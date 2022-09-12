Alarmism

This Is An Emergency!

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
22 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

We’ve just seen, up close and personal, the huge problems with the declaration of a State of Emergency by some potentate from City Mayor to US President.

Legislators, this is a total usurpation of your legitimate power as specified in the Constitution, which defines the responsibilities and authority of the three branches of government.

Basically, any elected official can say:

“I now personally declare that I have Emergency Powers because of the State of Emergency that I just personally declared to be a real authentic Emergency! Bow before me, mere mortals!”

We’ve just seen this being done by the US President in order to give him power to do things like write the biggest check in US history to student debtors.

How can that be? Legislators, the President is taking the power of the purse away from the Senate and the House and claiming the authority to write a check of any amount to anyone he pleases! That’s totally wrong!

Not to mention Governors claiming the power to keep people in their homes, to force them to take medicines, to close down their businesses, and a host of other restrictions because of the COVID emergency.

And my own fear?

My fear is that these jerkwagons will declare a “climate emergency” that will authorize them to take any “climate” action they want—close down industries, ban cars, require heat pumps, the possibilities are endless.

So … how can we fix this badly broken system?

Here are my proposals:

First, we need to define what an emergency actually is. The dictionary definition is good:

e·mer·gen·cy
/əˈmərjənsē/

noun
a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action.
“your quick response in an emergency could be a lifesaver”

This is a useful definition. For example, they’ve been warning us about the impending climate Thermageddon™ for fifty years. None of their warnings of catastrophe have come true.

And for 50 years they’ve been claiming that we need “immediate action”, right away … and despite us basically doing zip, no climate calamities have happened.

So by definition, the situation with the climate is not an emergency. Not unexpected, doesn’t require immediate action.

In any case, we need clear legislation at both the State and Federal level specifying things like:

• What constitutes an emergency.

• Who can declare an emergency.

• How long does the declaration last.

• What emergency powers the government can legally take.

• What emergency powers the government can not legally take.

With that as prologue, if I ran the circus I’d make the rules like this.

• Adopt the definition of “emergency” given above.

• Only allow a State of Emergency to be declared by a vote of 2/3 of the Legislature. If you can’t get 2/3 thirds of the Legislature to agree it’s an emergency, it’s not an emergency.

• Any State of Emergency expires 14 days after it is voted in. It can be extended twice, but only for 14 days each time, by a new 2/3 vote of the Legislature. After that, pass regular laws in a regular manner.

• No Legislator eligible to vote for the State of Emergency can be granted any emergency powers.

• No Emergency Order can contravene either the State or Federal Constitution.

• Members of the Executive Branch cannot use the State of Emergency to spend money without the approval of the Legislature.

• All Emergency Orders expire when the State of Emergency expires.

Yes, I know that’s just a rough first cut on what we need, subject to “a hundred visions and revisions before the taking of a toast and tea” … but it’s clear that we need something like that.

Because I don’t want someone from either political party empowered to say I can’t leave my home for months on end based on some bogus Chicken Little claim that “The sky is falling! EVERYONE PANIC!”.

And the current system, where the same person declaring the emergency assumes extraordinary emergency powers with no specifications or limits, that’s bull goose looney. Nothing good will come of that.

Regards to all,

w.

22 Comments
rms
September 12, 2022 10:07 am

Excellent. (but cognitive dissonance will prevent action, sadly)

6
Reply
Kevin Kilty
September 12, 2022 10:10 am

All good ideas for a better function system, Willis, except that they will interfere with the natural proclivities of potentates public officials. Personally, I am just going to vote hard against one of the two major parties — I won’t care if Mr. Ed the horse is the other candidate.

4
Reply
tgasloli
September 12, 2022 10:10 am

No, emergency powers need to be altogether removed. Along with a general reduction in the size, scope, and power of government.

In the case of the Federal government back to what it was before the lawless FDR, and preferably before the first “progressive” Wilson.

6
Reply
Richard Brimage
September 12, 2022 10:19 am

Amen.

1
Reply
Philip
September 12, 2022 10:31 am

Yes. But there are two levels at which it has to be fixed. First, at the federal level. The federal government needs to be reined in. The biggest impact way to do this is for the Supreme Court to do it’s job and slap down the abuse of the interstate commerce clause. Maybe to go one step further, and require a review of every existing piece of legislation that invokes that as justification.

This would rear down almost every piece of abusive legislation passed in the past 60 years.

3
Reply
TheLastDemocrat
Reply to  Philip
September 12, 2022 11:50 am

Sure, Philip – let’s hack down ICC..but where do you stand on Ollie’s Barbeque? Or, where would you be allowed to sit?

0
Reply
jeffery p
September 12, 2022 10:32 am

They did it because they could. People let them because they were scared witless by the MSM and the experts.

None of the experts have yet to understand Covid-19 has a 99.5%+ survival rate.

5
Reply
Redge
September 12, 2022 10:42 am

So … how can we fix this badly broken system?

Ban Mein Kampf and have compulsory reeducation using The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich as a textbook.

Hey! Just using the watermelons playbook as an example.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Redge
2
Reply
Redge
September 12, 2022 10:44 am

When everything is a crisis, nothing is.

6
Reply
Morgenroth
September 12, 2022 10:48 am

YES!

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
September 12, 2022 10:53 am

… the President is taking the power of the purse away from the Senate and the House and claiming the authority to write a check of any amount to anyone he pleases!

One might call this Fascist behavior, or a threat to democracy.

6
Reply
Kenji
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
September 12, 2022 11:53 am

The leftist, totalitarian, one-Party uber alles Democrats are DESPERATE to permanently alter Americas Representative REPUBLIC into a tyranny of THE MAJORITY. That … is what they mean by “Democracy” … they want to permanently remove any all opposition from the fly-over States, and concentrate ALL POWER on the coasts. They are desperate to turn America into a Supermajority ONE-Party rule … like California

0
Reply
Mac
September 12, 2022 11:03 am

The saying that hydrogen and stupidity are the 2 most common elements in the universe comes to mind. When it comes down to is that stupidity is the most common element among politicians and the green blob. They never look at things objectively and are incapable of investigating and critical thinking.

2
Reply
Brian R Catt
September 12, 2022 11:11 am

Time to take back control from the elites. Two parties, alike in corrupt arrogance , monetising every law for their cronies, working for the moneyed elites not the people they simply tax and regulate up the wazoo, is not a democracy. Not for or by the people.Just another version of Putins gangster democracy, but dissengers and truth tellers to power are simply unable to find a platform for the truth or a job to support themselves. When the people you elect are not focussed on what the majority want, and contrive instead to defraud them by law, to prefer their interests and ideology, American democracy as created is probably dead. Happened in Canada already, WEF government under Trudeau, and in NZ, also happening now in the UK. Carl Sagan’s charlatans have come ambling along.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
September 12, 2022 11:25 am

Some of us would suggest that there really is an emergency.
But, it’s the classic ‘frog in a pan of water‘ emergency – it’s been building for some time, decades in fact.
However, The Pan is now close to boiling and when it does, is going to boil over and make one hideous mess.

The Emergency is a Health Emergency.
Not just of the physical being, ($4 Trillion per year is reasonably serious) it is a real emergency problem with the mental health of vaaaaaaast numbers of people

We didn’t dodge Ehrlich’s bullet – in a very true sense, it hit us right between the eyes. We starved, or especially, our brains, minds and souls have all died.

Yes, folks appear to be moving around and doing things, but,
They Know Not What They Do.
They are heartless and absolutely scared shitless – because they simply don’t, and in fact can not, understand. And that frightens them even more.

Folks who point and laugh at Ehrlich are the very same sorts who made up The German Delegation – that laughed at Orange Man. It’s a nervous laugh because, in your heart-of-hearts, you know it’s true.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Willis Eschenbach
1
Reply
HotScot
September 12, 2022 11:38 am

Sadly, it seems the ‘conspiracy theorists’ of 2+ years ago were far more correct than most of us believed.

Every country with or without a written constitution has seen their laws and precedents swept aside for the sake of a case of the flu.

The problem is though, it’s 99.999999% certain it was a Wuhan laboratory produced, gain of function flu. Personally, I think it escaped accidentally although I’m now open to the possibility it would have been released deliberately some time later.

The problem is, when it escaped no government had a clue how destructive is was because the research hadn’t concluded so they hit the panic button because, of course, every meaningful nation is doing this type of research and they know damn fine the possibilities.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary countries were locked down for two years+, and restrictions like masking and hysterical jabbing continues.

Even moderate governments suddenly discovered what despots have known for thousands of years, mass fear can make people extraordinarily compliant.

So, here we go again, Fear Porn, the sequel – an energy crisis which inevitably means a food crisis.

Shock, Horror……No government was prepared for this!

Bollox. Governments run over these scenarios as a matter of course and have contingencies (perhaps not good ones) in place. We had an energy crisis in the UK in the 1970’s, we are not strangers to this, and yet somehow our government wasn’t prepared?

I don’t buy it for a second.

I mean, seriously. This kind of thing has been discussed for decades now on WUWT and we don’t have the resources nor the geopolitical intelligence available to western governments.

Whilst the UK and Europe are at the mercy of Russian gas supplies, America never was, and Trump warned the Germans directly about their folly. He did it safe in the knowledge America was self sufficient enough not to go down with Europe if the worst happened.

Then even worse than Trump anticipated happened, Biden was installed as POTUS and he choked off America’s energy security. Then, somehow, Russia and Ukraine went from a fragile but largely peaceful coexistence to a state of war.

So, here we are again, in a state of fear which those with gummy bears for brains contend it’s all Russia, Russia, Russia’s fault agin.

I’m not convinced the mid terms will change anything because if Trump can lose an election with more additional votes than any other sitting POTUS in history, I don’t see the mid terms being any better.

What more damage can Biden do between November 2022 and the 2024 election, and what chance is there of anyone other than the Democrat’s rinsing and repeating with another insane candidate.

I’m not convinced any fiddling about with laws or the Constitution will be enough as nothing has stopped Biden so far.

I sure hope I’m wrong about November because the alternatives are unthinkable.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by HotScot
1
Reply
Neo
September 12, 2022 11:40 am

Now this is an emergency involving CO2 but not the usual way

Brace for the coming beer shortage

Driving the news: A CO2 production hub in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated by an extinct volcano, which cut down on an already limited supply of the gas.

0
Reply
Kenji
September 12, 2022 11:45 am

Brilliant Willis. BTW … how many know that we are STILL under. “Emergency (COVID) Orders” … renewed by the multiple COVID victim in The White House. Yes, Bidinh RENEWED the Emergency Status this past Spring … long after the REAL threat (which never REALLY existed) and the REAL vaccines proved to be worthless. Bidinh is STILL acting supra-Constitutionally … as Dictator in Chief … and has “Deputized” the entire Deep State to act supra-Constitionally.

So my friendly amendment to your proposals, Willis? Prevent ANY renewal of Emergency Orders by The Executive without another 2/3 vote of the full Legislature (no abstentions allowed). And prevent ALL Departments, and Agencies of the Federal and State Governments from imposing EMERGENCY orders unilaterally.

0
Reply
Ivo
September 12, 2022 11:48 am

Seen it, lived it, hated it. Will bet any sum you choose that the trend will be expanded.

0
Reply
Fran
September 12, 2022 11:50 am

Trudeau’s little “Emergency” last winter was a wakeup call for a lot of Canadians. The threat of freezing of bank accounts of donors to the truckers led to a serious run on banks. We withdrew as much as we could first thing next morning.

Our new Conservative leader (Pierre Poilievre elected on the first ballot with 68%) has stated that his Cabinet will exclude anyone participating in any WEF activities. Maybe there is hope if he wins the next election,

0
Reply
David Blenkinsop
September 12, 2022 11:55 am

Along with having some sensible approach as to what is justifiable as an emergency, there is also the point that laws made following an emergency declaration shouldn’t be *retroactive*, as in, say,

https://ablawg.ca/2020/04/06/covid-19-and-retroactive-law-making-in-the-public-health-emergency-powers-amendment-act-alberta/?amp=1

Quoting the summation of the above link,

“Retroactive lawmaking is like getting into Dr. Brown’s DeLorean and travelling back in time to change the past, and then returning to present day. The Alberta legislature has done just this by going back to March 17 when cabinet declared a public health emergency and changing the law governing the exercise of emergency powers under the Public Health Act. Measures such as this which stretch the rule of law to its breaking point must be used sparingly, clearly articulated, and thoroughly justified, if these powers are to be seen as legitimate.”

0
Reply
dodgy geezer
September 12, 2022 11:57 am

Your proposals are good, but pointless.

If our legislators/oppressors were interested in logical argument and doing the right thing, then your article would make sense. But they are not – they are solely interested in acquiring more power, and thay have a cadre of complient ‘scientists’ willing to provide any ‘data’ they may require to justify any action.

It really is as bad as that.

0
Reply
