Alarmism

The Guardian Downgrades the 1.5C Global Warming Panic

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… The fact is, while not exactly picked out of a hat, the 1.5C figure is an arbitrary one. …”

Why we should forget about the 1.5C global heating target

Bill McGuire
Tue 13 Sep 2022 02.48 AEST

The goal of 1.5C by 2030 is arbitrary and now unachievable – yet working to prevent every 0.1C rise can still give us hope

Bill McGuire is professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL

Keeping the global average temperature rise (since pre-industrial times) below 1.5C is widely regarded as critical if we are to sidestep dangerous, all-pervasive climate change.

To have a fair chance of keeping this side of 1.5C, emissions have to fall by 45% in little more than 90 months, and I am on record as saying that this is practically impossible. But it’s worse than that. It is perfectly feasible that we will crash through the 1.5C guardrail even earlier.

Maybe we are too fixated with this precise temperature rise. The fact is, while not exactly picked out of a hat, the 1.5C figure is an arbitrary one. The exact level of temperature rise at which climate change becomes dangerous is simply not known. Indeed, the 33 million people displaced from their homes in Pakistan might justifiably say we have reached it already. As for tipping points, any or all of those flagged in the new research could happen at some point below 1.5C, so we may have crossed one or more already – only time will tell. Just as easily, we might need a 1.6C, 1.7C or even higher rise before the first runaway impacts of global heating are encountered.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/sep/12/global-heating-fighting-degree-target-2030

I love the downgrade on the 1.5C limit – “… the 1.5C figure is an arbitrary one…”.

The reality is nothing bad will happen when or if we breach 1.5C. So it would be intensely embarrassing for climate alarmists if this breach occurs in the next few years, rather than decades from now, after they are all safely retired or dead.

25 Comments
Duane
September 12, 2022 6:13 pm

I never cease to be amazed at the arbitrariness of claims that climate change of any kind is “dangerous”. Dangerous to whom, in what way, is never defined.

It really comes down to a false belief that whatever climate one individual experiences at this particularly arbitrary point in space and time is somehow optimum, and any change whatsoever is a negative outcome.

Given that every living thing on the planet today is the product of 4.6 billion years of constant change, if should be obvious that climate change must be a net positive. After all, on what other known planet is the climate better for living things than earth’s?

13
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Duane
September 12, 2022 8:02 pm

Dangerous to whom, in what way, is never defined.

Haven’t you been paying attention? Explanations are provided every day. Floods in Pakistan were mention is the very short extraction above. Anything and everything that harms or inconveniences anyone are obviously due to climate change and obviously dangerous.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
September 12, 2022 6:31 pm

The intriguing detail here is the uncertainty on ECS. It has been estimated to be somewhere between 1.5 and 4.5K. Since then it was moved upward somewhat. That is a lot of uncertainty to predict we were soon to “achieve” the 1.5K target.

To get around it, you will have to assume any warming since “preindustrial” was due to CO2. Eventhough it can not be, as temperatures fluctuated a lot “early-industrial”, when CO2 could only have negligible impact.

Indirectly, given the lower limit of only 1.5K ECS, there is admission to this problem. We are not yet half-way to a doubling of CO2. If CO2 had warmed Earth already by 1.3K and considering the warming takes time (you know oceans..), ECS would need to be a lot higher. That is at least, though very unlikely, just 3K, and much more likely 4K+. By no means it could only be 1.5K.

You can not have it both ways. Either the recorded warming has a significant natural (or other) cause in it, or the lower to moderate ECS estimates have to be ruled out.

3
Reply
Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  E. Schaffer
September 12, 2022 8:50 pm

Just keep moving the goalposts.

With a Media who just want a Doom & Gloom scenario, we will continue to make up scare stories.

Perhaps the now close Winter in the Northern Hemesphere will scare the politicians enough, like losing their well paid jobs, that sanity will finally return.

But it will take many years to repair the damage caused by the Greens.

Michael VK5ELL

0
Reply
Herbert
September 12, 2022 6:32 pm

As is well known,Steve Koonin recalled in his book “Unsettled” that he queried Hans Joachim Schellnhuber some years ago as to the basis for two degrees warming rather than 1.5C, 2.5C or some other figure.
The response was to the effect that “Well, it’s about right and it’s an easy number for politicians to remember.”
There is no scientific basis for the Paris Accord target of limiting warming to two degrees.

9
Reply
Edward Katz
September 12, 2022 6:41 pm

If the Guardian, one of the world’s most alarmist climate publications, is backing off on the 1.5 figure, there’s a good chance that that others of its ilk really don’t know what the supposed “tipping point” figure is either, and that’s if there is one in the first place. So we have yet another example of exaggerated and unproven claims of looming environmental catastrophes.

2
Reply
ATheoK
Reply to  Edward Katz
September 12, 2022 8:21 pm

 exaggerated and unproven claims of looming environmental catastrophes.”

Always has been. They’re never been shy about it, which is why the name changes every time the alarmists realize nobody believes them, except people addicted to misinformation and fear.

0
Reply
n.n
September 12, 2022 6:52 pm

1.5, 0.5, whatever. Science is with cause a philosophy and practice in the near-domain. Welcome to chaos, to evolution (aside from “our Posterity” which is the model of fitness).

1
Reply
Bob
September 12, 2022 6:54 pm

This is totally expected and now that this joker has broken the ice it will be no time at all before we start hearing the other side proclaiming that there has always been a degree of uncertainty. They now have it on record that 1.5 C was never written in stone! These people are a disgrace.

3
Reply
Joel
September 12, 2022 6:58 pm

This is all about power. Nothing else.
If the political and academic elites think pushing the Green Agenda hard is going to impact their power status as the economic reality of their actions begin to bit hard, they will ease off. All they care about is their own economic interests.

5
Reply
Steve Case
September 12, 2022 7:06 pm

Hardiness zones are growing wider and moving northward.* In other words there is more arable land. Hardly a recipe for an existential crisis or any other sort of panic.

*Source: Google search on “Changing hardiness zone map”

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Steve Case
September 12, 2022 8:52 pm

Hemispherist!

0
Reply
Streetcred
September 12, 2022 7:12 pm

They are right and they are wrong, 1.5C WAS just “picked out of a hat” … well not exactly a hat but Schellnhuber Pik(d) it out of his az.

3
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  Streetcred
September 12, 2022 8:15 pm

Actually 1.5°C wasn’t picked out of a hat. The figure that WAS picked out of a hat was Schellnhuber’s preposterous 2°C.

But it was clear that we’d wait for ever for that rise, so they just trimmed 25% off their hat pick in order to ramp up a bit more panic.

It is also obvious that a rise of 3 or 4°C would be overwhelmingly beneficial anyway. And that we need more, not less CO2, in any case.

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
September 12, 2022 7:26 pm

“The fact is, while not exactly picked out of a hat, the 1.5C figure is an arbitrary one.”

“As for tipping points, any or all of those flagged in the new research could happen at some point below 1.5C, so we may have crossed one or more already – only time will tell.”

Without skipping a beat, Bill kept the “fear factor” cranked up to 11!
Oh, he’s good alright! He’s reeeeeaaaaalll good!!!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Old Man Winter
2
Reply
tgasloli
September 12, 2022 7:33 pm

They may be backing off because they are worried how a winter of freezing in the dark is going to go over with the people who have been forced against their will to fund the climate fraud with their tax dollars.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  tgasloli
September 12, 2022 8:46 pm

Freezing in the dark in winter, 1.5C is not going to cut it.

0
Reply
Tony Taylor
September 12, 2022 7:52 pm

Beeeep, beeeep, beeeep, beeeep…

1
Reply
ATheoK
Reply to  Tony Taylor
September 12, 2022 8:30 pm

Roadrunner?
At the Coyote?

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
September 12, 2022 8:02 pm

They always talk maintaining the global warming level below 1.5 deg. C since pre-industrial times.  The Industrial Age (if I recall correctly) is believed to have started late in 18th century in Britain. They do that without saying a word about how much warming might be natural due to Earth’s emergence from the Little Ice Age since the mid-19th century.

But if they still give Mikey Mann’s hockey stick temperature graph any credibility, I imagine they still want us to believe that there was no LIA to emerge from.

2
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
September 12, 2022 8:06 pm

IPCC computer modelling apparently can only predict warming trend.

1
Reply
ATheoK
September 12, 2022 8:04 pm

The goal of 1.5C by 2030 is arbitrary and now unachievable – yet working to prevent every 0.1C rise can still give us hope”

Bill McGuire, (professor emeritus of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL), calls the “arbitrary 1.5°C” temperature anomaly arbitrary, then immediately follows that admission with another arbitrary imagining.

Inside that admission is the fact that UN intends ending our democracies, where after we join the socialist world where elites get everything and anyone poorer gets little. That the UN intended to use global warming alarm regarding CO₂ and temperatures that are frequently touted as doom for everything.

A fake and rather daft climate horror plan and picture is hereby made null, by Bill McGuire. Arbitrary factoid follows arbitrary factoid after arbitrary desperation factoid.

If this upcoming winter is as bad as many people forecast, then it is going to get very uncomfortable to everyone who predicted the end of the world because their climate tipped over.
The whole ‘the world is going to fry’ prediction will play badly as people experience:

  • a) Cold without fuel/electric to heat their houses,
  • b) High fuel costs restricting ability to commute or to accomplish errands.
  • c) Neighborhood groups will form to shop together.
  • d) Less food at the stores at much higher prices.

When it’s cold at home and darn cold outside, one might think about how nice the upcoming summer is going to feel, one might start remembering all of the fools who predicted a frying Earth, much less kindly.

McGuire is a hint of the change in the weather, so to speak. That is, one of the first ones who start rolling back their predictions and arbitrary climate demands. Later, rather than sooner people are going to think of suing the perpetrators.

1
Reply
observa
September 12, 2022 8:18 pm

Walking it back just like nukes and gas are suddenly a helluva lot greener now their deplorables are chilling and that Lomborg bloke is ‘resonating’.

0
Reply
Mike McMillan
September 12, 2022 8:18 pm

“The fact is, while not exactly picked out of a hat, the 1.5C figure is an arbitrary one.”

A hat is not where they pulled that number from.

0
Reply
observa
Reply to  Mike McMillan
September 12, 2022 8:38 pm

But a tinfoil hat is where it can be adjusted in the interests of settled science.

0
Reply
