Pew: Climate Concern is a Mostly Left Wing Issue

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Pew Research, More people than ever are worried about climate change – but there is a stark left / right political divide in levels of concern.

PEW RESEARCH CENTER AUGUST 31, 2022 Climate Change Remains Top Global Threat Across 19-Country Survey People see UN favorably and believe ‘common values’ are more important for bringing nations together than ‘common problems’ BY JACOB POUSHTER, MOIRA FAGAN AND SNEHA GUBBALA With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, a hot war between Russia and Ukraine ongoing, inflation rates rising globally and heat records being smashed across parts of the world, countries are facing a wide variety of challenges in 2022. Among the many threats facing the globe, climate change stands out as an especially strong concern among citizens in advanced economies, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. A median of 75% across 19 countries in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region label global climate change as a major threat. … Concerns about climate, misinformation and cyberattacks predominate across 19 countries, but people are also concerned about the global economy and spread of infectious diseases … Concern about global warming is relatively low in Malaysia and Israel, where about half or fewer say that it is a major threat. In the U.S., 54% of people say climate change is a major threat, which is the lowest such rating among the five threats tested. Political divisions on this question play a role in how Americans assess climate change: 78% of Democrats and those that lean toward the Democratic Party say climate change is a major threat, compared with only 23% of Republicans and Republican leaners. (For more, see “Americans see different global threats facing the country now than in March 2020.”) Political divisions on climate change are not restricted to the U.S. In 14 of the countries surveyed, those on the political left are more likely to say that climate change is a major threat than those on the political right. For example, in Australia, 91% of those who place themselves on the left side of the political spectrum say climate change is a major threat, compared with only 47% among those on the right. … Despite these political divisions, concerns about climate change have been rising in recent years, as people react to the climate extremes plaguing their countries. As an example, three-quarters of Britons say that climate change is a major threat to their country in 2022. In 2013, only 48% said the same. Concerns about climate change are at all-time highs in 10 countries. … Read more: https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2022/08/31/climate-change-remains-top-global-threat-across-19-country-survey/

According to Pew there is also strong public concern about online “misinformation”:

“… The spread of false information online and cyberattacks from other countries are the second and third greatest concerns overall among the issues tested. A median of 70% across the 19 surveyed countries see the spread of misinformation online as a top threat, with around a quarter (24%) saying it is a minor threat and 5% proclaiming disinformation as not a threat. Similarly, 67% see cyberattacks as a major threat, with a quarter saying they are a minor threat and 4% saying they are not a threat. …”

This misinformation concern could explain the growing left wing Obama backed US push to censor the internet, and the outrageous censorship demand submitted by the Australian Academy of Science. In my opinion both Obama’s censorship push and the Australian Academy of Science submission are blatant attempts to criminalise criticism of their narratives, and silence right wing news broadcasters.

The higher level of concern amongst young people is noteworthy. Even young people with otherwise right wing views are more concerned about climate change. In my opinion this rising concern amongst young people across the political spectrum, is evidence that the multi decade left wing push to capture government schools and convert them into green madrassas is bearing fruit.

Sadly I believe this situation, climate concern and the push for censorship, is going to get worse before it gets better. A few times in previous articles I expressed hope we had turned a corner, but if Pew is right, we still have a long road to travel.

Europe and Britain, as ever, are the leaders when it comes to climate insanity, yet despite their ongoing economic problems and energy bill pain, they are still clinging more than ever to their green faith. The coming winter of industrial shutdowns and blackouts may test their resolve a little, but I’m starting to believe it is going to take more than one climate policy disaster winter to shake them free from decades of green indoctrination.

I mean, just look at California, if you want a preview of what is happening in Britain and Europe. How much economic pain will it take for the majority of Californian politicians to renounce their commitment to climate action?

Has Pew underestimated climate skepticism? A lot of climate skeptics I know don’t respond to surveys, or give misleading answers, because they don’t want to be persecuted by politicised government agencies or targeted at work by greens.

Over the next decade I guess we are likely going to learn the answer to these questions.

WUWT Author Eric Worrall discussing climate reparations with Pacific Islanders

Note: I’m going to be attending CPAC Australia on October 1-2 this year, I look forward to meeting some of you in person. My wife has threatened to burn my Hawaiian shirts if I pack them, so look out for the tall fat man in a dark suit. CPAC Kayla, that email was from me.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...