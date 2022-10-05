Hurricane Trends from Roger Pielke - "no obvious trends".
Cardinal Czerny: The Time for Climate Denial and Populism is Over

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, Hurricane Ian which recently struck Florida shows that people should stop listening to populist politicians and climate skeptics.

October 5, 2022 12:01 AM GMT+10

Extreme hurricanes show time of climate change denial is over, Vatican says

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Recent extreme weather events, such as the hurricane that devastated parts of Florida, show that the time for climate change denial and scepticism is over, a senior Vatican official said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, a Canadian who heads the Vatican’s development office, made his comments at a news conference presenting “The Letter,” a new film on the climate crisis by two-time Emmy award winner Nicolas Brown.

“The time is over for speculation, for skepticism and denial, for irresponsible populism,” Czerny said.

“Apocalyptic floods, mega droughts, disastrous heatwaves, and catastrophic cyclones and hurricanes have become the new normal in recent years; they continue today; tomorrow, they will get worse,” he said.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/extreme-hurricanes-show-time-climate-change-denial-is-over-vatican-2022-10-04/

Exodus 23:1 tells us: “You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.”

As WUWT has repeated detailed, there is no trend in Florida hurricane landfalls. Hurricanes worldwide are not getting worse (see the graph at the top of the page, or click here for more information). Likewise there is no significant global trend in heatwave or other extreme event intensity.

In my opinion Cardinal Czerny should spend more time consulting his bible, and do some basic research, before he makes any further sensationalist claims about climate change.

markl
October 5, 2022 10:06 am

Another Catholic Marxist.

jeffery P
Reply to  markl
October 5, 2022 10:10 am

Jesus was a Marxist. And gay. And a spaceman from Planet Ten.

Seriously though, Marxist thought has infiltrated into all of our institutions. I see fewer things that are more incompatible than Marxism and Christianity. Or Marxism and democracy.

Ken Barber
Reply to  jeffery P
October 5, 2022 10:30 am

“…fewer things … are more incompatible than Marxism and Christianity”

Actually, they are the same ideology. Both are Collectivist. Both explicitly reject Reason. Both seek to control the human race. Neither allows any dissent from orthodoxy.

n.n
Reply to  Ken Barber
October 5, 2022 10:42 am

Christianity is not collectivist, does not conflate logical domains, is not a secular ethical religion (i.e. behavioral protocol). and does not cancel people… persons… human lives for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes. Christianity does not exercise liberal license to indulge diversity [dogma] (i.e. color judgment, class-based bigotry) that denies individual dignity, agency, and conscience, and normalizes color blocs (e.g. “people of color”), color quotas, and affirmative discrimination.

Philip
Reply to  Ken Barber
October 5, 2022 10:51 am

Christianity doesn’t force you to join or believe.

Charles Rotter
Admin
Reply to  Ken Barber
October 5, 2022 10:54 am

Both explicitly reject Reason.

Pascal, Descartes, Newton, Faraday, and a few million others might beg to disagree.

Ivo
October 5, 2022 10:07 am

I would also point to Exodus 20:3 for suggested reading. “You shall have no other gods before me.”

Only a religious faith in the Golden Turd of CAGW could result in the Cardinal’s statements.

Stephen Skinner
October 5, 2022 10:16 am

What is Cardinal Michael Czerny speciality exactly?

paul courtney
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
October 5, 2022 10:27 am

Mr. Skinner: Applied Mendacity, evidently.
I attended a Jesuit U. in the ’70s, they were still scholars then. Now, like this guy, they spend more time forgetting history than studying it. Jesuits were trained to think for themselves above all. He and his friend the Pope are fine examples of highly educated nitwits who “follow the experts” instead of actually looking into the subject.

Dan Sudlik
October 5, 2022 10:23 am

When you know everything why should you bother doing research (sarc)

Bil
Reply to  Dan Sudlik
October 5, 2022 10:42 am

Just waiting for the playing of the Papal Infallibility card

Bad Andrew
October 5, 2022 10:26 am

Apocalyptic floods

If they were Apocalyptic we wouldn’t be here now talking about them.

Andrew

The Emperor's New Mask
October 5, 2022 10:36 am

It seems that Bergoglio has replaced the Bible with a new holy text: The Communist Manifesto.

littlepeaks
October 5, 2022 10:37 am

Cardinal Czerny needs to sit down and read his Bible. Specifically, he needs to make note of how many times in the Bible God has controlled the weather, and what it says about the Lord providing rain for the just and the unjust. To believe we can control the weather by what we do, causing global warming or causing global warming to subside through our own actions is not Biblical.

Oldseadog
Reply to  littlepeaks
October 5, 2022 10:44 am

The rain it raineth on the just,
And also on the unjust fella,
But chiefly on the just because
The unjust steals the just’s umbrella.

I’ll get my own coat, thanks.

n.n
October 5, 2022 10:44 am

Cardinal of the Politically Congruent Cargo Cult Clinic?

Old.George
October 5, 2022 10:46 am

The Church doesn’t mix well with science. The data shows the climate models suck (that’s a technical term). There is NO increase in “Apocalyptic floods, mega droughts, disastrous heatwaves, and catastrophic cyclones and hurricanes…

Gyan1
October 5, 2022 10:47 am

What’s with Canadians being worried about some modest hypothetical warming? They are all huddled within 100 miles of the US border because it’s too cold.

Bad weather is a perfectly normal feature of Earth’s climate but has been weaponized to push the climate crisis lie. Way too many people get their world view shaped by false narratives. Getting them out of their closed loop of perceptions is the challenge.

