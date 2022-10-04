SMH: Australia is Crucial to Global CO2 Reduction

Australia's manufacturing decline. Source Australian Government.
Essay by Eric Worrall

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia can save the world by manufacturing cheap goods using green hydrogen.

Irrelevant to global decarbonisation? No, Australia’s crucial to it

Peter Hartcher
Political and international editor

The Coalition spent over a decade coaching Australia into a state of learnt helplessness over any action on climate change.

One of its most effective arguments was that Australia emitted only 1 per cent of all global greenhouse gases, so even if it eliminated all of them it wouldn’t make a jot of difference. What was the point of trying?

In truth, Australia has the potential to make a cut to global emissions of 8 per cent, according to new research by the eminent economist Ross Garnaut.

By what magical arithmetic can Australia eliminate 8 per cent of world emissions if it churns out only 1 per cent? By functioning as a major world supplier of zero-carbon goods and services which will allow the rest of the world, and China especially, to cut its emissions.

One of the book’s co-authors, ANU economics professor Ligang Song, says that “using Australian renewable electricity and hydrogen produced from renewables to convert [iron ore] into iron metal and steel would reduce global emissions by around 2 per cent – almost twice as much as Australia eliminating its own emissions”.

Read more: https://amp.smh.com.au/politics/federal/irrelevant-to-global-decarbonisation-no-australia-s-crucial-to-it-20221003-p5bmnv.html

Nobody to my knowledge has found a way to convert hideously expensive green hydrogen into competitively priced green steel and silicon.

Although hydrogen can in theory be used in place of coal to reduce ore into iron and silicon, in practice hydrogen is a bad substitute.

In steel, hydrogen impurities in steel are a disaster, they cause hydrogen embrittlement.

Hydrogen mixed with silicon is possibly even worse than using hydrogen to reduce iron ore. Silicon and hydrogen form toxic silane, which over the years has been responsible for a significant number of fatal industrial accidents.

Why do Australians fall for such absurd green narratives?

The reason appears to be that many Australians yearn for the days when Australia was a booming manufacturing hub, before Australian manufacturing went into decline 60 years ago (see the graph at the top of the page). The green industry narrative plays into this yearning.

The reality is Australia’s manufacturing decline will not be solved by a few solar panels.

As far as I can tell, the decline in Australian manufacturing was caused by a combination of greedy government tax rises, and later, in the 90s, rising energy costs, after the Australian government became obsessed with renewables.

Expensive, government subsidised green energy will not fix these problems.

Tom Halla
October 4, 2022 6:09 pm

And hydrogen is so low density, even as liquid hydrogen, a cryogenic liquid, that it is mostly useless as transportation fuel. That assumes one has already dealt with leakage and embrittlement.
Honestly, making synthetic hydrocarbons is more practical as fuel.

Jtom
October 4, 2022 6:25 pm

One other small point: if by some miracle Australia pulled this off, China wouldn’t reduce emissions. They would simply move on to different products to manufacture. They have a lot of people to feed.

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 4, 2022 6:25 pm

The reason that we export commodities instead of processing them in Australia is that our domestic wages are some of the highest in the world. No amount of green fantasies will change that, and prevent the huge additional costs of manufacturing anything onshore.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 4, 2022 6:42 pm

That is fixable, with productivity gains. The Japanese faced the same problem, and solved it with massive automation, so the output of each worker more than compensated for the high wages. But you need affordable taxes to make that solution fly.

H.R.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 4, 2022 7:18 pm

That, and affordable energy.

Phantor48
October 4, 2022 6:26 pm

Australia should start by trying to save themselves (from themselves).

RickWill
October 4, 2022 6:28 pm

Why do Australians fall for such absurd green narratives?

One of the downsides of not making stuff is that you soon lose the ability to make anything.

Ligang Song is an economist – he has NEVER made anything. Before banging on about the virtues of green hydrogen, he should have a go at making it and selling it.

I worked with a fellow deeply involved in BHP’s attempt to make steel in Port Hedland. A friend regularly visited Rio Tinto’s research steel making project in Perth. Both these projects absorbed enormous resources and produced nothing. The same will happen with green steel – absorb enormous resources and produce nothing. The only difference is that the risk will shift to the public purse rather than individual companies. Only subsidies make the experiment viable – the same as so-called “renewable” energy.

Streetcred
Reply to  RickWill
October 4, 2022 6:35 pm

The warmunista in Australia are pretty well organized. They run ‘climate change’ community meetings in the suburbs and fill the great cranial vacuums with their BS. So, when the ‘industrialists’ and misanthropists make announcement about the climate emergency and the terrible existential threat (that they cash in on), the brainwashed masses lap it up as truth.

Farmerphil
October 4, 2022 6:31 pm

Professor Ross Garnaut has financial interests in Green Energy companies. He should add a disclaimer before he issues these statements.

Streetcred
October 4, 2022 6:33 pm

LOL, we don’t manufacture anything of strategic importance, we only dig it up!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Streetcred
October 4, 2022 6:58 pm

That could be fixed with low taxes and affordable energy. Trump proved that when he briefly brought a lot of manufacturing back to the USA with his energy independence drive, before Biden messed it up with his war on affordable energy.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 4, 2022 7:22 pm

Exactly what manufacturing did Trump bring back to the US? Over the 4 years of his presidency the number of manufacturing jobs in the USA decreased. See
https://www.americanmanufacturing.org/blog/what-did-donald-trump-accomplish-for-american-manufacturing/

ATheoK
October 4, 2022 7:07 pm

By what magical arithmetic can Australia eliminate 8 per cent of world emissions if it churns out only 1 per cent? By functioning as a major world supplier of zero-carbon goods and services which will allow the rest of the world, and China especially, to cut its emissions.”

“functioning as a major world supplier of zero-carbon goods and services”!?
Surely, they jest?

Did ‘Peter Hartcher‘ happen to read that other countries are all ready to chase the same scam?
Sort of similar to previously trading CO₂ credits or carbon neutral bonds… or perhaps trading alleged CO₂ offset methods, pelletized wood, plant hectares of oil palm, farm crickets instead of practice husbandry?

Consider a little deeper into the words used, “major world supplier of zero-carbon goods”?
With China the current world’s major manufacturer and supplier of “goods”;

  • Hartcher wants Australia to enter into a direct competition commercial war with China?
  • Where is it likely Australia purchase most of the equipment?
  • Does Hartcher have a conflict of interest involved?
les online
October 4, 2022 7:14 pm

Fantasyland – but watch the clueless politicians grab the idea and run with it…
While de-industrialisation was proceeding during the 1980’s politicians promoted “the German Model”, “the Japanese Model”, “Import Replacement” models, all to hide their lack of real ideas about a replacement for what was being shipped to low wage Asian countries…
The idea that got the most push was “The Multi-Function Polis”…It was going to be Australia’s Silicon Valley, bringing together local geniuses and digital technology…
I didnt hold my breath then, i’m not going to this time either…

H.R.
October 4, 2022 7:17 pm

Good grief!

Australia has a population of around 27 million. By comparison, Southern California has a population of about 24 million.

Everyone in Australia could disappear tomorrow and it would mean bupkiss to global CO2 levels. And by all reports, Australia is a net sink for CO, so global CO2 might actually go up.

Why everyone in Australia isn’t just going about their lives without giving the first thought about CO2 is a complete mystery to me.

Herbert
October 4, 2022 7:41 pm

Unfortunately quite intelligent people fall for the green hydrogen pitch.
Professor Ross Garnaut in his Garnaut Review (2011) maintained –
(1) That the science enunciated by the IPCC was now settled on the criminal standard ( beyond a reasonable doubt) up from the civil standard (the balance of probabilities) enunciated in his Garnaut Report (2008).
(2) Geopolitically, that ‘against all the odds’ the world was on its way to an enforceable world carbon treaty to reduce anthropogenic emissions.
This was four years before Paris.
On green hydrogen, not only Garnaut but the former Chief Scientist of Australia Dr. Alan Finkel are all in on green hydrogen, writing in “The Quarterly” in April last year that Australia has ample solar and wind and water (including sea water) for hydrolysis of the water to produce green hydrogen.
Dr.John Constable at the GWPF has a paper in rebuttal,” Hydrogen: Fuel of the Future?”
To date there is no production and export of green hydrogen at scale because by law Australia has banned nuclear and wind and solar will not do the job.
Our Climate Minister and a legion of business people are spreading the propaganda around the world that Australia will become the “Saudi Arabia” of Green Hydrogen.
Most countries can produce “brown” or “blue” hydrogen domestically and don’t need
to import Green Hydrogen at extra cost from Australia.

John Shotsky
October 4, 2022 7:50 pm

And.if Australia was to instantly vaporize (no greenhouse gases emitted, but the continent gone), the climate would not notice. There are many reasons for this, but the key one is that CO2 does not drive climate – climate drives Co2, which has been shown, over and over for decades.

