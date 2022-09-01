Climate Change Debate

Andrew Dessler vs. Steven Koonin Debate Official Version Posted

Charles Rotter
ReasonTV

Texas A&M University’s Andrew Dessler vs. Steven Koonin, former undersecretary for science at the Department of Energy, at the Soho Forum.

https://reason.com/video/2022/08/31/do-we-need-to-rapidly-convert-to-renewables-to-save-the-planet-a-soho-forum-debate/

Does the world need to rapidly convert to using renewable energy to save the planet from global warming? That was the topic of a Soho Forum debate held at the Sheen Center in New York City on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Andrew Dessler, the director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies at Texas A&M University, argued that fossil fuels are endangering life on the planet by causing global warming through greenhouse gas emissions. He contended that solar and wind represent safe, reliable, and cost-effective means to decarbonize the electric grid.

Steven Koonin, who served as undersecretary for science at the Department of Energy during the Obama administration and is the founding director of New York University’s Center for Urban Science and Progress, argued that making large and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions aren’t necessary to protect the earth. He also contended that doing so isn’t cost-effective and that it’s immoral. Koonin is also the author of Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters.

The debate was moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.

Intro edited by Regan Taylor; interview body edited by Brett Raney.

Photos by Brett Raney.

Ilma
September 1, 2022 6:20 am

Steven Koonin ran rings around Dessler, who only had assertion compared to Koonin’s facts. I just wish our politicians would debate folk like Koonin, with an audience present, to demonstrate to them how naive and false their belief in ‘climate change’ is and such policies as net zero are.

fretslider
September 1, 2022 6:26 am

And suddenly the science was no longer settled

Richard Greene
September 1, 2022 6:36 am

Would someone who has the patience to listen to the whole debate please tell me if there is much discussion about the mild, harmless global warming since 1975? And about the contrast between actual mild, harmless global warming since 1975, contrary to predictions of rapid, dangerous warming since 1975? CAGW is about predictions, not reality, so the low quality of past CAGW predictions is VERY IMPORTANT. The “authorities” have 50+ years of wrong predictions, yet we are still attacked by the Climate Howlers with their appeal to authority logical fallacy and MORE predictions of climate doom!

I continue to object to the wording of the debate subject:
“Does the world need to rapidly convert to using renewable energy to save the planet from global warming?”

I think there were too many issues for one debate:
(1) Does the planet need saving from global warming? is enough for one debate.

The next debate could be on the subject of converting to renewable energy, or Nut Zero, which might need two different people debating. That Nut Zero debate would be further complicated by the word “rapidly”. Converting, and converting rapidly, might be determined only after deciding how fast the planet needs to be saved. And the planet does need to be saved — that is a fact — saved from the Climate Howlers’ bizarre junk science religion and their Nut Zero panic reaction to a non-existant global warming emergency. Spend a huge amount of money to ruin the electric grid — who does that?

I decided to listen right away this time since the last time the video disappeared quickly, I lasted five minutes listening to Dessler’s scaremongering. He talked about 300 feet of sea level rise since (since peak glaciation ice about 20,000 years ago) when the consensus estimate is 400 feet. That’s a pretty big error. He talked about +6 degrees (I assume C. degrees) global warming in the future, which is a delusion.

That was enough suffering for me. The thought that Dessler had a lot more time to bloviate made me nauseous. At my age — 69 — I have a very low tolerance for predictions of climate doom and other environmental BS. Anyone who listens to Dessler’s scaremongering deserves hazardous duty pay. I wouldn’t mind a transcript of ONLY Koonin’s words! I could not have survived the actual debate — I’d have walk out — like watching a bad movie — you paid for the ticket, but why suffer for two hours? Sorry for the long comment — I’m not a concise person!

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 1, 2022 6:59 am

“Spend a huge amount of money to ruin the electric grid — who does that?”

Our current batch of clueless politicians.

I think it’s all getting ready to come to a head, though. The reckoning is coming. Soon the public’s eyes will be opened to the folly their politicians are trying to implement. It’s going to come crashing down around their feet.

Just about to hit the reality wall.

fretslider
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 1, 2022 7:08 am

“Would someone who has the patience to listen to the whole debate please tell me…”
I personally don’t have that much patience, but I made the effort, Richard. Dessler is painful to listen to. I suffered it, I think you should too.

