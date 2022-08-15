Blockade Australia Climate Protest Sad Face – Facing Possible Jail Time

Essay by Eric Worrall

If only ordinary people realised that Blockade Australia just want to help.

Blockade Australia shut down Sydney with climate change protests. Now they’re fighting arrests in court

Background Briefing / By Geoff Thompson

Posted Sun 14 Aug 2022 at 5:00am

The message, essentially, is this: Australia’s economy is inherently exploitative and extractive and if catastrophic global warming is to have a chance of being prevented, Australia as we know it must be stopped in its tracks.

Not surprisingly, for politicians, the police and much of the public, that’s a lot to swallow.

“People say to us over and over again, isn’t there another way? Can’t you be more polite and write letters and do things through the proper channels?”

“But it hasn’t worked. It hasn’t worked.”

“The main thing is this issue with the punitive, repressive fines and jail terms that they’re threatening us with,” she says.

Elizabeth’s referring to amendments to the NSW Roads Act, which passed back in April.

The changes make it an offence punishable by up to two years jail and/or a $22,000 fine if anyone damages or seriously disrupts or obstructs the Sydney Harbour Bridge or Tunnel or “other main roads”.

All of the Blockade Australia protesters have pleaded not guilty to the offence of obstructing the Bridge, the Tunnel or “other main roads”.

Except 22-year-old Mali Cooper — who parked her car across the entrance to Sydney Harbour Tunnel in North Sydney.

None of their hearings are expected to be before court before next year.

