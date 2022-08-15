Alarmism Bad science journalism

Australia's Mangroves: BBC & ABC's Disturbing Fearmongering with Scientific Dishonesty and Idiocy

by Jim Steele  8/15/2022

I want to thank Dr. Alan Longhurst for alerting me to the BBC’s fearmongering. He requested that I address the media’s perversion of science. Dr. Longhurst (now 97 years-old) is one of the world’s premiere oceanographers, inventor of the Longhurst-Hardy Plankton Recorder, served as the first Director of the Southwest Fisheries Science Center of the US National Marine Fisheries Service and Director of the esteemed Marine Ecology Laboratory of Canada’s Bedford Institute of Oceanography, among other prestigious positions and tropical research.

(The photos and captions are screenshots from BBC: Mangrove forests: How 40 million Australian trees died of thirst.)

The BBC’s short video begins by showing devastated mangrove forests form northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria from a 2015-2016 die-off. The BBC and ABC (Australian Broadcasting Company) framed this natural event as a human-caused climate change disaster, to perpetuate the myth of a climate crisis.

Mangrove specialist Dr Norman Duke attributed the episodic 2015 die-off to a 40 cm drop in sea level for 6 months due to an El Nino that caused the mangroves to “die of thirst”. Duke acknowledged that it is well known that El Ninos naturally cause such major drops in sea level in the western Pacific. But there is no evidence, nor any consensus, that El Ninos have been made worse by rising CO2.  It is known however, that El Nino activity has increased over the last 6000 years as the earth cooled since the Holocene Optimum due to changes in the sun’s orbital cycles.

Duke estimated that about 7,400 hectares (74 km2) of mangroves were lost. That would amount to no more than 2% of the total mangrove covered forests in the Gulf of Carpentaria.  Mangroves are salt-tolerant shrubs and trees that grow in warm, coastal waters. The areas of severe dieback matched zonation contours, where higher elevations were drier and most vulnerable to sea level fall.

In 2017, Duke published, “Large-scale dieback of mangroves in Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria: a severe ecosystem response, coincidental with an unusually extreme weather event”. He reported that mangrove diebacks “occurred when regional annual rainfall levels were low, temperatures were high and sea levels were notably lower at the time.” And those conditions correlated with “the El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle for this region”.

Although mangroves are tropical, and their expansion is linked to warmer conditions, and are known to be reasonably heat tolerant, Duke (2017) attempted to draw a connection with global warming, mentioning there were exceptionally high temperatures recorded at the time and “coincidental with heat-stressed coral bleaching”.  Coral bleaching attributed to global warming was being tearfully pushed by Duke’s colleague Terry Hughes. Hughes’ catastrophic global warming narrative is now being refuted by the rapidly rebounding Great Barrier Reef corals. Such good news might be the driving force for Duke and the BBC to resurrect a catastrophic mangrove narrative to protect and support inane climate crisis narratives.

Duke (2017) had noted mangrove losses and retreat were linked to drought,

decreased precipitation and temporary drops in sea level. All those weather conditions, including warmer temperatures due to reduced cloud cover, are all associated with El Nino events, as warm tropical waters slosh eastward across the Pacific. Falsely, the BBC, ABC and Duke are now oddly claiming the mangrove die-off and El Nino connection is newly discovered.

But others had also reported the El Nino effect at least 5 years ago. Lovelock (2017) in Mangrove dieback during fluctuating sea levels wrote “During El Niño, weak equatorial trade winds cause the thermocline to shoal in the tropical western Pacific and the presence of cool water results in sea levels that can be lower by 20–30 cm”. “Because both low sea level and low rainfall co-occur during El Niño years in the Indo-Pacific region, intensification of ENSO in the coming decades with climate change may be particularly unfavorable for productivity of mangrove forest ecosystems.”

Still the BBC and Duke doubled down on a climate crisis connection with transparent idiocy and sleight of hand. They seamlessly switched from blaming a natural fall in sea level for the die-off, to expressing concern that rising sea levels from global warming would hinder mangrove recovery. Yet that desperate claim is easily refuted, and in fact has been refuted already in the peer-reviewed scientific literature.

In 2016 Asbridge published “Mangrove response to environmental change in Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria”. That study concluded, “increased amounts of rainfall and associated flooding and sea level rise were responsible for recent seaward and landward extension of mangroves in this region.”For the period1987–2014, “mangroves were observed to have extended seawards by up to1.9 km (perpendicular to the coastline), with inland intrusion occurring along many of the rivers and rivulets in the tidal reaches.”

But such knowledge did not prevent Duke and the BBC from descending into the depths of stupidity and call for paradoxical, useless and expensive remedies to “save” the mangroves. Duke wants to water the mangroves from the air or from ships to prevent them from drying and dying. The rationale for such stupidity: mangroves store carbon. They worried that the mangrove die-off released “1 million tonnes of carbon into the air”, and the ABC added that’s the “equivalent to 1,000 jumbo jets flying return from Sydney to Paris.”  But mangroves have naturally dried and died before. No wonder great scientists like Longhurst fear the current perversion of science driven by climate alarmism.

toorightmate
August 15, 2022 6:14 pm

This is to be expected when the oceans are boiling.
Right, James Hansen?
Right, James Hansen?

Tom Halla
Reply to  toorightmate
August 15, 2022 6:17 pm

Or at least risen enough to drown lower Manhattan. I thought it was supposed to be sea level rise that was tied to CO2?

It doesn't add up...
August 15, 2022 6:16 pm

Surely the BBC missed a trick? If sea levels fall in the Gulf of Carpenteria in el Niño conditions they must rise elsewhere. They don't tell us about that. Plus I can't help suspecting that they were attracted to the story about man-groves – got to be responsible for climate change in their book for sure.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  It doesn't add up...
August 15, 2022 8:42 pm

If sea levels fall in the Gulf of Carpenteria in el Niño conditions they must rise elsewhere.

Not necessarily, if the fall was the result of thermosteric contraction of the water from cooling, which Jim addresses with the quote, “During El Niño, weak equatorial trade winds cause the thermocline to shoal in the tropical western Pacific and the presence of cool water results in sea levels that can be lower by 20–30 cm”..

Jim Steele
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 15, 2022 9:01 pm

Nonetheless, the fall in sea level around Australia was linked to the rise in sea level around the America's west coast

Lewis P Buckingham
August 15, 2022 6:22 pm

Well if they come up to Port Macquarie the mangroves are booming as are the frogs.
https://www.google.com/search?q=Port%20macquarie%20mangroves&rlz=1C1SQJL_enAU862AU862&oq=Port+macquarie+mangroves&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i546l5.11056j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8&tbs=lf:1,lf_ui:1&tbm=lcl&rflfq=1&num=10&rldimm=12849263119031370375&lqi=ChhQb3J0IG1hY3F1YXJpZSBtYW5ncm92ZXNIvaGx062vgIAIWiAQAhgAGAEiGHBvcnQgbWFjcXVhcmllIG1hbmdyb3Zlc5IBD25hdHVyZV9wcmVzZXJ2ZZoBI0NoWkRTVWhOTUc5blMwVkpRMEZuU1VSRk4zUklUVlozRUFFqgEREAEqDSIJbWFuZ3JvdmVzKAA&phdesc=pNkcp_LOwc8&ved=2ahUKEwitjJDdmMr5AhUH8DgGHfayBVwQvS56BAgKEAE&sa=X&rlst=f#rlfi=hd:;si:12849263119031370375,l,ChhQb3J0IG1hY3F1YXJpZSBtYW5ncm92ZXNIvaGx062vgIAIWiAQAhgAGAEiGHBvcnQgbWFjcXVhcmllIG1hbmdyb3Zlc5IBD25hdHVyZV9wcmVzZXJ2ZZoBI0NoWkRTVWhOTUc5blMwVkpRMEZuU1VSRk4zUklUVlozRUFFqgEREAEqDSIJbWFuZ3JvdmVzKAA,y,pNkcp_LOwc8;mv:[[-31.426206599999997,152.9266901],[-31.460611399999998,152.8137974]];tbs:lrf:!1m4!1u3!2m2!3m1!1e1!1m4!1u2!2m2!2m1!1e1!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:1

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Lewis P Buckingham
August 15, 2022 8:44 pm

Is this an encrypted message from an alien civilization?

Streetcred
August 15, 2022 6:29 pm

Mangroves are literally the weeds of the ocean, they propagate rapidly and in every conceivable location.

Megs
August 15, 2022 6:32 pm

They're crying about 74 square kilometres of natural die off yet think nothing of bulldozing thousands of square kilometres of nature across Australia to install wind and solar. And, swapping endangered species for certificates. Bloody fools.

Martin Clark
August 15, 2022 6:56 pm

Thanks Jim, very timely, now that the GBR bleaching sc@m has received a setback, I was wondering if the mangrove scare would re-emerge.
Some years ago, as a regulator with responsibilities that included coastal protection, I was asked by the (former) proprietors of an industrial site to view a proposal to move a quantity of sand in an area where mangroves were dying off. The location was somewhere near 19°10’44” S,146°37’23.81″ E. Google Earth will show you a vast area of mangrove swamp.
The proprietors were concerned that this die-off would be attributed to them failing to manage sediment run-off. Here it is an offence to cut down mangroves, and I was involved in prosecuting one such offence.
So I understood, but could see no evidence to justify their concerns. It was obvious to me that the cause was a slight elevation in the locality; this bit was dying off, other areas were growing. mangroves are like coral; they quite happily move with changes in local coastal topography, which is easily observed. Also, the Australian tectonic plate is moving north by east at a fairly rapid rate of 70mm per annum, so perhaps one might expect some ripples from this source as well?
The assertion of the amount of CO2 released by a die-off is ludicrous. I don’t think these mangrove worriers have ever been in a mangrove swamp. Not that I advise going INTO one as they are a minefield of trip hazards and have some rather dangerous residents. Mangroves trap sediment and debris and are home to everything from juvenile fish, crustaceans, up to predators. They are a continuous churning stinking mass of growth and decay. CO2 is the least of it.

Dr. Bob
August 15, 2022 7:49 pm

Every plan to save a species requires some form of energy. Watering mangroves artificially would require significant amount of energy which in a remote area would require use of fossil fuels. But this is never discussed. It is just assumed that there is sufficient low-cost renewable energy available anywhere it is needed.

markl
August 15, 2022 8:08 pm

Find an isolated or infrequent sign of nature upheaval and propagate it as the new normal.

Mike Jonas
Editor
August 15, 2022 8:14 pm

The deception is even worse than this article says.

Mangrove specialist Dr Norman Duke attributed the episodic 2015 die-off to a 40 cm drop in sea level for 6 months due to an El Nino” – yes that’s correct. And the very same 40 cm drop in sea level also caused the bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef (GBR). So the BBC & ABC’s Disturbing Fearmongering with Scientific Dishonesty and Idiocy extends beyond the mangroves in the Gulf of Carpentaria and covers the GBR as well.
Heads need to roll, but the only things rolling are sane people’s eyes.

Jim Steele
Reply to  Mike Jonas
August 15, 2022 8:53 pm

I probably should have emphasized that more, Mike. I first learned about the mangrove die-off after blogging in 2016 regards how El Nino had caused the bleaching in the northern Great Barrier Reef. Peter Ridd let me know about the simultaneous mangrove die-off.

Bob
August 15, 2022 8:26 pm

How can these people show their face in public?

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Bob
August 15, 2022 8:47 pm

Some people have not shame.

Mr.
August 15, 2022 8:32 pm

Explorers Burke & Wills in 1861 would have appreciated a bit of die-back of the mangrove forests in North Oz –

On 9 February 1861 they reached the Little Bynoe River, an arm of the Flinders River delta, where they found they could not reach the ocean because of the mangrove swamps in their way. Burke and Wills left the camels behind with King and Gray at Camp CXIX (Camp 119), and set off through the swamps, although after 24 km (15 mi) they decided to turn back.

Stephen Mueller
Reply to  Mr.
August 15, 2022 8:48 pm

Yes, but Burke and Wills weren't the sharpest tools in the box.

