RIP Dr. Tim Ball, Climate Realist

This was sent to me by the Ball family Saturday evening. See note that follows.

It is with deep grief that we announce the passing of Dr. Timothy Ball. Tim made his end of life transition Sept 24th with his wife of over 60 years at his side, holding his hand.

At Tim’s request there will be no public service.

Our family will gather privately to celebrate Tim’s life together in the beautiful home he built with his wife, at the table that we had the blessing to have shared many meals together. One of Tim’s great joys was sitting back to watch his family talk, laugh & enjoy each others company. We will raise our glasses to toast the incredible man we all deeply love.

In Lieu of flowers or gifts the family requests that you join them in raising a glass in honour of Tim.

During this difficult time we ask that all communications be directed to: generalistjournal@gmail.com

Thank you,

The Ball Family