China Demand: Respect the One China policy, to Restore Climate Talks

Essay by Eric Worrall

In response to John Kerry’s grovelling plea to restart bilateral climate talks, the Communist mouthpiece Global Times has instructed the USA to “accept responsibility for mistakes”.

Chinese embassy urges US to assume obligations, not to make excuses for own mistakes after remarks on China’s decision of halting climate talks over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

By Global Times Published: Aug 13, 2022 12:25 PM

The US should shoulder its own responsibilities and obligations rather than make excuses for its own mistakes, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the UK said in response to US officials’ claims that “the entire world will suffer the consequences” of the halt of climate change cooperation, referring to China’s decision to suspend climate talks with the US due to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to the island of Taiwan.

The US does not represent the world. China already warned the US in advance that Pelosi’s visit to the island of Taiwan will likely lead to a crisis and cause major disruptions to exchanges and cooperation between China and the US. But the US turned a deaf ear to this warning and went its own way, the embassy spokesperson said.

…

It is unacceptable to urge respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the one hand and trample on China’s red line on Taiwan and encroach up China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the other. Taiwan is China’s Taiwan. No foreign country is entitled to act as a judge on the Taiwan question, the spokesperson stressed.

…