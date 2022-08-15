Climate Politics Opinion

Blockade Australia Climate Protest Sad Face – Facing Possible Jail Time

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

If only ordinary people realised that Blockade Australia just want to help.

Blockade Australia shut down Sydney with climate change protests. Now they’re fighting arrests in court

Background Briefing / By Geoff Thompson
Posted Sun 14 Aug 2022 at 5:00amSunday 14 Aug 2022 at 5:00am, updated Sun 14 Aug 2022 at 8:48am

The message, essentially, is this: Australia’s economy is inherently exploitative and extractive and if catastrophic global warming is to have a chance of being prevented, Australia as we know it must be stopped in its tracks.

Not surprisingly, for politicians, the police and much of the public, that’s a lot to swallow.

“People say to us over and over again, isn’t there another way? Can’t you be more polite and write letters and do things through the proper channels?”

“But it hasn’t worked. It hasn’t worked.”

“The main thing is this issue with the punitive, repressive fines and jail terms that they’re threatening us with,” she says.

Elizabeth’s referring to amendments to the NSW Roads Act, which passed back in April.

The changes make it an offence punishable by up to two years jail and/or a $22,000 fine if anyone damages or seriously disrupts or obstructs the Sydney Harbour Bridge or Tunnel or “other main roads”.

All of the Blockade Australia protesters have pleaded not guilty to the offence of obstructing the Bridge, the Tunnel or “other main roads”.

Except 22-year-old Mali Cooper — who parked her car across the entrance to Sydney Harbour Tunnel in North Sydney.

None of their hearings are expected to be before court before next year.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-14/blockade-australia-arrests-for-protesting-on-road-harbour-bridge/101320368

In Australia disruptive protestors sometimes face arrest and prosecution, even if they support left wing causes.

I support the right to protest. If someone wants to hang a few banners on the sidewalk and shout their message to passers by, the right to protest is a key pillar of a free society.

But Blockade Australia didn’t just want to protest, they allegedly tried to set up roadblocks, to block traffic for extended periods. They didn’t act like they cared about ambulances ferrying the desperately ill to hospitals they couldn’t reach, or workers rushing to get home to their kids, they intentionally inflicted indiscriminate misery on ordinary people, just to make a political point. And now they are being charged with breaking the law.

Blockade Australia’s rationalisation for their alleged crime was ordinary people are not listening – but not being forced to listen to lunatics spouting apocalyptic nonsense is also a god given right in a free society.

Alexy Scherbakoff
August 15, 2022 10:30 pm

I don’t like any street protestors.

Derg
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 16, 2022 12:19 am

They have their place. When the west forces their people into a subsistence living with stupid energy policies like anti fossil fuel and nuclear while foisting wasteful windmills and solar, at some point, people will need to protest.

Then Obama’s droning policy will turn from brown people in the Middle East to a town near you to keep the plebes in line.

Kalsel3294
August 15, 2022 10:32 pm

The obstruction now continues into the courts, taking up court time that delays those that have real issues that need to be heard by the courts. The backlog for cases waiting to be heard being a disincentive for those seeking justice further playing into the hands of other wrong doers who think they can get away with anything.

Brad-DXT
August 15, 2022 10:36 pm

The protestors think their rights overshadow everyone else’s. They’re lucky to only get arrested and fined rather than get run over.

Stupid is as stupid does.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
August 15, 2022 10:40 pm

Thank you, Eric, for enumerating the “right to not have to listen”.

John
August 15, 2022 11:06 pm

it should be simple

automatic jail term for 10 years with judge defining all such protest have the same punishment no appeals

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John
August 15, 2022 11:39 pm

I think 1-2 years is proportionate. Most of them aren’t hardened criminals, just confused immature young people who need a lesson on consequences.

observa
August 15, 2022 11:15 pm

 Australia’s economy is inherently exploitative and extractive and if catastrophic global warming is to have a chance of being prevented, Australia as we know it must be stopped in its tracks.

They better break it gently to Elon and Co-
About 50kg of nickel goes into each Tesla battery but the world isn’t producing enough to keep up with demand (msn.com)

Iain Russell
August 15, 2022 11:20 pm

Blockheads Australia. La lutte continue! A bas les imbeciles!

Surrr
August 15, 2022 11:41 pm

“The message, essentially, is this: Australia’s economy is inherently exploitative and extractive and if catastrophic global warming is to have a chance of being prevented, Australia as we know it must be stopped in its tracks.”
So where are the minerals going to come from to build your renewables?
AND, throw away all your worldly possessions and go bush ,live off the land with your bare hands, with leaves for clothes because every item you use daily comes from mining.

Surrr
August 15, 2022 11:53 pm

These climate change alarmists are absolutely stupid, because I just saw a Greenpeace commercial on TV protesting ocean gas and oil platforms, claiming they will disrupt migrating whales. So if 1 or 2 gas, oil platforms will be bad for whales, what will 10000 offshore wind turbines do to whales?
Dumb and dumber.

Derg
Reply to  Surrr
August 16, 2022 12:22 am

Don’t you understand? Whales ❤️ windmills.

Old Cocky
Reply to  Surrr
August 16, 2022 12:36 am

The effect of low frequency sound on whale communication would be an interesting research topic if it hasn’t already been done.

ThinkingScientist
Reply to  Surrr
August 16, 2022 12:55 am

I am fairly certain whales are intelligent enough to just swim round a few oil platforms.

I would certainly credit whales with more intelligence than most Greenpeace activists. But then so is my Cocker Spaniel.

fretslider
August 16, 2022 12:45 am

UK judges congratulate loonies like these

I hope Australian judges have a bit more sense than ours do

