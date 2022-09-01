Oops: Alaskan Electric Buses Run Out of Power in Winter

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t goldminor; Who could have guessed electric vehicles might struggle in cold climates?

Charge pending on electric bus fleet: City awarded grant for bus barn roof in preparation for addition of seven new electric buses

Beep beep, new roof coming through.

By Clarise Larson

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 2:56pm

Capital Transit just got one stop closer on its road to electrifying Juneau’s public transportation.

The City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal bus service, Capital Transit, announced last week that it is set to be awarded close to $2.3 million from a federal grant which will go toward infrastructure replacement to aid the city’s long-term goal of electrifying its transit system moving forward.

…

Trouble in electric paradise

Currently, Capital Transit only owns one electric bus — which has been in service since April 2021 and is the state’s first municipally operated electric bus — out of its 18 bus fleet.

The 40-foot Proterra bus has experienced mechanical problems since its launch and was not holding battery charges long enough to complete an entire route during this winter’s cold weather, but Koch said the city is looking at different electric bus manufacturers for the new buses.

…