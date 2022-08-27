Drought

Lake Mead Low Water Levels: Overuse, Not Climate Change

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
8 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

August 24th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

UPDATED: Fixed Bureau of Reclamation study link, added Colorado River basin snowpack graph and discussion.

In today’s news is yet another article claiming the record-low water levels in Lake Mead (a manmade water reservoir) are due to human-caused climate change. In fact, to make the problem even more sinister, the Mafia is also part of the story:

Climate change is uncovering gruesome mafia secrets in this Las Vegas lake

While it is true that recent years have seen somewhat less water available from the Colorado River basin watershed (which supplies 97% of Lake Mead’s water), this is after years of above-average water inflow from mountain snowpack. Those decadal time-scale changes are mostly the result of stronger El Nino years (more mountain snows) giving way to stronger La Nina years (less snow).

The result is record-low water levels:

Lake Mead water levels since the construction of Hoover Dam (source: NBC News)

But the real problem isn’t natural water availability. It’s water use.

The following graph shows the fundamental problem (click for full resolution). Since approximately 2000, water use by 25 million people (who like to live in a semi-desert area where the sun shines almost every day) has increased to the point that more water is now being taken out of the Lake Mead reservoir than nature can re-supply it.

This figure is from a detailed study by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. As long as that blue line (water supply) stayed above the red line (water use), there was more than enough water to please everyone.

But now, excessive demand for water means Lake Mead water levels will probably continue to decline unless water use is restricted in some way. The study’s projection for the future in the above figure, which includes climate model projections, shows little future change in water supply compared to natural variability over the last century.

The real problem is that too much water is being taken out of the reservoir.

As long as the red line stays above the blue line, Lake Mead water levels will continue to fall.

But to blame this on climate change, whether natural or anthropogenic, ignores the thirsty elephant in the room.

UPDATE: Since it was pointed out in comments (below) that the latest Bureau of Reclamation study is rather dated (2012), and supposedly the drought has worsened since then, here’s a plot of the Colorado River basin April (peak month) snowpack, which provides about 50% of the water to Lake Mead. The rest is provided in the non-mountainous areas of the river basin, which should be highly correlated with the mountainous regions. I see no evidence for reduced snowpack due to “climate change”… maybe the recent drought conditions are where the demand by 25 million water consumers originates from, causing higher demand?

d

April snowpack in the Colorado River basin, the greatest source of water input to Lake Mead (data from https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/WCIS/AWS_PLOTS/basinCharts/POR/WTEQ/assocHUCco_8/colorado_headwaters.html

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
August 27, 2022 2:47 am

Not Climate Change

Ah, but these days everything is due to climate change; one way or another. On the BBC R4 Today programme this morning Mishal Hussein informed us that we’re getting more extreme weather because of climate change.

Thus a few hot days are now a >30 year trend

2
Reply
Bil
Reply to  fretslider
August 27, 2022 3:19 am

It’s strange. Weave had a few hot days this summer and they say it’s a climate emergency. From my perspective April, May, June and August have all been much cooler than usual. I was wearing a woolly hat and glove over in the Welsh hills end of June and had a sweater on walking in the Shropshire hills this morning. Personal and selective I know, but it’s my truth.

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  fretslider
August 27, 2022 3:19 am

I keep being told that my memory of the summer of ’76 is incorrect, and it’s hotter this year. In fact, all of us old fogeys who lived through the 70s are misremembering, and that’s why “the science” had to be used to show us that we are wrong and it’s hotter now.

This is despite the vast majority of this English summer being barely above 20C, and only 3 days of ‘hot’ weather were experienced. Obviously my memory of several weeks of very hot weather, and my friends and I frolicking in the hot countryside and whatever swimming pools we could use for most of that summer. We obviously have ‘false memories’.

It’s a bit like those of us living right next to the Great Barrier Reef being ‘too close’ to it to see that it’s dying, and all those clever people in air-conditioned offices thousands of kilometres away can see it more clearly. We who lived through the 70s can’t understand how it was cooler in the 70s summers than now, but those same people in air-conditioned offices who weren’t born until decades afterwards can understand it better.

3
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 27, 2022 4:28 am

What they’re counting on is those of us who experienced real extreme weather in 1976 and 1987 etc won’t be here to remind them it has been, er, more extreme in the past forever.

“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”

The present is proving to be a tad problematic….

Last edited 25 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
devels tower
August 27, 2022 2:59 am

Current plots if curious…t

https://mead.uslakes.info/Level/

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  devels tower
August 27, 2022 3:21 am

Thanks for the reference to the level of Lake Mead. At the same site is a report on the entire Colorado River, from origin to finishing into the Gulf of California. Remember, Mexico has a yearly legal right to a certain water flow minimum, so they don’t yo-yo up and down with cycles as much as other users along the river. Anyone who visited Las Vegas Metroplex 30 years ago and very recently would be stunned at the explosive growth of housing out into the desert (and the fountains at the Bellagio still put on their show).

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
August 27, 2022 4:45 am

In the UK we’re having a drought with hosepipe bans and minor restrictions. Climate Change of course. But
The last major public water supply reservoir to be constructed in the UK for water supply purposes was Carsington in 1991 15th largest in UK Prior to that Kielder Water in 1981 and Rutland Water in 1976 (number 1 amd 2 in size). Since 1976 the population of The United Kingdom has grown from 56 million in 1976, 57million in 1991 to 68 million now. Data on reservoir closures is very sparse as the water companies (there are 12) don’t publish the data for obvious reasons. So no new reservoirs for a population increase of 20%, but closure of some/many? older smaller ones.
As an aside we’re still suffering from raw sewage being dumped into rivers and the sea So despite Mrs Thatcher’s claims that private sector would sort these supply and disposal ,problems nothing has been achieved in terms of dumping untreated sewage into the seas and rivers or having enough reservoir capacity..

0
Reply
Duane
August 27, 2022 4:57 am

What the low reservoir levels of today provide the warmunists is a great visual “proof” of claimed climate change. We live in a digital video age where seeing (the pixels) is believing.

But yeah, any sentient person can readily also comprehend that adding millions of new water users in a desert region that depends solely upon imported water to maintain their luxurious landscaping will eventually run into a natural limit on water supply. That’s where the graph above comes in handy – but other than WUWT, or some obscure government website that nobody looks at, is this graph to be seen? Certainly on none of the national TV broadcast networks, or most newspapers and their websites.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Drought

DEBUNKED: Europe’s claimed ‘worst drought in 500 years’ – Peer-reviewed studies, data & IPCC reveal ‘drought has not increased’ & ‘cannot be attributed to human-caused climate change’

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
Drought

A Drought in Germany Gets the Media Overexcited

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Drought Opinion

The European Climate Megadrought – Which Happened 482 Years Ago

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Drought Paleoclimatology

New Study Finds Extreme, Severe Drought Impacting the Upper Colorado River Basin in the Second Century

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: