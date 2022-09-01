Tesla: Nothing says customer satisfaction like 30kg of dynamite. Source youtube.
Electric Vehicles

Oops: Alaskan Electric Buses Run Out of Power in Winter

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t goldminor; Who could have guessed electric vehicles might struggle in cold climates?

Charge pending on electric bus fleet: City awarded grant for bus barn roof in preparation for addition of seven new electric buses

Beep beep, new roof coming through.

By Clarise Larson
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 2:56pm

Capital Transit just got one stop closer on its road to electrifying Juneau’s public transportation.

The City and Borough of Juneau’s municipal bus service, Capital Transitannounced last week that it is set to be awarded close to $2.3 million from a federal grant which will go toward infrastructure replacement to aid the city’s long-term goal of electrifying its transit system moving forward.

Trouble in electric paradise

Currently, Capital Transit only owns one electric bus — which has been in service since April 2021 and is the state’s first municipally operated electric bus — out of its 18 bus fleet.

The 40-foot Proterra bus has experienced mechanical problems since its launch and was not holding battery charges long enough to complete an entire route during this winter’s cold weather, but Koch said the city is looking at different electric bus manufacturers for the new buses.

Read more: https://www.juneauempire.com/news/charge-pending-on-electric-bus-fleet-city-awarded-grant-for-bus-barn-roof-in-preparation-for-addition-of-seven-new-electric-buses/

Of course, we’ve already seen electric vehicles struggle in cold climates. As WUWT reported in our 2021 article Tesla: Nothing Says Customer Satisfaction Like 30Kg of Dynamite, EVs appear to be horribly unsuitable for places which suffer cold winters.

It is not just the reduced range. Deep frost conditions appear to irreparably wreck electric vehicle batteries, unless the batteries are kept warm, so one slip-up, like forgetting to plug your EV in at night, or a prolonged power failure, and you could have a dead EV. Likely this would become a doubly unpleasant experience when you read the fine print in your insurance exemptions.

HotScot
September 1, 2022 2:12 am

Easy answer. Hook them up to a diesel powered articulated tractor rig. Problem solved. And a lot cheaper than a new bus.

Prjindigo
Reply to  HotScot
September 1, 2022 2:58 am

You haven’t looked at the prices of tow-trucks and tractors lately.

Jimmy Haigh
September 1, 2022 2:13 am

It would be good to have the option to share these posts directly to the woke fantasy land that is LinkedIn.

DonK31
September 1, 2022 2:29 am

I don’t understand why Juneau would ever consider electric vehicles.  
There are no roads in or out of Juneau.  There are no pipes into Juneau to carry gas for electricity generation.  Electricity is generated by diesel barged into town.  Therefore generation of electricity with which to power buses is just one more step in inefficiency.  
It would be cheaper to power buses with diesel and there is no more CO2 generated either way.
The only thing that the centralized generation can do that the electric buses can’t do is to heat the State Capitol building.  And they already provide their own hot air for that purpose.

fretslider
Reply to  DonK31
September 1, 2022 2:37 am

Stop making sense

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  DonK31
September 1, 2022 2:50 am

So long as the town is solar ready, they’ve done their bit, right? /sarc

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
fretslider
September 1, 2022 2:36 am

Us ordinary ICE car owners know that winter is flat battery season….

Prjindigo
Reply to  fretslider
September 1, 2022 2:59 am

battery, tire, starting…

