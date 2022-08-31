Alarmism

Renewed Climate Activist Push to Ensnare Evangelical Christians

28 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The National Association of Evangelicals has admitted it is difficult to convince their members to take climate change seriously.

US evangelical group releases climate change report, urges a Biblical mandate for action

30 August 2022 JACK JENKINS

Washington DC, US
RNS

The National Association of Evangelicals unveiled a sweeping report on Monday on global climate change, laying out what its authors call the “Biblical basis” for environmental activism to help spur fellow evangelicals to address the planetary environmental crisis.

“Creation, although groaning under the fall, is still intended to bless us. However, for too many in this world, the beach isn’t about sunscreen and bodysurfing but is a daily reminder of rising tides and failed fishing,” reads the introduction of the report, penned by NAE President Walter Kim.

“Instead of a gulp of fresh air from a lush forest, too many children take a deep breath only to gasp with the toxic air that has irritated their lungs.”

But the authors admit persuading evangelicals is no small task, considering the religious group has historically been one of the demographics most resistant to action on the issue.

Read more: https://www.sightmagazine.com.au/news/26513-us-evangelical-group-releases-climate-change-report-urges-a-biblical-mandate-for-action

The most striking aspect of most of these efforts to persuade Evangelical Christians, even this national association push, is how patronising they are. The Evangelical Christians I know are reluctant to accept the climate alarmist message, because they are still waiting for alarmists to present evidence there is a problem.

