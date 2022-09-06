UK PM Liz Truss Official Portrait, 2022. By UK Government - link, OGL 3, link
Climate Politics

Liz Truss is the New UK Prime Minister: How Will This Affect Climate Policy?

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apparently wants us to believe she is Margaret Thatcher reborn. But her history of political switchbacks on important issues leaves a lot of uncertainty.

Boris Johnson’s ‘green legacy’ has major flaws – it’s up to the next prime minister to rescue net zero

ANALYSIS

Boris Johnson likes to portray himself as a champion of climate action, but he leaves his successor with a net zero mountain to climb

September 5, 2022 11:14 am(Updated 3:22 pm)

It is perhaps fitting that in one of his final speeches as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson took the opportunity to trumpet his government’s record on climate action. 

He said his government had made “big decisions” to secure a “clean, green future” for the UK. 

Mr Johnson has always liked to talk big on climate change. He inherited an ambitious target of delivering net zero emissions by 2050 from his predecessor Theresa May – but he grabbed the challenge and ran with it.

Both candidates have promised to uphold the 2050 net zero goal, but have said little about the radical action needed to get there. 

Instead the favourite for the job, Liz Truss, has hit the campaign trail touting policies experts say will increase emissions, not cut them. She has vowed to halt the spread of solar farms around the country, lift the moratorium on fracking, and boost exploration efforts for more oil and gas in the North Sea.

Read more: https://inews.co.uk/news/boris-johnson-green-legacy-major-flaws-next-prime-minister-rescue-net-zero-1827289

A point in Truss’ favour, Nigel Farage was impressed by Liz Truss’ victory speech, enough to suggest people give her a chance. Farage is a friend and supporter of President Trump, he was a surprise guest at one of President Trump’s campaign speeches during Trump’s first run for presidency. Farage’s focus in his response to the Truss win was uncontrolled illegal immigration, but Farage once appointed Lord Monckton as climate spokesman for UKIP, which will give you an idea of his views on climate policy.

My biggest concern with Truss is she seems to be a political chameleon. Truss went from staunch anti-Brexit campaigner to now saying she supports Brexit. She claims to support Net Zero, but also claims to want to restrict new renewable installations and encourage more fossil fuel production. Some people have described her speech delivery as awkward, but she impressed Trump’s friend Nigel Farage with her victory speech.

Given Truss’ history of apparent political flexibility, frankly I have no idea what she will do, now she is Prime Minister. We can only hope Truss makes an effort to keep her promise to ease restrictions on domestic fossil fuel production, and at least defers her promise of continued support for Britain’s ruinously expensive Net Zero policies.

Liz Truss Victory Speech

Correction (EW): Staunch anti-brexit campaigner to pro-brexit.

Nick Stokes
September 6, 2022 2:16 am

The French call her “The Iron Weathercock”
Farage once appointed Lord Monckton as climate spokesman for UKIP”

Alas, it did not last

“UKIP chief Nigel Farage has sacked Scottish party leader Lord Christopher Monckton in an attempt to end infighting north of the Border.”

-1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 6, 2022 3:19 am

UKIP at the time I had contact was a very diverse group all trying to live under the same roof. They were united by their desire for political self determination, but that is where it ended.

The media always portray them as right wing, but that simply isn’t true – they were far more diverse than that. I once attended a meeting in Birmingham where the economic ideas being raised would have made Trotsky blush. But they were completely friendly when I mentioned I didn’t agree with some of their ideas, “we’ll sort it out after we leave the EU”, because as they said, none of this mattered if Britain didn’t have political self determination.

So I’m not surprised at the infighting, and the occasional unfortunate falling out.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Nick Stokes
September 6, 2022 3:28 am

Politics in Scotland with relation to England and the UK have a complicated history ever since the “Parcel of Rogues”. In recent times The main Centre Right party between 1912 and 1965 was The Unionist Party formed in 1886. Which was allied with the English Conservative Party. Several UK Prime Ministers were members of the Scottish Unionist Party, most recently Sir Alec Douglas-Home. The Conservative party is officially Conservative and Unionist Party, I’m not sure where the Ulster Unionists fit in and which branch.
So UKIP in Scotland is probably going to have problems in recruiting members anyway, Scotland voting remain by a large majority, there ready being a Unionist Party with a long history UKIP and Brexit parties got less than 1% of the vote in Scotland between them in 2019. UKIP has probably picked up a few extreme members from the blue side of the Auld Firm. (The Forces of Darkness and The Forces of Evil) and various other people of disparate views. Holding them together would be an interesting job

The views in the links aren’t necessarily what I think but interesting none the less

0
Reply
Prjindigo
September 6, 2022 2:18 am

The problem here is that she’s Putin’s pawn and I don’t think she knows it.

Yes, what she’s touting is likely going to help the economy a little but the problem is that there’s no market for boxes of yob. I am completely unconcerned about a single politician, even PM,’s final effect on UK or even global stage; it takes so many of them to do anything that grudging progress leaving a trail of inconsequentiality seems to be the only four-year-plan.

Hopefully she has good hiring skills.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Prjindigo
0
Reply
archer
September 6, 2022 2:26 am

She’s a WEF stooge. So was Rishi.

Badenoch would have trashed them both in an open party election, but she had the temerity to criticise anointed facts while being black, so she couldn’t be allowed to run.

1
Reply
Joe Gordon
Reply to  archer
September 6, 2022 3:10 am

More that the MPs knew she wouldn’t be as easily controlled. She could have been whiter than Prince Charles, Camilla and the queen’s butler all put together and the MPs wouldn’t have let her get within striking range of the final two.

She has a future, though. I wouldn’t write her off yet.

0
Reply
fretslider
September 6, 2022 2:55 am

All the talk is of funny money

Windfall taxes, price freezes(sic) and even a modified version of furlough

Nothing about securing our own resources at all

We’re well and truly fnucked

2
Reply
Ben Vorlich
September 6, 2022 3:02 am

I think of her as the Vicar of Bray but I understand that some of the European press is has labelled her The Iron Weathervane probably a more modern sobriquet

1
Reply
jimmywalter
September 6, 2022 3:20 am

Why do you delude yourself that the PM, Biden, Scholz, Macron, et. al. decide anything? They are marionettes. Gates, Schulz, Musk, Rothschields, Rockefellers, etc they pull the strings

1
Reply
David Wojick
September 6, 2022 3:23 am

Only the politicians, that is elected officials, can ditch alarmist policies. UK not looking so good, with Truss naming KK as Chancellor. As Energy Minister he endorsed net zero as the “solution” to the energy crisis just 5 months ago.

https://www.energylivenews.com/2022/04/07/kwasi-kwarteng-net-zero-is-the-solution-to-the-global-gas-crisis/

We have a long way to go.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  David Wojick
September 6, 2022 3:33 am

I see as a Yes Man, when the PM says jump his only question is “How high Boss?”

0
Reply
M Courtney
September 6, 2022 3:23 am

Liz Truss is just another Conservative PM.
 
She has no principles. She has morals. She is only interested in looking after herself;
her ego, wealth and any chance to bully those around her. Same as all the
others.
 
Liz Truss is the fourth Tory PM of this government. None have been able to govern for long because they have no vision for the country and inspire no loyalty from their fellow
scroungers.
 
What does this mean for Green policies? It means no change.
 
There are far more ways to embezzle the public wealth if the economy is relegated to second place behind a “more important issue” – like the environment.
 
The Conservative Party is fundamentally corrupt. It’s no coincidence that most recent Tory PMs have been adulterers. Even their own spouses can’t trust them. 
 
This current crook in No 10 will carry on fleecing the country so long as fools keep voting Tory.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  M Courtney
September 6, 2022 3:29 am

British politics needs open primaries to improve the quality of political candidates, seems to work in the USA. Unfortunately the incumbents like things just the way they are, with head office calling the shots.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 6, 2022 3:39 am

Three of them, May, Johnson and now Truss have been elevated to PM by 150,000 or so people. In the past Major, worse than that was Douglas-Home. We have the cheek to laugh at Banana Republics

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 6, 2022 3:52 am

Change the status quo?

Good luck with that, that won’t happen before Satan starts skating to work

Last edited 8 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  M Courtney
September 6, 2022 3:37 am

((cough))… Liverpool…

1
Reply
Philip CM
September 6, 2022 3:39 am

I will govern as a conservative. – Liz Truss

Time will tell.

0
Reply
Rod Evans
September 6, 2022 4:00 am

We will know soon enough whether Truss has any meaningful policies to resolve the energy crisis.
If she lifts the fracking ban, blocks solar farms being built on agricultural land and declares the end of Green levies.
The declared Truss support for nuclear power having a major place in future grid energy supply, will hopefully be followed up with a realistic policy on what to do with wind turbines.
Those of us who had a vote in the new PM’s appointment have seen Tory promises abandoned on too many occasions to be overly optimistic about PM promises and declared intentions.
Time will tell, and there isn’t much of that left if we intend to continue living in a civilised society.

0
Reply
