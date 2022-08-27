Save the Date! 15th International Conference on Climate Change

IT’S BACK: Make plans NOW to join The Heartland Institute at the 15th edition of the most-important and informative conference on climate science and energy policy in the world.

Held at the Hilton Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida — a location we picked to honor Florida’s status as by-design ‘free state’ — this conference will once again bring together the world’s best experts to analyze the latest climate science and the wrong-headed energy and policy solutions the world’s governments are determined to impose on us all.

From the green energy boondoggles in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, to the ongoing wind-power disaster in Germany, and threats of energy cuts in the winter in the UK, the climate policy “solutions” are a real and growing problem for the people of the world. Why are we making life poorer and more miserable for most of the people on the planet when there is no climate crisis?

Attend this conference to learn the truth and inspire your own passion to spread that truth around the globe.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AT THE EARLY BIRD RATE OF $399.

Although the program is still coming together, we are planning six plenary sessions and 16 panel presentations – with two concurrent tracks – featuring some 40 speakers.

