change, we want affordable energy, security and well-paying jobs, oh and for scientists to stop screaming in our ears about non-problems for a change.

