Green California Governor on Skyrocketing Prices: “We’re Just Getting Started”

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; California Governor Gavin Newsom doubling down on the climate policies which are destroying quality of life for ordinary Californians.

Newsom’s 2024 Climate Platform

Blackouts? No worries, mate. California is ‘just getting started,’ as the Governor signs 40 new laws.

By The Editorial Board

Sept. 20, 2022 6:44 pm ET

California can barely keep the lights on as its climate policies bite the electric grid, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is undaunted. On Friday he signed no fewer than 40—count ’em 40—new climate bills to amp up California’s green-energy shock experiment.

Even as gasoline prices nationwide have fallen to an average $3.68 a gallon, Californians are still paying $5.45 a gallon. California’s electric rates are already more than double those in neighboring states. This is what happens when politicians try to eliminate fossil fuels with a Molotov cocktail of regulation, taxes, and renewable mandates and subsidies.

But Mr. Newsom blew right past that on Friday: “We’re not only doubling down, we’re just getting started.”

…