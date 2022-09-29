Hurricanes

After Hurricane Ian: No Trend in Florida Landfalls, Global Activity Trending Down

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

September 29th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

Hurricane Ian approaches SW Florida on 28 September 2022.

With Hurricane Ian (now a tropical storm) exiting the east coast of Florida, there is no shortage of news reports tying this storm to climate change. Even if those claims actually include data to support their case, those data are usually for cherry-picked regions and time periods. If global warming is causing a change in tropical cyclone activity, it should show up in global statistics.

The latest peer-reviewed study (March 2022, here) of the accumulated wind energy in tropical cyclones since 1990 (when we started have sufficient global data) showed a decrease in hurricane activity. There was an increase in Atlantic activity, but this was matched by an even larger decrease in Pacific activity, due to a shift from El Nino to La Nina conditions during that time.

So, yes, there is climate change involved in the uptick in Atlantic activity in recent decades. But it’s natural.

Looking at just the numbers of global hurricanes since 1980, we see no obvious trends.

Global hurricane activity counts by year during 1980-2021.

Even if we did see an increase, the improvements in global satellite monitoring would be responsible for some of that. It is impossible to talk about meaningful global statistics (especially trends) before the 1980s due to a lack of satellite data. Ships of opportunity are insufficient for trend calculations, especially since ships try to avoid storms, not sample them.

A document-based study of hurricanes impacting the Lesser Antilles since the last 1600s found a downward trend (not statistically significant) in hurricane activity during 1690-2007.

In my 2017 Kindle book Inevitable Disaster: Why Hurricanes Can’t Be Blamed on Global Warming, I looked at major hurricane landfalls in Florida, which showed no trends. With Hurricane Ian and Michael (2018) added to the dataset, there is still no statistically significant trends in either intensity or frequency of landfalling major hurricanes in Florida.

Major hurricane landfalls in Florida over the last 120 years.

Of course hurricane damages have increased dramatically during the same period, but this is due to the explosive growth in coastal infrastructure there. Miami had only 444 residents in 1896, and now the metro area has over 6,000,000 population. As seen in the following plot, Florida population has increased by a factor of over 40 since 1900.

Yearly population of Florida, 1900 through 2021.

Given that hurricanes will always be with us, what is the best defense against them? Wealth. Hurricane Ian came ashore with 150 mph sustained winds, but warnings from modern instrumentation and forecast tools led to mass evacuations. At this writing, only 5 deaths have been reported (I’m sure that will rise). Modern building codes help reduce wind damage. I watched storm chaser Reed Timmer live reporting from the eyewall of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall, and I didn’t see any roofs coming off the houses (but I’m sure there were some that did). Damage from storm surge flooding, however, will be extensive and costly.

Tom Halla
September 29, 2022 10:16 am

Roof tie-down clips do matter, as do actually enforcing building codes.

Gary Pearse
September 29, 2022 10:29 am

“there is climate change involved in the uptick in Atlantic activity in recent decades. But it’s natural.”

One bit of climate change that the graph on Atlantic hurricanes seems to be a proxy for is the “Dreaded Pause” 1997 -. The last few bars are even displaying the recent downtrend in temperatures that is creating new angst among modelers and doctrinaire AGW catastrophists.

Matt Kiro
September 29, 2022 10:31 am

From all I have seen, the flooding has been catastrophic, Florida is just such a flat place, and that with very high winds, high tides, 12+ inches of rain, is a very bad combination.
The early forecasts of a more northerly track certainly didn’t help. By the time some people knew they were going to get a direct hit, it was too late to go anywhere.

Steven M Mosher
September 29, 2022 10:45 am

 “”If global warming is causing a change in tropical cyclone activity, it should show up in global statistics.”

nope. it will show up locally first.

question

would you rather be on the business end of a hurricane that moved over 60 F water or 90F water.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Steven M Mosher
September 29, 2022 11:00 am

How is it going to show up locally?
Hurricanes can hit from the Mexican coast to Newfoundland. And no one is predicting where they will land before the season starts. Just a numerical guess of how many might make continental landfall based on historical averages. If Florida gets hit multiple years in a row, it doesn’t mean the overall number is increasing, even thought Florida is getting more than other areas.

bdgwx
September 29, 2022 10:45 am

Dr Spencer is going to have a hard time convincing some of the WUWT audience that Ian was even a hurricane. Over on the other article the rejection is rampant. Several commentors reject any and all measurements and insist that the damages are limited to a few uprooted trees and broken windows. So what do the commentors in this thread have to say? Do you think Ian was even a hurricane with winds of 64 kts or greater?

Steve Case
September 29, 2022 10:46 am

Here’s what the IPCC says:

IPCC AR5 Chapter 14 Page 1220
Cyclones
Based on process understanding and agreement in 21st century projections,
it is likely that the global frequency of occurrence of tropical cyclones will either
decrease or remain essentially unchanged, concurrent with a likely increase in
both global mean tropical cyclone maximum wind speed and precipitation rates.
The future influence of climate change on tropical cyclones is likely to vary by
region, but the specific characteristics of the changes are not yet well quantified
and there is low confidence in region-specific projections of frequency and intensity.
__________________________

In other words, they don’t know.

John Shewchuk
September 29, 2022 10:56 am

Ian never reached Cat 5 because of increasing CO2. All the CO2 in the air must be suppressing tropical storms. 🙂

Doonman
September 29, 2022 10:56 am

Hurricane Ian is projected to run right up the mouth of Florida’s Tampa Bay, making landfall as a Major Hurricane.

Note that this projection was based on US models run on Sept 27, 2022.

Note that the projection was incorrect less than one day later when landfall occurred 142 miles to the south and Tampa was not subject to major hurricane wind speeds.

This had to affect people severely who fled south to avoid the warning.

