Liz Truss is the New UK Prime Minister: How Will This Affect Climate Policy?

Essay by Eric Worrall

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss apparently wants us to believe she is Margaret Thatcher reborn. But her history of political switchbacks on important issues leaves a lot of uncertainty.

Boris Johnson’s ‘green legacy’ has major flaws – it’s up to the next prime minister to rescue net zero

ANALYSIS

Boris Johnson likes to portray himself as a champion of climate action, but he leaves his successor with a net zero mountain to climb

September 5, 2022 11:14 am(Updated 3:22 pm)

It is perhaps fitting that in one of his final speeches as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson took the opportunity to trumpet his government’s record on climate action.

He said his government had made “big decisions” to secure a “clean, green future” for the UK.

Mr Johnson has always liked to talk big on climate change. He inherited an ambitious target of delivering net zero emissions by 2050 from his predecessor Theresa May – but he grabbed the challenge and ran with it.

…

Both candidates have promised to uphold the 2050 net zero goal, but have said little about the radical action needed to get there.

Instead the favourite for the job, Liz Truss, has hit the campaign trail touting policies experts say will increase emissions, not cut them. She has vowed to halt the spread of solar farms around the country, lift the moratorium on fracking, and boost exploration efforts for more oil and gas in the North Sea.

…