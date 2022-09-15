Agriculture Emissions Net-Zero

Global Decarbonization: Negative Agricultural Impacts

From MasterResource

By Craig D. Idso — September 15, 2022

“… a $150 per ton of CO2-equivalent (CO2e) tax [is estimated to globally] … increase the price of milk by approximately 49 percent, the price of rice by 67 percent, and the price of beef by a whopping 108 percent.”

Over the course of my career I have often been asked by concerned persons if there is any downside to implementing CO2 emission reduction policies on the off-chance that model projections of future climate change might be right. These well-meaning individuals do not necessarily believe or buy into the mantra of global warming extremism, they simply seek some sort of an insurance policy to defuse fears accumulated from the constant flow of projections of a forthcoming climate apocalypse.

And so it is when legislation like the recent U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 comes up for debate, they stay silent or simply go along with the crowd, assuming or wanting to believe that such legislation is just the insurance policy they have hoped for.

But it isn’t. Nor does it represent the end to efforts to curb CO2 emissions, for it has been openly stated since the days of the Obama Administration that the end game of climate alarmism has little to do with saving or improving the environment, but everything to do with legislating fossil fuel use into oblivion. And that objective brings some rather serious repercussions upon society.

Consider, for example, the fact that fossil fuels (coal, gas and oil) presently account for approximately 84% of all global energy production and 63% of global electricity production. By legislating these resources into oblivion without a sufficient supply of alternative resources to replace them, such policies are creating scarcity in the market, which scarcity will undoubtedly result in higher energy prices. Consequently, any commodity or product downstream of energy production will be impacted by higher costs—ergo we have at least one significant downside to enacting CO2 emission reduction schemes.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the agricultural sector of the economy, which relies on low-cost energy to produce food and other products necessary to sustaining life on the planet. As the costs to produce agricultural products increase, those costs are passed on to the consumer, thereby reducing disposable household income, which reduction also disproportionately burdens the poor.

In recent months we have all experienced the sour taste of this unfortunate chain of events to one degree or another as we have dealt with rising gas prices that helped contribute to inflated food prices. Yet that experience represents only the tip of the iceberg compared to what is coming if CO2 emission reduction polices are not reversed and altogether abandoned.

In this regard, Figure 1a shows the results of a peer-reviewed study by Frank et al., who examined the impact of a fairly strict CO2 emission reduction policy on the agricultural sector. What they found is that a $150 per ton of CO2-equivalent (CO2e) tax significantly increased the price of important food commodities. Averaged for the world as a whole, for example, such a tax would increase the price of milk by approximately 49 percent, the price of rice by 67 percent and the price of beef by a whopping 108 percent.

Figure 1. Relative price impact of a $150 per tCO2e carbon tax on emissions from agriculture on global commodity prices (panel a) and regional food price index (panel b). CIS-Commonwealth of Independent States, EAS-East Asia, EU28-European Union, LAM-Latin America, MEN-Middle East and North Africa, NAM-North America, OCE-Oceania, SAS-South Asia, SEA-South East Asia, SSA-Sub-Saharan Africa, WLD-World. Adapted from Frank et al. (2017).

As a result of the researchers’ findings, they estimate the global food price index would rise by nearly 40 percent in response to a carbon tax of this magnitude (see Figure 1b). Larger increases from 60 to 100 percent are projected for Oceania, South East Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America. Sadly, these regions harbor the least efficient agricultural production systems and their inhabitants will therefore bear a disproportionate burden of the globally-averaged projected increase in the food price index. But higher food prices are not the only negative outcome tied to this scenario.

Figure 2 depicts the relationship between greenhouse gas mitigation targets and global average calorie consumption projected for the year 2050. As seen there, as one follows the blue line to the right, increasingly ambitious efforts to stabilize the climate by means of a carbon tax (or any other CO2 emission reduction scheme for that matter) result in greater reductions in daily dietary energy for the average human. Using the IPCC’s Representative Concentration Pathway (or RCP) scenario that limits future projected warming to 1.5°C, for example, we find that a $190 per ton of CO2 equivalent tax reduces daily caloric intake by 285 kilocalories per capita per day, amounting to a 9 percent caloric decline. At first glance, this decrease may not appear to be all that important, but it translates into a 300 million person increase in the global number of chronically undernourished persons, which represents a whopping 150% increase above those presently occupying this category!

Figure 2. Global annual mitigation potential for the agriculture, forestry, and other land use sector (AFOLU) in GtCO2eq yr-1 in 2050 vs. global average loss in daily dietary energy (kcal per capita per day) consumption, compared to a baseline scenario without mitigation efforts. The blue line represents policies where all countries participate to achieve increasingly ambitious climate stabilization targets. Text adjacent to the blue squares indicates the carbon price (tax) associated in achieving climate stabilization for a given representative concentration pathway (RCP) and its associated global temperature reduction in 2050. Adapted from Frank et al. (2017).

Conclusion

There is a clear downside to pricing CO2 emissions. It is not only detrimental throughout multiple sectors of the economy, but at increasingly ambitious levels it leads to trade-offs with food security and human health. Unfortunately, it will probably take a much deeper trip down the CO2 emission reduction rabbit hole than we are presently witnessing before society feels the true pain of these schemes and wises up to stop it.

Reference

Frank, S., Havlík, P., Soussana, J.-F., Levesque, A., Valin, H., Wollenberg, E., Kleinwechter, U., Fricko, O., Gusti, M., Herrero, M., Smith, P., Hasegawa, T., Kraxner, F., and Obersteiner, M. 2017. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture without compromising food security? Environmental Research Letters 12: 105004.

Doonman
September 15, 2022 10:51 am

The United States of America has already reduced CO2 emissions by 600 million metric tons in the last 15 years. So far, any positive results as measured in the atmosphere have been nothing. NADA.

At some point, people will realize they are being robbed. Because when your money is forcibly taken for nothing in exchange, that’s exactly what it is. It doesn’t matter who does it.

6
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Doonman
September 15, 2022 10:54 am

I wouldn’t classify CO2 reduction as a “positive result,” please don’t feed their delusions.

2
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
September 15, 2022 11:40 am

Sorry, but that is the only intent of CO2 mitigation. Less CO2 = Less global warming = positive result.

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Doonman
September 15, 2022 10:54 am

At some point, people will realize they are being robbed.
______________________________________________

And at some point, people will realize they are being lied to.

4
Reply
a_scientist
Reply to  Doonman
September 15, 2022 11:15 am

I wonder what will happen when…
All sorts of draconian CO2 restrictions are put in place, food prices sky rocket, energy prices rise dramatically, there are intermittent black-outs.
And the Keeling curve keeps rising at the same slope? (as if natural CO2 fluxed dominate)?
Or, if the Keeling curve bends down, and temperatures rise? (as if the scare models were incorrect)

What will be the response of the crushed down people?
And the lying politicians?

0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
September 15, 2022 10:51 am

The evil people pushing ‘climate’ policies will, when they think only “friendly” ears are listening, talk about how this is a ‘good thing,’ in their typical Malaysian world view.

Of course, whenever insisting that human population needs to be reduced, they never look in the mirror for volunteers to accomplish said “reduction.”

3
Reply
Redge
Reply to  AGW is Not Science
September 15, 2022 10:55 am

Malthusian?

2
Reply
Mason
September 15, 2022 11:04 am

Unfortunately, you only describe half the problem. The output from the farms is also under attack. The high yields we currently have are due to modified grains and more importantly fertilizer and pesticides. Since these are based on carbon based inputs, they will be in short supply. This will reduce output which will bring about food shortages and large scale famine. My daughter in law likes to throw the deaths of millions in my face and I counter with billions due to this insane idea about AGW.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 15, 2022 11:31 am

On my Wisconsin dairy farm, the three main input costs are fertilizer, diesel fuel, and seed. Depending on which subtype, nitrogen fertilizer almost tripled this year from last, and diesel has doubled. Next years corn, alfalfa, and soybean seed will also about double, since their main cost inputs this year are the same as the row crops last years seed enabled planting this year. That means that dairy end products will also more than double in price by next spring. Not 49% as in this study, ~100%.

The two causes are simple, and both are directly climate related.

  1. EU foolishly relied on Russian natgas rather than fracking their own. Because of EU Ukraine sanctions, Putin cut them off. Now with winter coming they desperately rely on US LNG, which more than doubled US nat gas prices, which more than doubled the nitrogen fertilizers made using it.
  2. Biden cancelled KXL, canceled oil leases on federal lands, cancelled GoM oil leases. So US crude and then diesel more than doubled. US went from essentially energy independent to officially a beggar (Biden literally begged the Saudis to produce more oil) in less than two years. Biden and Granholm are both too stupid to realize that the Saudis did not have a lot of spare production capacity to begin with. Saudis know that Substantially increasing production from present ‘optimal’ rates shortens remaining field life and reduces the ultimate total oil recovery. Both are bad for Saudis. So of course they said no.
0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 15, 2022 11:39 am

It is a medium size dairy farm. About 350 head, about 150 milking at any given time. We produce about half a million gallons of Class A milk per year.

0
Reply
Antigriff
September 15, 2022 11:41 am

Put the demrqt party in charge….they will fix it….waste more money and time…cause more problems….we could impeach Crooked Joey because of the Afghanistan debacle…his failure to protect the border…his use of the DOJ and FBI to target political foes.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Antigriff
0
Reply
Speed
September 15, 2022 11:41 am

“These well-meaning individuals … simply seek some sort of an insurance policy to defuse fears accumulated from the constant flow of projections of a forthcoming climate apocalypse.”

Wikipedia warns us, “Complexity characterises the behaviour of a system or model whose components interact in multiple ways and follow local rules, leading to nonlinearity, randomness, collective dynamics, hierarchy, and emergence.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Complexity

Prediction is hard. Sometimes impossible.

0
Reply
