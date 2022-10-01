Day One CPAC Australia: Climate Skepticism, Freedom and Protestors

Essay by Eric Worrall

A star lineup of speakers including Nigel Farage, former Aussie PM Tony Abbott, Jacinta Price, Michael Shellenberger, The Outsiders, and top US Republicans like Matt Schlapp (CPAC USA) and Matthew Whitaker, Trump’s Former Acting Attorney General.

As a CPAC event the topics were wide ranging, but the energy disaster in Britain and Europe certainly focussed significant attention on climate policy.

The Outsiders Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow treated us to a live episode of their high profile current affairs show, and provided an important practical lesson on how easy it is to lose our freedom. Be sure to catch their show.

Sky News The Outsiders – Spectator Editor Rowan Dean, The Friday Show host Rita Panahi and The Daily Telegraph Opinion Editor James Morrow.

Former Aussie Prime Minister Tony Abbott – “I am a climate skeptic”. I’m afraid I was clapping too hard to remember to take the pic.

Zion Lights, the former Extinction Rebellion communication head, who had the courage to admit she was wrong about renewables when she quit ER. She is now a powerful advocate for nuclear power.

Zion Lights – Former Extinction Rebellion Head of Communication.

Michael Shellenberger provided the most climate focussed presentation, presenting evidence there is no climate crisis.

Michael Shellenberger presenting evidence there is no climate crisis.

British politician Nigel Farage, the only British politician to speak up for Trump during his 2016 campaign, giving us a detailed insight into the unfolding energy catastrophe in Britain and Europe. Farage was also the only speaker who took questions – his answer to my question about the British energy situation is he is deeply concerned about the uphill battle new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will face solving the British energy crisis.

Nigel Farage at CPAC 2022.

Aussie Federal One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts, a tireless destroyer of green fantasies and a consistent thorn in the side of the renewable movement – Senator Malcolm Roberts will be speaking at tomorrow’s session.

Aussie Federal National Party Senator Matt Canavan, who frequently appears in WUWT due to his outspoken support for coal.

Australian Senator Matt Canavan

The Australia columnist Nick Cater spoke on the push by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to criminalise climate skepticism, in the name of preventing more victims of mass shootings, which WUWT has already covered. If you think Ardern’s non-sequitur doesn’t make sense, you’re not alone.

And my friend Jim, who poked fun at the protestors with his wild dress and hilarious songs. For some reason they didn’t seem to appreciate his effort to entertain them.

And of course there is that handsome chap in the black polkadot shirt who seems to have photobombed some of my selfies.

There were plenty of other speakers with massively important contributions, I particularly liked Jacinta Price’s and Matthew Whitakers’s speeches, but I’m keeping this focussed on the climate issue. If I missed anything my apologies, I blame the excitement.

I look forward to the Sunday session. The live stream is available here.

4.8 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...