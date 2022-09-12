Climate ugliness FOI

OUTED: Climate Industrial Complex: Emails Show ‘Urgent’ Media Role in ‘Climate Disinformation’ & Hill Hearings

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
22 Comments

From Government Accountability and Oversight (GAO):

Bloomberg reporter outed as tool of climate PR/cancelation campaign, Hill hearings:

Urgently’ pressing story for House “climate disinformation” hearings this week, which emails also show had been pitched since at least February just prior to a previous, scrubbed House ‘disinformation’ hearing 

Defending Facebook’s “Climate Feedback” cancelation campaign of intimidating and harassing climate realists into silence, reporter assails FOIAing the public employees involved as the real ‘intimidation, ‘harassment’

The Emails showing media’s role affirm the coordinated Hill, media, activist climate PR effort to cancel opposition 

Early last week a Bloomberg ‘cyber reporter’ named Margi Murphy began furiously emailing and calling two groups (Energy Policy Advocates and Government Accountability & Oversight), and seemingly anyone else for whom she could identify some association with the groups, expressing the ritual media complaint of “harassing climate scientists” — by which she of course meant seeking public records in the sincerest form of flattering Greenpeace, which pioneered such uses of open records laws. It was clumsy but, again, not unfamiliar as these stories get spun out every few years during moments of climate-complex desperation.

Then new emails released Friday evening made things much more interesting.

This reporter’s specific grievance was the apparent tyranny of using public records laws to obtain public release of public records showing how public servants use their publicly financed positions and resources to help out Facebook’s cancelation campaign, “Climate Feedback”. That operation is styled as an ‘independent fact checker’ but (like some media outlets, it seems) on call to try and cancel those who effectively question climate dogma — specifically to date Steve Koonin, Richard Lindzen/PragerU, Bjorn Lomborg, Michael Shellenberger, and John Stossel.

While this cancelation campaign — like Greenpeace’s FOIAs — is of course virtuous, asking about public employees’ role in it is “intimidation” and “harassment”.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

As the week came to a close the reporter became increasingly frantic in her (her word) urgency. Once a few rumored House “climate disinformation” hearings were officially noticed, it became clear she was hurrying to crank out something usable in those fora, whose witness lists feature not only our Greenpeace heroes but other (publicly employed) academics using their public positions to advance an operation called the “Climate Science Social Network”, recently created by Tom Steyer interests to generate oppo research in the guise of academic chin-stroking at up to $60,000 per paper.

That is to say, there’s a coordinated media/Hill/activist PR campaign aggressively using government office and other resources to decry opposition to their agenda as a coordinated PR campaign and therefore improper, and that asking for records about how public institutions are used in intimidating, harassing campaigns to cancel opponents is the real intimidation and harassment. (Putting aside that this practice was rolled out by greens, uses a tool created by the political left (now we learn: only for the left), and is a condition of public employment these public servants agreed to.)

The Bloomberg reporter largely reflected the self-unaware, par-for-the-course. But then the Fates conspired to release more, deliciously timed emails Friday evening, and they confirmed:  this ‘urgent’ Bloomberg item had also been pitched to others, since at least late January or February. Each time coincided with House hearings that were in need of such props.

Those Friday evening emails came from a climate industry boiler room, UCLA Law School, and included at the tail end “Ronan Farrow’s investigative researcher,” seeking comment for a story about the same two groups for the very same expressed reason (those poor Climate Feedback thugs were getting FOIA requests). This, too, came just before a House “disinformation” hearing that also needed something to breathlessly wave around, though that event was scrubbed after it was obvious the first hearing flopped.

This embarrassing reveal is delightfully affirming of what the day-to-day evidence suggested about our institutions, and the importance of the public’s right to know about it.

LINKS:

FACEBOOK “FACT-CHECKER’S” MEDIA PITCH TO CANCEL CRITICS

EMails: Facebook Sics its “Independent Fact Checker” on Disfavored Speech

Censorship Update — FOIA’d Email: “Special Climate Envoy” Kerry Came in With Plans to “Engage” Facebook

Full-ride Climate ‘Scholarship’: Academics Raking In Up To $60k For Publishing ‘Climate’ Oppo Research as Academic Scholarship

GREENPEACE AND THE PATIENT-ZERO FOIA REQUEST: VIRTUOUS PURSUIT OF PUBLIC INFORMATION “INTIMIDATION,” “HARASSMENT” WHEN USED BY OTHERS

HOW THE CLIMATE-DONOR-MEDIA COMPLEX WORKS: Declaration of Christopher C. Horner in Government Accountability & Oversight v. Regents

Scissor
September 12, 2022 6:11 am

If Steyer weren’t paying with house money (tax payer), then one might say have at it. As is, it’s a scam.

Tom Halla
September 12, 2022 6:15 am

So Raul Grijalva is probably choosing who Zuckerberg uses for a “fact check”?

mark from the midwest
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 12, 2022 8:11 am

Gotta love Raul, he does the righteous indignation thing better than anyone else in the House, there are only a couple old-timers in the Senate, like Bernie, that do it better. I’m nominating him to the Academy for “best portrayal of someone acting like they are acting in the public interest.”

dodgy geezer
September 12, 2022 6:34 am

Is anyone surprised?

You will find the same thing going on with vaccine issues, BLM issues, Gender issues, Abortion issues – any topic the Left feels that should not be discussed…

Craig W
September 12, 2022 6:43 am

It would be a refreshing change if we could end the “climate deniers”, “trust science” nonsense and leave this embarrassing politicization/bastardization of science behind us.
Question: The IPCC first coined AGW before finally landing on “Climate Change”. What was the name that they used and dropped between the two?

TheFinalNail
Reply to  Craig W
September 12, 2022 6:58 am

Question: The IPCC first coined AGW before finally landing on “Climate Change”. What was the name that they used and dropped between the two?

If that’s the case, why didn’t they call themselves the IPAGW?

MarkW
Reply to  TheFinalNail
September 12, 2022 7:33 am

Why does the NAACP still call itself the NAACP, even though “colored people” dropped out of favor decades ago?

fretslider
Reply to  TheFinalNail
September 12, 2022 7:36 am

Why not ask the IPCC?

I’m amazed that never occurred to you

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Craig W
September 12, 2022 8:05 am

Names change faster than the weather!

namechn0.gif
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Old Man Winter
September 12, 2022 8:56 am

I like “climate weirding”…

HotScot
September 12, 2022 7:03 am

Sadly, destined to go the way of climategate.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  HotScot
September 12, 2022 8:26 am

Climategate revealed to those in the climate arena that it was
no longer science, but politics where “winning isn’t everything,
it’s the only thing”**. As such, everything produced by The
Team™ had to be verified. This corruption extended beyond the
scientists to university administrations as they helped cover
up the scandal. So nobody in the climate arena can claim to
just be naive as all Warmunista sites have tried to
debunk/support Climategate, McIntyre & Mann’s Hokeyschtick,
The Pause, Curry, Lindzen, Eschenbach, the Drs Pielke, WUWT,
…- the list is endless.

The same with this as there is now proof that it exists even
though it won’t be covered by the MSM. If they try to debunk
it, that may trigger the “Streisand Effect” where it will attract
even more attention. Datapoints Matter!

**h/t Vince Lombardi

Gunga Din
September 12, 2022 7:07 am

Lessons in how to play political “Hide & Seek”?

Samuel Saunders McAllister
September 12, 2022 7:20 am

The “Global Warmist” aka “Climate Change” people claim that CO2 is a major pollutant, when in fact it is the necessary gas to produce oxygen in our atmosphere! (Photosynthesis). “Photosynthesis is largely responsible for producing and maintaining the oxygen content of our Earths atmosphere, and supplies most of the energy necessary for life on Earth"(Wikipedia). The new Prime Minister of UK is now in a better position of rolling back this reliance upon a new foundation, called survival of her own countrys power needs! Yes! Fracking & more mining for coal & gas plus utilize nuclear power. In Australia, we are now moving down the road of opposing a Divine principle of life called Photosynthesis, which is a road to utter destruction. It is impossible to destroy Photosynthesis worldwide. It is impossible to achieve baseload power 24/7 via windmills, solar energy and batteries! The “Industrious Germans” and various parts of Europe, California (USA) and Australia are now in energy baseload decline and their politicians continue to pretend their solution is getting rid of CO2 with “Net Zero” emissions and replacing it with non- baseload solar energy, which is impossible!

fretslider
September 12, 2022 7:41 am

“Media Role…”

It is propaganda, or more succinctly, a narrative.

Checking any output is narrative compliant is called (Orwellian alert) fact-check

This is, after all, politics.

Richard Greene
Reply to  fretslider
September 12, 2022 8:26 am

The “Global Warmist” aka “Climate Change” people claim that CO2 is a major pollutant, when in fact it is the necessary gas to produce oxygen in our atmosphere! (Photosynthesis).”

Even worse is ignoring over 3,000 scientific studies showing how C3 photosynthesis plants grow better with 800ppm to 1200ppm CO2, which is why greenhouse owners CO2 enrich to 1000ppm to 1500ppm.

Any good news about CO2 is censored or omitted, including the fact that 415ppm today is low based on the history of our planet. That the C3 plants used for food evolved at about 1000ppm CO2, and would grow better at 1000ppm, with lower fresh water requirements, is a state secret.

Mark Krebs
September 12, 2022 7:54 am

Here’s another climate alarmist front organization (funded by the usual suspects):
https://www.sej.org/about-sej/funding-sources#individuals2022

John Garrett
Reply to  Mark Krebs
September 12, 2022 8:15 am

Mark Krebs,
Mein Gott— another perfect example of everything that’s wrong with the swamp. No wonder people despise D.C. Those people (“Society of Environmental Journalists”) will never do anything productive in their entire lives. They are worthless social parasites. In fact, people like them who congregate in D.C. to suck the government teat are directly responsible for the destruction of the environment (witness the degradation of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay).

Old Man Winter
Reply to  John Garrett
September 12, 2022 8:44 am

“swamp”- Sewer’s better, for scientific reasons.

DC0swamp.jpg
n.n
Reply to  Old Man Winter
September 12, 2022 8:52 am

A district of corruption.

Philip CM
September 12, 2022 8:27 am

When government encourages media censorship and misinformation, one shouldn’t be surprised that investigative reporting becomes the shovel used to bury a myriad of government agency shenanigans.

We’ve fallen a very long way down the ‘ideal’ ladder that brought us a free press. Liberal fascism isn’t a right-wing conspiracy.

Wade
September 12, 2022 8:59 am

I can sum up this article with this statement: “HOW DARE YOU DO THE EXACT SAME THINGS THAT WE DO!!!!!!!!! Who do you think you are, doing the things we have done many times?”

