Emissions EVs

Electric Cars Are Not “Zero-Emission Vehicles”

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
23 Comments

By James D. Agresti

While praising California’s decision to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, Governor Gavin Newsom declared that this will require “100% of new car sales in California to be zero-emission vehicles” like “electric cars.” In reality, electric cars emit substantial amounts of pollutants and may be more harmful to the environment than conventional cars.

Toxic Pollution

The notion that electric vehicles are “zero-emission” is rooted in a deceptive narrative that ignores all pollutants which don’t come out of a tailpipe. Assessing the environmental impacts of energy technologies requires measuring all forms of pollution they emit over their entire lives, not a narrow slice of them. To do this, researchers perform “life cycle assessments” or LCAs. As explained by the Environmental Protection Agency, LCAs allow for:

the estimation of the cumulative environmental impacts resulting from all stages in the product life cycle, often including impacts not considered in more traditional analyses (e.g., raw material extraction, material transportation, ultimate product disposal, etc.). By including the impacts throughout the product life cycle, LCA provides a comprehensive view of the environmental aspects of the product or process and a more accurate picture of the true environmental trade-offs in product and process selection.

LCAs are subject to multiple levels of uncertainty, but an assessment published by the Journal of Cleaner Production in 2021 shatters the notion that electric cars are cleaner than conventional ones, much less “zero emission.” The LCA found that manufacturing, charging, operating, and disposing of electric vehicles produces more of every major category of pollutants than conventional cars. This includes:

an increase in fine particulate matter formation (26%), human carcinogenic (20%) and non-carcinogenic toxicity (61%), terrestrial ecotoxicity (31%), freshwater ecotoxicity (39%), and marine ecotoxicity (41%) relative to petrol vehicles.

Foreshadowing that result, a 2018 report by the European Environment Agency warned that studies on the “human toxicity impacts” of electric vehicles were “limited” and that electric cars “could be responsible for greater negative impacts” than conventional cars.

Similarly, a 2018 article in the journal Environmental Research Letters stated that a failure to account for the “environmental implications” of mining lithium to make batteries for electric cars “would directly counter the intent” of “incentivizing electric vehicle adoption” and “needs to be urgently addressed.”

The 2021 paper in the Journal of Cleaner Production has now addressed this issue, and it shows electric cars emit more toxic pollution than gasoline-powered cars. Yet, politicians who embraced the electric car agenda before comprehensive data was available continue to plow ahead in spite of the facts.

Local Pollution

Regardless of overall toxic emissions, the European Environment Agency points out that electric vehicles “potentially offer local air quality benefits” because pollution from their manufacturing, charging, and disposal is usually emitted away from densely populated areas.

Simply stated, switching to electric cars transfers pollution from urbanites in wealthy nations to poor countries that mine and manufacture their components and to communities with power plants and disposal sites. In the words of the 2021 paper in the Journal of Cleaner Production, this “transfer of environmental burdens” causes “workers and ecosystems in third countries” to be “exposed to higher rates of toxic substances.”

China dominates the global supply chains for green energy components not merely because of cheap labor but because they have lax environmental standards that tolerate the pollution these products create. Thus, China supplies 78% of the world’s solar cells, 80% of the world’s lithium-ion battery chemicals, and 73% of the world’s finished battery cells.

Highlighting the implications of “China’s role in supplying critical minerals for the global energy transition,” a 2022 study by the Brookings Institute found that “continued reliance on China” will “increase the risk that sourcing of critical minerals will cause or contribute to serious social or environmental harms.” It also documents that the U.S. and other wealthy nations have been unwilling to accept these harms on their own soils.

Even if Newsom disregards the health of poor and slave laborers in other nations, electric vehicles are still not “zero-emission” for the people of California. This is because electric vehicles emit pollutants from road, tire, and brake wear, and these forms of pollution are worse in electric vehicles than standard cars. Per a 2016 paper in the journal Atmospheric Environment, “Electric vehicles are 24% heavier than their conventional counterparts,” and this creates more “non-exhaust emissions” like “tire wear, brake wear, road surface wear and resuspension of road dust.”

Greenhouse Gases

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the primary greenhouse gas emitted by human activity, and the 2021 paper in the Journal of Cleaner Production found that electric cars emit 48% less CO2 than gasoline-powered ones. Although this is lower, it is still far from “zero-emission.”

Moreover, a study published by the Ifo Institute of Germany in 2019 found that an electric Tesla Model 3 emits 11% to 28% more CO2 over its lifespan than a diesel Mercedes C220D. Again, LCAs are subject to uncertainty, and no single study is an end-all, but this clearly proves that electric vehicles are far from emission-free.

With no regard for those facts, Gavin Newsom asserts that “California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales” that will help “solve this climate crisis.”

Contrary to Newsom’s claim of a “climate crisis,” a wide array of environmental and human welfare measures related to climate change have stayed level or improved for more than three decades. This includes foliage productivity, extinction rates, forest cover, agricultural production, coastal flooding, rainfall and droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, and extreme weather fatalities. These empirical facts refute more than 30 years of failed predictions by global warming alarmists.

Newsom then adds another layer of deception by stating that the plan reduces “dangerous carbon emissions” that “pollute our communities.” This misportrays CO2 as a toxic, dirty substance. In reality, it is an organic, colorless, non-carcinogenic gas that has no toxic effects on humans until concentrations exceed at least 6 times the level in Earth’s atmosphere.

Referring to CO2 as “carbon” is also unscientific. That’s because CO2 is not carbon, just like H2O (water) is not hydrogen. There are more than 10 million different carbon compounds, and calling CO2 “carbon” conflates this relatively innocuous gas with highly noxious substances like carbon monoxide and black carbon.

In summary, there is no reliable evidence that greenhouse gas reductions from electric cars will benefit anyone.

Consequences

Like Newsom, the California Air Resources Board boasts that “100% of new cars and light trucks sold in California will be zero-emission vehicles” by 2035. Assuming Newsom and the board members have at least a rudimentary knowledge of electric cars, calling them “zero-emission vehicles” is a lie.

A Google search reveals that journalists and many others are also using this inherently false phrase.

The harms of this deceit extend well beyond pollution. This is because electric cars are more costly than other options, and that’s why people rarely buy electric cars unless governments subsidize or mandate them. As documented by a 2021 paper in the journal Transport and Environment:

Mass market adoption of electric vehicles will likely require either that governments restrict the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles (as planned in some countries and California) or that BEVs [battery electric vehicles] become cost-competitive with gasoline-powered vehicles of similar size and styling.

Regardless of whether these additional costs are paid by consumers or taxpayers, they make people poorer because these expensive cars ultimately travel fewer miles for every dollar spent.

The same applies to other “clean energy” policies that are prevalent in California. This is a major reason why it has the highest electricity prices in the continental U.S., or 77% more than the national average.

Such policies that increase the costs of living have contributed to making California the state with the highest real poverty rate in the nation.

Despite its “green” agenda, California dominates the American Lung Association’s list of cities with the poorest air quality in America. In fact, the nation’s worst four cities for ozone pollution, worst five cities for year-round particle pollution, and worst two cities for short-term particle pollution are all in California.

There are certainly many other factors besides energy policies that have led to those dreadful outcomes in California, but lying to people deprives them of the opportunity to make informed decisions about the pros and cons of these policies.

James D. Agresti is the president of Just Facts, a research and educational institute dedicated to publishing rigorously documented facts about public policy issues.

4.8 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

23 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
cilo
September 7, 2022 6:37 am

ok,nowI’mcensoredbymakingthecommentssectionunuseable?
Triators!Traitors!!!

-3
Reply
fretslider
September 7, 2022 6:42 am

Electric cars are far heavier than an ICE vehicle and consequently have a greater impact on roads. But because they are allegedly green they pay no road taxes. Thus far there have been other fringe benefits for owners of an EV

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) is a grant that provides a 75% contribution to the cost of one chargepoint and its installation. A grant cap is set at £350 (including VAT) per installation. “
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/customer-guidance-electric-vehicle-homecharge-scheme/electric-vehicle-homecharge-scheme-guidance-for-customers

“New energy price cap adds £660 to cost of charging electric car at home”
https://www.which.co.uk/news/article/energy-price-cap-adds-660-to-charging-an-electric-car-aIvCc0A54RFe

The free ride is coming to an end.

6
Reply
Spetzer86
September 7, 2022 6:42 am

Well, at least most Californians don’t have to worry “long, cold Winters”. I guess that’s something. And with the homeless they got all that cheap, diverse and creative housing popping up all over, so the costs of living should be going down. Still, RE won’t do it alone and only adds to costs when it’s included in a grid. Eventually, the system’s going to crack. Just wish CA didn’t have the purchasing power to drag the rest of us down with it.

2
Reply
Barnes Moore
September 7, 2022 6:44 am

I predict the entire EV market will collapse within 10 years for a variety of reasons. The western world is being run by a bunch of highly educated idiots who have zero understanding of scale.

8
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Barnes Moore
September 7, 2022 6:53 am

I predict there will be a boom in the second-hand ICE car market as the availability of new cars  eventually dries up.

3
Reply
The Other Nick
Reply to  fretslider
September 7, 2022 7:22 am

There may be a boom in second hand ICE vehicles but at what price?

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  The Other Nick
September 7, 2022 7:39 am

I’d say they will get really expensive, possibly even greater than when new.

I would rather the climate madness were not with us, but it is what it is, and they are bonkers.

0
Reply
mst
Reply to  fretslider
September 7, 2022 7:51 am

Yeah, unless that force another “cash-for-clunkers” scam.

0
Reply
lee riffee
Reply to  fretslider
September 7, 2022 7:55 am

I can see repair/restoration shops that would appear with the sole purpose of rebuilding and re-conditioning old ICE vehicles. These days, that is only done for “classic” and collectible cars, but if this comes to pass, it will be done for all sorts of cars and trucks. Rebuilding transmissions will be a lot more common. Anyone thinking traditional “grease monkeys” will go away might be very wrong!

0
Reply
mst
Reply to  Barnes Moore
September 7, 2022 7:49 am

Or Physics.

0
Reply
Peter W
September 7, 2022 6:52 am

Of course, these claims all have to do strictly with the direct use of the vehicle, and do not consider the realities of recharging them. We are having enough trouble merely providing “clean” electricity sufficient to power our every-day living without having to consider the recharge problems, which are not insignificant. Keep in mind that much vehicle use is during the day, and recharging is often at night when there is no solar power, and often little or no wind available. I have not yet heard that we even have enough solar and wind during the day to fill our needs, much less store additional energy to recharge vehicles at night.

4
Reply
Mike
September 7, 2022 6:53 am

Wow, that is a lot of info to digest in one gulp. I knew electric cars aren’t living up to the hype but didn’t know it was this bad. I wonder if by 2035 California residents will wake up and stop voting for Democrats?

2
Reply
SasjaL
Reply to  Mike
September 7, 2022 7:09 am

All the intelligent people have probably moved away by then. It has already started …

0
Reply
Bill Toland
September 7, 2022 6:58 am

Electric cars won’t stop air pollution in cities. In fact, since electric cars are heavier than traditional cars, particulate matter pollution from tyres will actually increase.

https://www.imeche.org/news/news-article/this-is-why-electric-cars-won't-stop-air-pollution

2
Reply
The Other Nick
Reply to  Bill Toland
September 7, 2022 7:26 am

You left out the small issue of road wear caused by the EVs. Wait till “EV” trucks hit the highways and people complain about the dammage caused. Though the overall gross weight will be the same I suspect just the actual load carried may be less per truck.

In OZ it could be interesting with the B-Doubles and B-Triples on the highways plus odd structured road trains.

0
Reply
mst
Reply to  The Other Nick
September 7, 2022 7:55 am

And those battery pack swap stations every 100 Klicks from one end of the country to the other are going to be an interesting sight. Charging stations? Oh, well, if you want your shipments delayed an extra few weeks, and a massive electric grid infrastructure project along otherwise deserted highways… Not to mention where to find the juice to juice it.

0
Reply
John Endicott
September 7, 2022 7:02 am

Assuming Newsom and the board members have at least a rudimentary knowledge of electric cars, calling them “zero-emission vehicles” is a lie

 
﻿Jerry, Just remember, it’s not a lie if you believe it.” – George Costanza.

“Because when you ASSUME you make an ASS out of U and ME” – Benny Hill in a fake German accent writing on a blackboard.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by John Endicott
1
Reply
Dave
September 7, 2022 7:03 am

We were planning on retiring in Southern California, but as the years have passed and the political situation in the state has become even more of a monkey house, we decided to pass on that idea. We can’t see the practicality of making a drive from the LA area to Oregon in three days rather than two, because we have to spend hours charging our ‘green’ electric car. The only thing that might save the state is if enough voters come to their senses and remove the idiots who keep foisting these insane ideas on the public. This ‘green’ nonsense is just one of many regressive ideas in that state.

0
Reply
dk_
September 7, 2022 7:07 am

Not zero-emission, but NIMBY emissions. Not net-zero power production, but NIMBY power production. For a California climate disaster cultist, zero means “not in my back yard.”

1
Reply
RickWill
September 7, 2022 7:08 am

a rudimentary knowledge of electric cars, calling them “zero-emission vehicles” is a lie.

Such lies simply change the meaning of words.

It is like “renewables”. There is no current wind or solar energy extraction devices that are sustainable. They consume more energy than they can produce in their current lifespan.

So the term “renewable energy” in describing wind and solar energy extractors is misuse of language. It is false advertising.

In due course “zero emission vehicle” will become synonymous with battery electric vehicle. The language gets altered to lose its precision. These behemoths are the antithesis of intelligent design and resource conservation. They are gross indulgences of the wealthy. The BMW iX; 2,440kg of expensive and genuinely ugly crap. The designers should be locked up for crimes against humanity. How can 2.440kg of exotic materials be extracted from the natural resources and converted to that amount of crap on 4 wheels to most often transport an 80kg human for thousand kilometres a year and claim to be “zero emission”? It is as UGLY as any design could be and comes from the minds of Germans who deserve to freeze this coming winter for their gross stupidity. Embracing the demonising of CO2 without question. Lemmings off the cliff.

One of the first cars I wished I owned was a BMW 2000. This vehicle weighed 1040kg. A tad heavier than the TS Passat I could afford that weighed 830kg. The BMW looked nice and was a class above most other vehicles of the early 1970s. The USA built cars sold by the acre and with the handling of a London bus (in fact worse). The BMW 2000 displayed intelligent design; light and nimble. Now BMW design and build ugly monsters. The brand has lost its morality. Mercedes have always been heavy, very expensive hulks. Now BMW and Mercedes are both producing these ugly BEV behemoths.

0
Reply
The Other Nick
September 7, 2022 7:16 am

Ok slightly off topic but anyway:
 
What is “net zero emissions”?
 
Here in OZ the entertaining Senator Hanson asked the other entertaining Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong what it was in simple layman, or if one insist layperson, terms what that actually means.
 
No answer.
 
I had a thought on this EV stuff and decided, well long ago, it was a bit suspect.
 
As a good example:
 
I run a wheat farm. Yes huge acreage. I bring in the usual contractors for seeding and also harvesting. Harvest time they turn up with 2 headers on 4 semis and 5 semis for grain cartage. My place takes 5 days at 24/7 to harvest. 
 
How in the ‘what ever’ will all this work if everything has gone green hydrogen, EV or what ever the idiots in the big city think?
 
Just remember once these guys finish on my place they are straight to the next farm. No breaks. This runs for the whole harvest season, 3 months.
 
Do then have to capture the escaping rear end gas from the sheep as they clean up the stubble from the harvest?
 
 

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  The Other Nick
September 7, 2022 7:47 am

“What is “net zero emissions”?”

A neat bit of word play. In short, it means balancing emissions with uptakes and offsets.

Only the very devout will give up their breathing privileges for the good of the planet. For that is true zero emissions – not including decomposition processes, of course.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
September 7, 2022 7:32 am

Europe has shown the folly of a single source for anything particularly something vital. Especially when the supplier is not necessarily your friend and is definitely a competitor

In manufacturing I spent many years evaluating second source components.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

EVs

Charging Electric Cars Like “Spilling Liters of Petrol”…(Hidden) Losses During Charging Are Huge

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
CO2 Emissions

The Impact of Human CO2 On Atmospheric CO2 – Summary

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
EVs

America’s Favorite Vehicle:  Priced Out of the Market

4 weeks ago
Kip Hansen
Emissions Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind and Solar Fail to Reduce PJM’s CO2 Emissions

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: