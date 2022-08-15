CO2 ENSO

ENSO Impact on the Declining CO2 Sink Rate

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

SUMMARY: A simple time-dependent CO2 budget model shows that yearly anthropogenic emissions compared to Mauna Loa CO2 measurements gives a declining CO2 sink rate, which if continued would increase atmospheric CO2 concentrations and presumably anthropogenic climate change. But accounting for ENSO (El Nino/La Nina) activity during 1959-2021 removes the decline. This is contrary to multiple previous studies that claimed to account for ENSO. A preprint of my paper (not yet peer reviewed) describing the details is at ENSO Impact on the Declining CO2 Sink Rate | Earth and Space Science Open Archive (essoar.org).

UPDATE: The CO2 model, with inputs and outputs, is in an Excel spreadsheet here: CO2-budget-model-with-EIA-growth-cases.

I decided that the CO2 model I developed a few years ago, and recently reported on here, was worthy of publication, so I started going through the published literature on the subject. This is a necessary first step if you want to publish a paper and not be embarrassed by reinventing the wheel or claiming something others have already “disproved”.

The first thing I found was that my idea that Nature each year removes a set fraction of the difference between the observed CO2 concentration and some baseline value is not new. That idea was first published in 2013 (see my preprint link above for details), and it’s called the “CO2 sink rate”.

The second thing I found was that the sink rate has (reportedly) been declining, by as much as 0.54% (relative) per year, even after accounting for ENSO activity. But I only get -0.33% per year (1959-2021) before accounting for ENSO activity, and — importantly — 0.0% per year after accounting for ENSO.

This last finding will surely be controversial, because it could mean CO2 in the atmosphere will not rise as much as global carbon cycle modelers say it will. So, I am posting the model and the datasets used along with the paper preprint at ENSO Impact on the Declining CO2 Sink Rate | Earth and Space Science Open Archive (essoar.org). The analysis is quite simple and I believe defensible. The 2019 paper that got -0.54% per year decline in the sink rate uses complex statistical gymnastics, with a professional statistician as a primary author. My analysis is much simpler, easier to understand, and (I believe) at least as defensible.

The paper will be submitted to Geophysical Research Letters for peer review in the next couple days. In the meantime, I will be inviting the researchers who live and breathe this stuff to poke holes in my analysis.

Vuk
August 15, 2022 2:17 pm

“This CO2 European climate drought Armageddon never happen before, it’s all human fault using coal and oil as energy source ! ! !”
Oh, really, pull another one.
Daily Telegraph writes:
If you can see me, weep’: Drought-hit River Elbe reveals ‘hunger stones’ from 1616
Severe drought has caused water levels of the river Elbe to drop, exposing centuries-old “hunger stones”.
One stone now visible in Decin, where the Elbe flows from the Czech Republic into Germany, is carved with a warning from 1616 that reads: “If you see me, weep.”
Other stones, which were common in German settlements from the 16th to the 19th centuries, were inscribed with similarly macabre warnings of falling water levels.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/08/15/can-see-weep-drought-hit-river-elbe-reveals-hunger-stones-1616/

John Shewchuk
August 15, 2022 2:18 pm

Is this similar in concept to the Airborne Fraction discussions?

Michael in Dublin
August 15, 2022 2:22 pm

I will be inviting the researchers who live and breathe this stuff to poke holes in my analysis.

I hope it goes well with the publication of Dr Spencer’s paper. I wish all climate alarmists were honest and issued the same invitation before publishing their papers.

Rud Istvan
August 15, 2022 2:54 pm

I had done some research back when WUWT first posted his model. Just rechecked. That over time the sink rate is neutral to ENSO makes sense based on peer reviewed Nature literature on coccolith grow limitations.

Coccolithophores are the main phytoplankton ocean carbon sink (think white cliffs of Dover). Their main growth limitation is dissolved carbonate in the photic zone, with which they form their calcium carbonate exoskeletons. So naturally they increase proportionate to increasing CO2. As Dr. Spencer models in reproducing observations.

Their secondary growth limitations are nitrogen and phosphorous, respectively. Insufficient micronutrients will limit ‘blooms’, but are not limitations at normal open ocean coccolith densities. El Niño reduces upwelling along the west coast of the Americas, so reduces Coccolith ‘bloom’ (and hence the decline in the anchovy fishery). La Niña enhances upwelling, coccolith bloom, (and anchovies). Since the ENSO chart makes clear that over time these two non-neutral parts of ENSO balance out, it also makes sense that over time the ENSO influence on the sink rate should be neutral.

So there is a plausible biological mechanism behind Dr. Spencer’s finding.

