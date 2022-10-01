CPAC Australia 2022 Protestors.
Day One CPAC Australia: Climate Skepticism, Freedom and Protestors

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

A star lineup of speakers including Nigel Farage, former Aussie PM Tony Abbott, Jacinta Price, Michael Shellenberger, The Outsiders, and top US Republicans like Matt Schlapp (CPAC USA) and Matthew Whitaker, Trump’s Former Acting Attorney General.

As a CPAC event the topics were wide ranging, but the energy disaster in Britain and Europe certainly focussed significant attention on climate policy.

The Outsiders Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow treated us to a live episode of their high profile current affairs show, and provided an important practical lesson on how easy it is to lose our freedom. Be sure to catch their show.

CPAC 2022 Australia Outsiders RW
Sky News The Outsiders – Spectator Editor Rowan Dean, The Friday Show host Rita Panahi and The Daily Telegraph Opinion Editor James Morrow.

Former Aussie Prime Minister Tony Abbott – “I am a climate skeptic”. I’m afraid I was clapping too hard to remember to take the pic.

Zion Lights, the former Extinction Rebellion communication head, who had the courage to admit she was wrong about renewables when she quit ER. She is now a powerful advocate for nuclear power.

Zion Lights - Former Extinction Rebellion Head of Communication.
Zion Lights – Former Extinction Rebellion Head of Communication.

Michael Shellenberger provided the most climate focussed presentation, presenting evidence there is no climate crisis.

Michael Shellenberger presenting evidence there is no climate crisis.
Michael Shellenberger presenting evidence there is no climate crisis.

British politician Nigel Farage, the only British politician to speak up for Trump during his 2016 campaign, giving us a detailed insight into the unfolding energy catastrophe in Britain and Europe. Farage was also the only speaker who took questions – his answer to my question about the British energy situation is he is deeply concerned about the uphill battle new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will face solving the British energy crisis.

Nigel Farage at CPAC 2022.

Aussie Federal One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts, a tireless destroyer of green fantasies and a consistent thorn in the side of the renewable movement – Senator Malcolm Roberts will be speaking at tomorrow’s session.

Aussie Federal National Party Senator Matt Canavan, who frequently appears in WUWT due to his outspoken support for coal.

Australian Senator Matt Canavan

The Australia columnist Nick Cater spoke on the push by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to criminalise climate skepticism, in the name of preventing more victims of mass shootings, which WUWT has already covered. If you think Ardern’s non-sequitur doesn’t make sense, you’re not alone.

And my friend Jim, who poked fun at the protestors with his wild dress and hilarious songs. For some reason they didn’t seem to appreciate his effort to entertain them.

And of course there is that handsome chap in the black polkadot shirt who seems to have photobombed some of my selfies.

There were plenty of other speakers with massively important contributions, I particularly liked Jacinta Price’s and Matthew Whitakers’s speeches, but I’m keeping this focussed on the climate issue. If I missed anything my apologies, I blame the excitement.

I look forward to the Sunday session. The live stream is available here.

Scissor
October 1, 2022 10:07 am

I was hoping that Izzy showed up.

HotScot
Reply to  Scissor
October 1, 2022 10:53 am

Eddie?

Sorry, that’s Izzard…… 🤮 🤣

HotScot
Reply to  HotScot
October 1, 2022 10:58 am

And for those not familiar with Eddie Izzard:

38734370-9210227-image-a-28_1612187710116.jpg
E. Schaffer
October 1, 2022 10:10 am

If only they knew..

markl
October 1, 2022 10:51 am

:..the push by New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to criminalise climate skepticism…” This is going on all over the world. It started out as blatant censorship and “cancelling” but you can’t hide the truth. Are the Marxists that smart that they can get away with it or will common sense and truth win?

HotScot
October 1, 2022 10:52 am

I was a big fan of Nigel Farage. I say ‘was’ until I discovered recently that he’s on the board (or otherwise associated) of a green organisation.

﻿Nigel, you have the opportunity to explain yourself here, or declare that media reports are wrong.

Zion Lights is a witless attention seeker, no better than Greta Thunberg, in fact worse as she jumped ship (partially – onto safe ground with nuclear) and was exposed as a witless attention seeker when interviewed by Andrew Neil on UK TV where she humiliated herself with the utter lack of knowledge on her Extinction Rebellion cause.

Malcolm Roberts is a legend, as are you Eric.

