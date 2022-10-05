Cardinal Czerny: The Time for Climate Denial and Populism is Over

Essay by Eric Worrall
According to Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, Hurricane Ian which recently struck Florida shows that people should stop listening to populist politicians and climate skeptics.
Extreme hurricanes show time of climate change denial is over, Vatican says
VATICAN CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Recent extreme weather events, such as the hurricane that devastated parts of Florida, show that the time for climate change denial and scepticism is over, a senior Vatican official said on Tuesday.
Cardinal Michael Czerny, a Canadian who heads the Vatican’s development office, made his comments at a news conference presenting “The Letter,” a new film on the climate crisis by two-time Emmy award winner Nicolas Brown.
“The time is over for speculation, for skepticism and denial, for irresponsible populism,” Czerny said.
“Apocalyptic floods, mega droughts, disastrous heatwaves, and catastrophic cyclones and hurricanes have become the new normal in recent years; they continue today; tomorrow, they will get worse,” he said.
Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/extreme-hurricanes-show-time-climate-change-denial-is-over-vatican-2022-10-04/
Exodus 23:1 tells us: “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.”
As WUWT has repeated detailed, there is no trend in Florida hurricane landfalls. Hurricanes worldwide are not getting worse (see the graph at the top of the page, or click here for more information). Likewise there is no significant global trend in heatwave or other extreme event intensity.
In my opinion Cardinal Czerny should spend more time consulting his bible, and do some basic research, before he makes any further sensationalist claims about climate change.