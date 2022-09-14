Climate ugliness COP conferences

FP: COP27 Host Egypt Arresting Environmental Activists

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

COP27 will be unusually quiet, because the local protestors who usually show up to such events will likely all be in jail.

Egypt to Host Big U.N. Climate Summit While Muzzling Environmental Activists

COP27 will put Biden’s human rights agenda on a collision course with his climate change agenda. 

By Robbie Gramer, a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.  

FP subscribers can now receive alerts when new stories written by this author are published. Subscribe now | Sign in

SEPTEMBER 14, 2022, 3:04 PM

In the run-up to hosting a major U.N. climate summit in November, Egypt has publicly touted its commitment to curb carbon emissions and framed itself as a leader in supporting the developing world’s adaptation to new climate shocks. But behind the scenes, the Egyptian government has cracked down on environmental activists in the country through harassment, intimidation, and arrests, according to interviews with environmental experts and a new report from an international human rights watchdog.

Egypt’s role as the host of the 27th U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP27, is expected to shed fresh light on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s widespread crackdown on the country’s civil society, including environmental advocates, posing a vexing foreign-policy challenge for major democratic powers seeking to advance ambitious climate goals even if it means cooperating with some of the world’s most repressive autocratic regimes. For U.S. President Joe Biden, the upcoming COP27 summit puts his human rights policy on a possible collision course with his climate policy.

“There’s this underlying tension between two supposedly different realms: human rights on one side and robust climate action on the other side,” said Richard Pearshouse, the director of environment and human rights at Human Rights Watch (HRW), an advocacy group. “Now we’re seeing that tension really play out.”

HRW released a new report this week accusing the Egyptian government of “severely curtail[ing]” environmental groups’ abilities to do their job, through harassment, arrests, and intimidation, forcing some activists to flee the country. Other environmental advocacy groups voiced concern that the Egyptian government is limiting the number of civil society groups that will be allowed to attend COP27 and tightly controlling planned protests, relegating only limited demonstrations in a cordoned-off area on the margins of the conference, which will be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula from Nov. 6 to 18.

Read more: https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/09/14/egypt-cop27-crackdown-environmental-activists-united-nations-climate-change/

The cited Human Rights Watch Report goes into further detail;

Egypt: Government Undermining Environmental Groups

COP27 Countries Should Press Cairo to End Restrictions, Enable Participation

“The Egyptian government has imposed arbitrary funding, research, and registration obstacles that have debilitated local environmental groups, forcing some activists into exile and others to steer clear of important work,” said Richard Pearshouse, environment director at Human Rights Watch. “The government should immediately lift its onerous restrictions on independent nongovernmental organizations, including environmental groups.”

In June, Human Rights Watch interviewed 13 activists, academics, scientists, and journalists working on environmental issues in Egypt. All have been involved in promoting, advocating for, and working on climate action in some capacity. Some currently work for nongovernmental groups. Others who did stopped for safety or security reasons or left the country. They spoke on the condition of anonymity for security reasons. Six other people declined to be interviewed, variously citing security concerns or that government restrictions had forced them to stop their environmental work.

Those interviewed described a sharp reduction in the space for independent environment and climate work since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government took office in 2014. They described  harassment and intimidation tactics, including arrests and difficulties travelling,  creating a general atmosphere of fear. These experiences mirror similar tactics pursued by Egyptian authorities against independent local and international groups more generally since 2014 as part of a relentless crackdown on civil society.

Others described being repeatedly held up for security checks and questioning at Cairo airport upon leaving or arriving, and sometimes prevented from leaving the country. One person described the harassment of their partners in the Egyptians Against Coal campaign, a popular but ultimately unsuccessful movement that emerged in response to the government’s drive to reintroduce coal to power cement factories from 2013.

Read more: https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/09/12/egypt-government-undermining-environmental-groups

Well I’m shocked – who could have predicted a military dictator with a vile human rights record would arrest people who might say embarrassing things about government policy, ahead of hosting a big international climate conference?

Let us hope President Biden stays true to his public policy of standing up for human rights, and finds time to draft a diplomatic letter to Egypt to protest the arrest and intimidation of local climate and environmental activists, in between Biden’s diplomatic missions to Saudi, Iran and Venezuela to beg for more oil.

4 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Richard Page
September 14, 2022 2:12 pm

While Egypt still produces oil, I doubt Biden will say a word. On an unrelated note, I hope Greta will be attending COP27!

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
September 14, 2022 2:38 pm

I was kind of hoping that Peter Kalmus would glue himself to nether regions of the Sphinx.

0
Reply
MiloCrabtree
September 14, 2022 2:13 pm

Biden couldn’t draft a sentence, let alone a diplomatic letter.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MiloCrabtree
September 14, 2022 2:18 pm

There is a stimulant drug called Ritalin, massive doses of which can apparently bring a person suffering dementia back into clarity for a few hours. It’s not usually prescribed because of its nasty side effects, it can cause paranoia and psychosis.

Not sure why I thought of that just now…

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
Bryan A
September 14, 2022 2:16 pm

Perhaps the U.K. could import a few Egyptians to assist in managing their XR problem

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
September 14, 2022 2:17 pm

Hey Greta, Joe Bidet, John Kerry, Leo Dicaprio, RFK Jr, Andy Dessler, Mikey Mann, etc ad infinitum as well as our resident trolls. Here’s your chance to show the world how seriously you take the climate crisis. Go to Egypt and tell us how you really feel.

3
Reply
Kip Hansen
Editor
September 14, 2022 2:19 pm

I think Egypt is doing the right thing. “environmental groups” shouldn’t be allowed “to do their job, through harassment and intimidation,”

Protest is one thing, but since most of these so-called environmental groups use harrassment and intimidation to do their alleged jobs, it is perfectly correct to curtail them.

3
Reply
tgasloli
September 14, 2022 2:22 pm

I hope some of the activist who block traffic and glue themselves to buildings show up so they can learn from a contrasting experience just how tolerant we have all been with their antics.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  tgasloli
September 14, 2022 2:24 pm

Sharia Law might just Unhand Them for glueing themselves

0
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  tgasloli
September 14, 2022 2:34 pm

They should glue themselves to The Great Pyramid, with a permanent adhesive….

0
Reply
Simonsays
September 14, 2022 2:28 pm

This is great, Maybe we should have COP28 in Iran, then COP29 in North Korea and all the rest of COP meetings in other dictatorships around the world.

2
Reply
markl
September 14, 2022 2:31 pm

Schadenfreude

1
Reply
ATheoK
September 14, 2022 2:57 pm

“Let us hope President Biden stays true to his public policy of standing up for human rights”

  • Which vegetable in office?
  • The undemocratic buffoon that gave an angry nationalist socialist hate filled speech using imagery similar to WWII Germany propaganda speeches?
  • Ignores the border issues.
  • Ignores the rioting and murdering happening in cities under democrat leadership?
  • Who makes active misuse and weaponization of the Department of Justice and the FBI?
  • Who has made his administration part and parcel to active harassment, prosecution and persecution of political opponents and voters?
  • Who is actively destroying America’s economy and directly harming everyone who isn’t independently wealthy?
  • Who left $87 Billion dollars worth of military weapons and equipment for Taliban hostiles?
  • Who gave hundreds of millions of dollars to Iran? Ignores all of their Human Rights Violations and canceled the International Boycott?
  • Who terrorized tens of thousands into getting the clot shot?
  • Forcing citizens to get multiple boosters of replicating unique* assemblages of mRNA partial protein strands that resemble the prions causing “Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease”?

Which human rights did Biden stand up for and where??

*Analysis of booster shots identified the fact that no two shots were the same, i.e. the mRNA strand types and amounts were different.

Last edited 1 minute ago by ATheoK
0
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
September 14, 2022 2:58 pm

human rights on one side and robust climate action on the other side,”

Well, to those whose travels are blocked and windows are broken and whose premises are spray-painted by those oh-so-robust climate actions, an ‘activist’ or two in the slammer may actually represent joy to the world.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness FOI

OUTED: Climate Industrial Complex: Emails Show ‘Urgent’ Media Role in ‘Climate Disinformation’ & Hill Hearings

2 days ago
Anthony Watts
Bad science journalism Climate ugliness Politics and climate change

“The Weaponization of Science: Politics, Vilification, and the Climate Debate” – Dr. Willie Soon

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate ugliness Commentary

Neil Oliver: Persuading Generations of Children They Are a Plague Upon the Earth Is Unforgivable

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness coral reefs Opinion

Australian Academy of Science Demands Dissent be Silenced

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: