Save the Date! 15th International Conference on Climate Change

IT’S BACK: Make plans NOW to join The Heartland Institute at the 15th edition of the most-important and informative conference on climate science and energy policy in the world.

Held at the Hilton Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida — a location we picked to honor Florida’s status as by-design ‘free state’ — this conference will once again bring together the world’s best experts to analyze the latest climate science and the wrong-headed energy and policy solutions the world’s governments are determined to impose on us all.

From the green energy boondoggles in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, to the ongoing wind-power disaster in Germany, and threats of energy cuts in the winter in the UK, the climate policy “solutions” are a real and growing problem for the people of the world. Why are we making life poorer and more miserable for most of the people on the planet when there is no climate crisis?

Attend this conference to learn the truth and inspire your own passion to spread that truth around the globe.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AT THE EARLY BIRD RATE OF $399.

Although the program is still coming together, we are planning six plenary sessions and 16 panel presentations – with two concurrent tracks – featuring some 40 speakers.

H.R.
August 27, 2022 6:17 am

Woohoo! We’ll be snowbirding in Florida at that time and we stay about 2-ish hours from Orlando.

That means we’re only 5 hours away from the venue, from my understanding of how bad Orlando traffic is nowadays. 😉

This looks to be my first chance at making it to an ICCC. I’ll have to take a serious look at the details.

I repeat, woohoo!

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
August 27, 2022 6:29 am

a location we picked to honor Florida’s status as by-design ‘free state’

But maybe it would be better to put it in one of the Soviet style states like CA or MA or WA or OR. Shake things up in those net-zero oriented states.

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
August 27, 2022 6:54 am

Those “Soviet style states” will redefine words, if necessary, to get it cancelled! Even if they failed, why would you want to literally have to put up
with all the cr@p?

SFcrap0.jpg
0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Old Man Winter
August 27, 2022 7:10 am

I suggest to win a battle it’s sometimes best to get into the belly of the beast.

0
Reply
Sommer
August 27, 2022 7:27 am

Is anyone addressing this issue?ROBERT FLETCHER AT 1995 U.S. SENATE HEARINGS ON MILITARY WEATHER WARFARE
Copy and paste this title and the link to video of live footage of the Senate Hearing can be found.
Is this still happening?

0
Reply
