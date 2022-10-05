Cardinal Czerny: The Time for Climate Denial and Populism is Over

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, Hurricane Ian which recently struck Florida shows that people should stop listening to populist politicians and climate skeptics.

October 5, 2022 12:01 AM GMT+10

Extreme hurricanes show time of climate change denial is over, Vatican says

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) – Recent extreme weather events, such as the hurricane that devastated parts of Florida, show that the time for climate change denial and scepticism is over, a senior Vatican official said on Tuesday.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, a Canadian who heads the Vatican’s development office, made his comments at a news conference presenting “The Letter,” a new film on the climate crisis by two-time Emmy award winner Nicolas Brown.

…

“The time is over for speculation, for skepticism and denial, for irresponsible populism,” Czerny said.

“Apocalyptic floods, mega droughts, disastrous heatwaves, and catastrophic cyclones and hurricanes have become the new normal in recent years; they continue today; tomorrow, they will get worse,” he said.

…