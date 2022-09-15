Climate Economics Energy Fail

ESG and the Rise of Woke Capitalism – Craig Rucker

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

ESG, Environmental Social, and Governance, is the backdoor through which corporations have been implementing woke policy and policies detrimental to secure energy production.

Chaswarnertoo
September 15, 2022 2:39 pm

You will own nothing and be happy. When do we start the lynchings?

Old Man Winter
September 15, 2022 2:53 pm

US state attorneys general have given additional warnings to Blackrock.

WSJ- ESG Can’t Square With Fiduciary Duty
“in 2021 BlackRock exercised its proxy voting rights as Exxon’s
second-largest shareholder to lead “an activist campaign that forced Exxon
to cut oil production,” without disclosing that many of the “oil fields
dropped by Exxon” are “poised to be acquired by PetroChina” and that
BlackRock is “one of PetroChina’s largest investors.”

“BlackRock has an enormous stake in PetroChina, reporting holdings
of between one trillion and two trillion shares, representing between
5% and 10% ownership, from 2018-22.”

https://strive.com/strive-asset-management-esg-cant-square-with-fiduciary-duty/

NOTE:
PetroChina- an arm of China’s state-owned China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) & buyer of some of our strategic oil reserves.

yournews.com- 6/15/22
BlackRock Sells Out US Interests for ‘Personal Favors’ in China,
Consumer Group Director Says

%d bloggers like this: